Human Papilloma Virus

While the eyes of the world anxiously await to hear the news of an approved vaccine that is safe, effective and can maintain a durable response for use in the fight against COVID, Inovio continues to plow forward with other indications for urgent health needs in their pipeline such as Anal Dysplasia, Vulvar Dysplasia, Cervical Dysplasia and Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis.

Each one of these diseases are a direct result due to exposure and infection to the human pappiloma virus (HPV). The virus is primarily a sexually transmitted disease and all four of the diseases could lead to pre-cancerous lesions which if not treated, can leave a patient with no choice but to undergo various disfiguring surgical procedures. Furthermore, if not treated, these diseases can also lead to cancer and in the most serious cases, death. Inovio's pipeline is addressing the need for a therapeutic vaccine to address these infections caused by (HPV) and investors should be excited about the potential value to Inovio if and when they bring these candidates to market.

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP)

On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Inovio announced that they had been granted 'Orphan Drug Designation' for INO-3107 to treat a rare disease known as Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP) caused by the presence of HPV 6 or the HPV 11 virus. Orphan Drug Designation is critical to advancing drug development for rare disease indications, such as RRP.

Orphan drug designation is intended to advance drug development for rare diseases. FDA grants orphan drug status to medicines intended for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of rare diseases or conditions. In the United States, an orphan disease is defined as a disease or condition with a prevalence of less than 200,000 patients in the United States annually.

RRP obstructs patient's airways with primarily benign tumors that can grow in size in the larynx rather quickly requiring invasive surgical procedures and in rare cases, result in cancer. RRP is presently incurable and the courses of treatment include recurrent surgery to remove the tumors as frequently as every few weeks to every few months or the use of antiviral drugs. Regardless of the procedures chosen, living with this incurable disease can result in social isolation as it often comes with a change in voice, hoarseness and difficulty breathing and in the most severe cases, patients opt to insert a permenant tracheotomy.

Additionally, Inovio had already secured FDA approval for an Investigational New Drug (NYSE:IND) application for clinical trials in February 2020 and this announcement paves the way for Inovio to address yet another HPV indication as part of their expanding HPV drug pipeline.

On February, 11 2020, Dr. Jeffrey Skolnik, Clinical Development Vice President, said this during an interview published in NS Healthcare entitled, "Inovio secures FDA approval for IND clinical trial of INO-3107 to treat RRP",

“Inovio’s investigational DNA medicine INO-3107 is designed to destroy and clear tumours caused by HPV 6 and 11 infections from the body exactly where they are hiding. “We believe this DNA medicine has the potential to provide people living with RRP a long-term, if not life-long, improvement in their disease, especially as an alternative to often successive and debilitating surgeries that may temporarily remove HPV growths from the airways but do not address the underlying recurring virus.”

On February 03, 2020, INO reported results from an investigational pilot clinical study for RRP. INO reported that two out of two (N=2) patients who were teated with INO-3106 were able to successfully delay their semi-annual surgical treatments. One patient's surgical intervention was delayed for over a year and a half (584 days) and the second patient delayed their surgical intervention for over two and a half years (915 days). It should be noted that INO-3107 evolved from INO-3106 in order to treat both, HPV-6 and HPV-11.

Anal Dysplasia - Anal Intraepithelial Neoplasia (NYSE:AIN)

According to the American Cancer Society, anal cancer will claim more than 1,350 deaths in the U.S. and 8,590 news cases (5,900 in women and 2,690 in men) who will be diagnosed in 2020. While the overall risk is approximately 1 in 500, women are more at risk than men. Without treatment, this disease can lead to cancer. Current treatments include surgery, cauterization or laser therapy.

Twenty patients enrolled in this study. What is important to note in this study of VGX3100 for the treatment of Anal Dysplasia are the impressive results. Of the twenty patients enrolled in an open label PHII trial, ten of the patients (50%) cleared the pre-cancerous lesions, while fifteen out of twenty (75%) showed a decrease in the number of lesions associated with the disease. Let's repeat that, 50% of the patients "cleared the pre-cancerous lesions". While the population of the study was small, the results once again demonstrates the safety profile of Inovio's DNA SynCon platform.

"These results are very encouraging and represent a potential important step forward in the treatment of precancerous anal dysplasia," said Dr. Céline Bouchard, Gynecologist/ Anoscopist at Centre Médical Santé Femme in Québec City, Canada, former Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproduction of Université Laval, and Coordinating Principal Investigator for the study. "Having a DNA medicine that can destroy and clear lesions without the burden of repetitive, multiple, and painful surgical or invasive treatments would change the standard of care and provide patients with a meaningful benefit. I look forward to continuing this research and learning more about the potential advantages of VGX-3100."

The PHII clinical trial for Anal dysplasia started in August 2019 and these patients will be followed through week 88 (22 months) or until approximately May 2021. Safety results were consistent with the known safety profile of VGX-3100. There were no drug-related serious adverse events. No cases of carcinoma have been observed.

Vulvar Intraepithelial Neoplasia (VIN)

There is much to learn about vulvar neoplasia, but the run down once again shows that there is a connection in women who have HPV. According to the American Cancer Society, these women represent a younger age group while the older age group usually develop a differentiated type VIN, not associated with HPV. Treatment for VIN include the use of topical ointments, such as Imiquimod or topical chemotherapy such as Fluorouracil (5-FU), directly to the skin.

Twenty-two (22) subjects enrolled in this study. The primary endpoint of the study is the histologic clearance of high-grade lesions and virologic clearance of the HPV virus in vulvar tissue samples. A look at the interim data on the 10 subjects who completed their primary endpoint evaluation at six months, 80% (8 out of 10 subjects) had a reduction (2 cm2 on average) in qualifying lesion area (average 60% reduction). Two of the ten (20%) completely resolved their VIN with absolutely zero virus detected 6 months following treatment. Worth repeating, as this goes to the bigger picture with the entire VGX3100 platform, 20% cleared the virus altogether with no known HPV infection found. This is terrific considering HPV is the leading cause of Anal, Vulvar, Cervical and RRP diseases. Without HPV, it is unlikely you will develop these diseases and the chances for recurrence are eliminated without HPV.

Dr. Robert Edwards, MD, Milton Lawrence McCall Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences, University of Pittsburgh and Principal Coordinating Investigator for the trial said this,

"This novel platform allows effective immune stimulations in the face of long standing viral induced precancer for this highly morbid disease. Many of these patients face years or sequential surgical resections and markedly impaired sexually function, apprehension about cancer risk, and some cases invasive cancer requiring highly morbid therapy."

Primary endpoints of this study include the percentage of participants with no histologic evidence of vulvar HSIL and no evidence of HPV-16 and/or HPV-18 in vulvar tissue samples. The expected completion date is Jun 2021. So far, results are consistent with the known safety profile of VGX-3100. There were no drug-related serious adverse events. No cases of carcinoma developing with the patients during this trial have been observed at the time of the report.

Readers take note, 'Orphan Drug Designations' are granted in order to treat rare indications, such as RRP, VIN and AIN. The value to Inovio in these designations lies in the incentive for drug development. Tax credits on expenditures incurred in clinical studies, waivers on the New Drug Application (NDA) fee, research grants and awards by the FDA and 7 years of U.S. market exclusivity upon approval for treatments make this designation a valuable designation for any drug maker. Could another application for "Orphan Drug Designation" for AIN and VIN be in the hands of the US Food and Drug Administration? This is something that investors need to carefully monitor as it could provide additional support to the share price.

Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia (CIN)

According to the American Cancer Society 13,800 new cases of invasive cervical cancer will be diagnosed in the United States in 2020. Of those, roughly 4,290 women will die from the disease. While regular screening has been beneficial in early detection, it remains a concern. The most frequently diagnosed age group for these women are from the ages of 35-44.

Cervical dysplasia is the abnormal growth of pre-cancerous cells on the surface of the cervix. It is usually caused by certain types of HPV. The most common screening process for early detection is through a Pap smear or biopsy. Depending on the duration of the cells infecting the cervix, the symptoms can range from mild, moderate, or severe. Like AIN and VIN, CIN is not cancer in their earliest forms, but may eventually become cancerous and infect other cervical tissue.

Source: National Cancer Institute

Various types of treatments for (CIN) include permanent and disfiguring surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and immuno-therapy. Reproductive health is at risk after many of these procedures and that comes with it's own set of psychological adverse impacts, too.

As mentioned, VGX-3100 is a DNA-based immunotherapy under investigation for the treatment of HPV-16 and HPV-18 infection and pre-cancerous lesions of the cervix (phase III) and vulva (phase II) and anal (phase II). Results of the Phase II trials were published in a medical journal The Lancet and the company issued this press release announcing the results. The following was reported,

Commenting on Inovio's HPV results, two senior investigators at the U.S. National Cancer Institute Division of Cancer Epidemiology & Genetics (Dr. Mark Schiffmanand Dr. Nicolas Wentzensen) wrote in The Lancet: "The current trial represents a major breakthrough and proof-of-principle that therapeutic HPV vaccination is feasible. More broadly, the trial shows that it is possible to boost immune clearance of HPV among women who initially failed to control infection." The press release also notes: In VGX-3100-treated women who regressed their lesion, most (43 out of 53) completely cleared their lesions to normal (complete response). Moreover, eighty percent of VGX-3100-treated women who regressed their lesion also eradicated the infecting HPV genotype (i.e. 16 or 18) in the cervix. This is an important outcome as persistence of the virus is associated with recurrence of the disease.

Worth repeating (immune clearance), VGX3100 was not only found to see a greater statistical decrease in CIN grade 2/3 with women who have been documented with HPV 16 and HPV 18 cervical dysplasia, their treatment decreased lesions AND also cleared the HPV virus infection COMPLETELY vs. the placebo group.

The Clinical Trials website indicates that VGX-3100 is currently in PHIII trials and Inovio is running a parallel study. The parallel studies are identified as REVEAL I and REVEAL II. REVEAL I is a prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase III study delivered (NYSE:IM) intramuscularly followed by (EP) with CELLECTRA™-5PSP for the treatment of HPV-16 and/or HPV-18 related high grade squamous intraepithelial lesion (HSIL) of the cervix with quadruple masking of all trial participants. These include patients (N=200), investigators, care providers and assessors. Primary endpoints include determining the percentage of participants with no evidence of cervical HSIL on histology and no evidence of HPV-16 and/or HPV-18 in cervical samples at Week 36. The expected completion date is April 2021 although the CEO, Dr. Joseph Kim announced that the REVEAL I results will be announced sooner, in late 2020.

According to the Clinical Trials website, REVEAL II continues to recruit patients (N=198) however, it can be expected that due to COVID, registering patients has affected registration. REVEAL II is identical in its design as REVEAL I.

Investment Risks to Consider

As has been discussed, Inovio's CELLECTRA device has not yet been approved by the FDA. The path forward towards approval is based on the FDA's requirements for medical devices. The only question remaining is, can approval be granted after 6,100 uses in over 2,100 patients in controlled clinical settings with no reported (SAE) serious adverse events? Only the FDA has that answer and so far, approval by the FDA of all Inovio trials, along with the most recent trials for INO-4800 as well as a $71 million dollar award by the Department of Defense in June 2020 to scale up manufacturing of their CELLECTRA EP devices signals the likelihood of approval.

Additionally, Inovio remains in ISO compliance and procedures. One piece of good news concerning ISO compliance, as I reported in my last piece was the announcement by the FDA in DEC 2018 that they'll adopt ISO 13485 regulations to replace their own existing medical device quality regulations. This was updated in 2019 and remains pending final adoption. The ISO 13485 certification and the pending adoption by the FDA of ISO 13485 regulations means Inovio's CELLECTRA device is on the path towards likely approval. I'll continue to look for this adoption and report them as they change.

The VGXI legal entanglement remains unanswered and as I last reported, is not a gimme, on either side. In fact, it looks as if Inovio intends to continue to pursue all legal remedies available to them. I will not speculate on the outcome, but investors should understand that VGXI, as I said before and from the legal moves made by INO, is a small plasmid manufacturer with a commitment to produce less than 50,000 plasmids for INO-4800. Surely, they can manufacture more but, as of the time of the legal action, only committed to 50,000. On the other hand, Richter-Helms Biologics, Inovio's other contract manufacturer for DNA plasmids, is on track to produce over 500,000 plasmids or 10X VGXI's current contractual contribution and other manufacturers like Ology Biosciences remain in play. Recently, Ology has been labeled as a defendant in the suit by VGXI, based on what evidence VGXI possesses is to be determined.

Regardless, Inovio will still be moving forward with their efforts to manufacture 1,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 INO-4800 vaccine before the end of 2020 through manufacturers suited to handle the volume, like Richter-Helm BioLogics.

Actionable Conclusions

Those who have been watching on the sidelines have seen Inovio consistently demonstrate and deliver, time and time again through their PHI and PHII clinical trials of VGX3100. Not only does VGX3100 treat those with pre-cancerous lesions, but VGX3100 is proving to be an effective therapeutic with a complete clearance of the HPV infection from the patient. No HPV infection after treatment begs the question, "What other HPV illnesses can be targeted bu Inovio and achieve these same results?"

While the newest investors entered into the COVID fray by focusing on INO-4800, the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, this article illustrates that there is much more to the Inovio story. The Inovio pipeline is filled with additional candidates for addressing other urgent medical needs including oncology and infectious diseases. These additional candidates will be updated and reported as the details unfold however, that is a statement that is backwards looking. Investors may want to be in the game before the results are reported to capitalize on the potential for capital appreciation, not only for VGX 3100, but other pipeline candidates as well.

INO-3107, another VGX3100 HPV product, was granted Orphan Drug Designation. In early pilot trials, patients who received INO-3107 were able to postpone their semi-annual surgical procedures to remove polyps from their voice box (larynx) to periods that exceeded 1.5 - 2.5 years. This treatment and the outcomes are life changing. For more information, readers can visit the RRP Foundation.The announcements of these HPV candidate trials and results continue to excite long time investors. Those who added strictly due to the COVID play may also want to consider adding additional positions in order to discover the potential long term value proposition in Inovio. Upcoming HPV trials results for Cervical Dysplasia, as part of REVEAL I, are due before the EOY, as well as the unblinding for the 18 month overall survival (OS) for Glioblastoma (GBM) using Regeneron's drug, Libtayo combined with INO-5401. Finally, savings lives is in their DNA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.