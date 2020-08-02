Orocobre Ltd (OROCF) CEO Martín Pérez De Solay on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Orocobre Ltd (OTCPK:OROCF) Q4 2020 Results Conference Call July 29, 2020 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Martín Pérez De Solay - CEO and MD

Tara Berrie - Commercial Executive

Neil Kaplan - CFO & Joint Company Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Reg Spencer - Canaccord

Bria Murphy - BMO Capital Markets

Levi Spry - JPMorgan

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Nick Herbert - Credit Suisse

Warren Edney - Baillieu

Glyn Lawcock - UBS

Martín Pérez De Solay

Thank you. I would like to welcome everyone to Orocobre’s activity briefing for the June 2020 quarter. Firstly, I would like to reiterate that during these unprecedented times of COVID-19, the safety, health and well-being of all employees, their families, communities and other stakeholders is the number 1 priority of the company. Since operations recommenced in early April, we have continued with the digital Bio-security Protocol at all of our operations. This has been done in accordance with established national regulations and best practice approaches within the industry.

Our emergency committee comprising of both Sales de Jujuy and Borax Argentina personnel have continued to coordinate operations and involve the application of the Bio-security Protocol. So far, our thorough preparation and robust execution of COVID precautions have been successful in preventing infection at any of our sites. However, we remain very concerned as there has been significant infection of employees at other nearby operation that has resulted in the spread of COVID into local communities. Clearly, there’s now a risk that our own employees will be exposed to COVID when they are at home and then bring these to our operations. Although we are prepared for this eventuality, we will continue with our extensive precautions to minimize this risk. On specific safety issues, we saw 3 Lost Time Injuries during the quarter in Borax at the Tincalayu and Sijes sites. As of 30 June, Olaroz achieved 160 days without an LTI. And the Campo Quijano site at Borax had achieved 456 days without a Lost Time Injury.

Moving on to the results for the June quarter. The owner of leasing facilities recommenced production on 9 April, following a closure due to COVID-19 restrictions in late March. Production for the quarter of 2,511 tonnes was down 27% on the previous corresponding period. This was due to a temporary planned shutdown that commenced in late March and scaling of production to sales demand. Sales volume for the quarter was materially impacted by COVID-19 and was down 36% quarter-on-quarter to 1,601 tonnes, while sales revenue was down 48% quarter-on-quarter to $6.3 million. The realized average price was $3,913 per tonne on a free on board basis, after final adjustment with continuing weak demand and aggressive competitor behavior. Sales volume were approximately 29% battery grade lithium carbonate and the remainder primary grade lithium carbonate

Cash costs, on cost of goods sold basis, were $3,920 per tonne, excluding the export tax of $151 per tonne for the quarter and COVID-19 related cost of $940,000. This is the best quarterly cost result in the last 3 years. Total cost of sales has remained at recent lows despite reduced sales and production volumes, demonstrating the significant focus and reduction of fixed costs within the operating business. The improvement in fixed cost is largely due to a significant reduction in contractors and consultants across the business, reduction in prices of energy and site-related services, resulting from improved commercial agreements and elimination of all nonessential spend. The lower throughput rate have enabled our team to perform tests and improvements that resulted in operational efficiencies that have delivered pleasingly low operating costs, considering the reduced unit volume over which fixed costs must be attributed. We trust, these learnings, along with a fixed cost reduction, will deliver better results in the near future. Our operations continue to enforce strict bio-security measures with daily monitoring of employee health and detailed planning should COVID-19 be detected within the workforce.

Moving on to the lithium growth projects. A significant review of the Stage two expansion projects has determined that the total capital expenditure will be approximately $330 million. The key areas of cost escalation are with more robust technology related to the carbonation process, management of impurities in the soda ash system and improved flexibility in the liming process. Project completion will be relayed with COVID-19 restrictions in play. However, where will we progress as quickly as possible construction of Stage two was severely impacted during the quarter by COVID-19 restrictions. Construction ceased in late March and only recommenced on 29 April.

Site works continue to be limited, and project construction has only progressed slightly from the end of the March quarter to approximately 40% completion with a total spend of $139 million. The Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant construction has achieved approximately 70% completion. However, some equipment deliveries from overseas are expected to be delayed due to COVID-19. This is likely to impact the final completion by approximately two months.

I will now pass over to Tara to discuss the leasing markets.

Tara Berrie

Thanks, Martin. The continued spread of COVID-19 during the June quarter further challenged the sluggish supply chain. Raw materials production proved more resilient to the pandemic impact compared to mid- and downstream cathode, battery and EV manufacturing facilities, which mostly ceased production for between two to four weeks. In some cases, the downstream facility were retooled for production of medical-related equipment and masks.

The pace at which downstream operations recommenced and ramped up battery and EV production vary throughout the industry, depending on inventory levels and customer order backlogs. Consumer demand in China was largely subdued despite the extension of China’s EV subsidy program, further provincial level support program and an easing of the most severe COVID-19 restriction. Foreign EV manufacturers performed well in China as additional features and perceived international brand prestige enticed first-time EV purchases and converted traditional buyers of domestic brands.

Weak demand and growing inventory saw aggressive sales behavior by some spodumene and lithium chemical producers, seeking to maintain cash flow, minimizing their costs and/or grow market share at the extent of price. Growth in supply from some South American brine producers to the Chinese market, increasingly displaced independent hard rock producers and marginal Chinese converters operating on swing margins. As a result, less experienced and higher-cost Chinese conversion plants began to idle facilities and/or further moderate production.

Meanwhile, independent hard rock producers adopted mixed and contrasting strategy. Some continued to follow a campaign-based approach, while others aimed to maximize output and gain unit cost benefits. Overall utilization rates of Australian hard rock producers were significantly lower than recent quarters, aligning with independent Chinese conversion plants, operating at or below 50%.

During the quarter, widespread delays to lithium expansion projects were announced, reflecting market conditions, limitations on project workforce availability and lower plant and equipment availability. The prolonged, subdued market conditions have, in part, overshadowed the potential medium- to long-term improvements these project delays will have on industry pricing and structure.

EV manufacturers we’re encouraged by positive signals coming out of the European Union as member states reaffirmed green industry will be used as a key platform for economic recovery post-COVID. The EU announced a Green Recovery Plan, providing EUR 20 billion to projects that delivered some form of environmental benefits, such as lowered carbon emissions.

In addition, during the quarter, there were further promising announcements regarding battery and EV manufacturing partnerships and even retooling of production facilities from the internal combustion engine vehicle production to EV.

In the short term, the lithium market has suffered an undeniable setback due to COVID-19. However, the medium to long-term outlook remains exceedingly positive and continues to be further reinforced with increasing government regulation and funding.

I will now hand back to Martin to complete the presentation.

Martín Pérez De Solay

Thanks, Tara. Borax Argentina was also temporarily shut due to quarantine restrictions. But operations have now recommenced with some ongoing restrictions due to bio-security measures.

Sales revenue was up 3% quarter-on-quarter. However, the average price received was down 10% quarter-on-quarter. Moving on to corporate matters. At the end of the quarter, Orocobre had available cash of $154.9 million, of which $11.1 million and $36 million have been set aside as guarantees for the Naraha debt facility and Olaroz expansion debt facility, respectively.

Agreement has been reached with the Toyota Tsusho Corporation, TTC, to release $60 million from the $135 million that was previously required to be restricted as cash guarantee for the Stage 2 Mizuho loan. Additional funding will be available for Olaroz project-related costs. The change will result in only $75 million being restricted from the Orocobre corporate cash balance, although this remains available for any further Stage 2 capital cost overruns, VAT and working capital.

Recognizing market conditions and in accordance with relevant accounting standards, Orocobre expects to recognize a noncash pretax impairment charge of approximately $28 million in its 30 June 2020, annual results. This impairment is related to finished goods and brine inventory, asset revaluation and the acquisition of Advantage Lithium that was completed during the quarter. The impairment assessment calculation is ongoing and will be completed as part of the preparation of Orocobre’s financial year 2020 audited financial reports.

Overall, this has been another turbulent period, but one in which operational improvements were still achieved at both Olaroz and Borax. We continue to monitor global health and economic development and will update shareholders as the impact upon our business becomes clear.

I will now hand back to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first phone question today comes from Reg Spencer from Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Reg Spencer

Martin and team, just two questions from me. Just starting with this -- the operating costs at Olaroz. They look pretty good relative to the low rates of production. I was just wondering if you could comment on whether or not those additional costs from COVID impacts, which look like they equate to just under $400 a tonne, are they likely to be one-offs. Or can we expect a proportion of that to be ongoing as long as the disruptions continue?

Martín Pérez De Solay

Thank you, Reg, for the question. The basic -- maybe you can complete the answer. The cost of the fee due to COVID are related to the time in which the plant was shut down. And going forward, as we continue to work on the COVID protocols, there may be increased costs if testing becomes more mobile among the world. So far, we have been able to record a better peak without any additional -- without any COVID case registered within our operations following a very strict biosafety protocol.

On the operating costs, the most important thing to highlight is what we are saying in this quarter is a reflection of our reduction in fixed costs that was mostly a consequence of reducing consultants, contractors and other fixed associated costs. That leveraging on the operating cost, variable cost, mostly a reduction of reagents and improved recovery as in the first quarters of the year has enabled us to deliver this number in terms of costs.

Neil, if you can complete the answer, please, go ahead.

Neil Kaplan

Yes. I mean the only thing I’d add was, as Martin explained, the fixed costs have come down substantially. So, when you’ve got a fixed cost for a month, you’ll divide that by the tonnes produced. And then the cost of sale will include that cost per tonne, whereas what’s left over will go into inventory at that cost. So, basically, we produced 2,500 -- a little over 2,500 tonnes. We sold 1,600 tonnes. So, you would have 1,600 tonnes which would pick up that fixed cost, which would have been divided by the 2,500 tonnes. So, that’s how it would work, but we’ve reduced those fixed costs substantially.

Reg Spencer

Okay. That’s great. And are those -- is that fixed cost reduction permanent in nature, or again, due to the limited activities in operations on site?

Neil Kaplan

No, it’s permanent in nature. It’s -- Martin, do you want to go ahead, or I can go ahead?

Martín Pérez De Solay

No, no, no. Sorry, sorry. Sorry for that.

Neil Kaplan

No, what I’m saying is it’s permanent. It’s -- in terms of -- we’ve reduced contractor usage heavily. We’re using our own employees for most of the past, so that’s not going to come back. We had energy reductions, a lot of nonessential spend.

Reg Spencer

Understood. And can you just remind me of the fixed versus variable cost split? And are you able to quantify that percentage reduction in fixed costs? So maybe we can take that off-line perhaps.

Neil Kaplan

Yes, we may want to take that off-line. I mean it has been a substantial reduction. Fixed to variable is roughly about 58% fixed, 42% variable. And obviously, those expenses, the savings I was talking about early as well subject to ForEx, U.S. -- the USD and peso rates, so that would have to be taken into account as that fluctuates. But yes, I think I covered off on what you had asked, 58%, 42%, fixed, variable. And the cost reduction has been substantial. I think that’s all in the flux.

Reg Spencer

Just one more question on production outlook before I pass it on. Can we presume that given the market outlook in the near term remains uncertain that your production will remain at moderated levels? And if so, can we just assume that what you did in the June quarter should persist, for example, for the next six months until things improve? Or -- I’m just trying to get a feel for how we should think about likely production levels, sales levels and what that might mean for your inventories over the next six months, please.

Martín Pérez De Solay

We are -- to answer your question, has -- it’s actually many questions into one. With regards to operations for the current quarter, the plant is now into maintenance. We expect a two-week maintenance. We advanced to make it overlap with the peak of the COVID situation in the province of Jujuy. The inventory, as we’ve been producing more than what we’ve been selling in the last quarter, we are carrying a bit more of inventory, which will be downloaded to the market in this quarter. We’re increasing amounts of sales from previous quarter in this, which would be better tonnes. And with regards to production rates, once we complete the maintenance period, we should slowly go back into our normal production rates, depending on how we see the market recovery. And in the previous quarter, we had to slow down production as a consequence of lower amount of sales. So we’ll continue to work, taking all that into consideration in terms of production, maybe a similar quarter.

Reg Spencer

Okay. Great. Very quickly, last one. Is it -- I presume it’s too early to give us an indication as to when you think construction activities will commence in full swing on Stage two. Thanks very much for the increased detail on the higher CapEx, but just some comments, if you can, on time lines for Stage two.

Martín Pérez De Solay

I will use the "if you can" qualification on your question. It’s difficult today to tell you something, Reg. We’re at the peak of the COVID situation. We’re operating with a small crew of people on the expansion, and it will be very difficult to give you a time line for the expansion until we can comment with the full cruise [ph] on the works that we are performing.

Operator

The next question comes from Joel Jackson from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Bria Murphy

This is Bria Murphy on for Joel. I’m just wondering if you could talk about how price realizations are faring in the September quarter. Are you seeing any sort of improvement in pricing? I know it’s early, but even some direction or guidance.

Neil Kaplan

Martin, do you want me to take that?

Martín Pérez De Solay

If you can help me, yes, please.

Neil Kaplan

Bria, that was regarding pricing. I wouldn’t, it was a little unclear, you over the telephone. So just...

Bria Murphy

Oh, sorry. Yes.

Neil Kaplan

What pricing looks like in September quarter, is that what your question was?

Bria Murphy

Yes.

Neil Kaplan

Well, yes, this -- we’re not seeing any recovery in pricing in September. We still see it as being fairly -- a fairly weak quarter in terms of pricing. We do expect to sell substantially more tonnes, but then the June quarter, however, pricing is expected to be weak.

Bria Murphy

Okay. And then just maybe one for Tara. Just wondering if you could talk about how demand is faring in different regions and what kind of inventory levels you’re seeing.

Tara Berrie

Sure. Thanks for the question, Bria. I guess it’s a little bit of a diverse sort of demand situation geographically. We haven’t seen China recover from COVID, particularly well despite the extension of the EV subsidy, and there’s a widespread, provincial-level subsidies being in place. So unfortunately, China isn’t recovering very well. But on the flip side, as you -- as it’s been widely promoted in the media, Europe has recovered very well and quicker than expected, it’s only been down. The only month that has been done year-on-year was in April. So it’s recovered quite quickly and is now actually surpassed China in terms of EV, how much it accounts for global EV sales. So it’s up to 42% year-to-date.

So in terms of the outlook for the second half, we expect that Europe will -- we’re seeing definitely Europe’s momentum continuing. And a lot of hope around the EV subsidies that have been in place around -- in the key European car markets like Germany and France, where they have -- whether EV subsidies actually conclude either this year or next year, creating some sense of urgency. So that could really help to get the momentum to -- with the market early next year, we perhaps see a meaningful shift in inventory and reflected in prices.

So, and to answer the second part of your question, Bria, we think that inventory levels are currently around -- approaching sort of 6 months as opposed to historical levels that were around 3 months. There was some destocking pre-COVID. But unfortunately, with the downstream impacted at a greater extent than upstream, we’ve seen that inventory levels have crept back up.

Operator

The next question comes from Levi Spry from JPMorgan.

Levi Spry

My questions are pretty similar to Reg’s. So just the obvious guidance question, like when -- it’s hard, but what else can you give us in terms of helping us to model production and sales?

Martín Pérez De Solay

As we said before, in the current market situation, we retire guidance from the market, and we are not -- it’s very difficult to give you any guidance in the current situation apart from what Neil mentioned that -- of prices still being weak and expecting to have a similar quarter, a bit better maybe in terms of production and sales, but very, very difficult to tell you at this time.

Levi Spry

Okay. And I mean in the Stage 2 funding question, can you...

Martín Pérez De Solay

I’m sorry, guys. Yes.

Levi Spry

Yes.

Martín Pérez De Solay

Yes, I’m sorry, whether Neil wanted to add something.

Neil Kaplan

No, no, no. I think that’s spot on, what Martin’s saying. I mean at this point, Levi, very, very difficult to give any guidance on -- other than what I mentioned. I mean there’s -- it’s just -- it’s so difficult under these circumstances, COVID and we can’t say much more.

Levi Spry

Yes. Okay. And a Stage 2 funding question, just how you’re thinking about it, risks. Can you maybe just talk to it a little bit more and address the -- if it is more than $330 million, how you’ll fund that?

Martín Pérez De Solay

Well, we have the tonnes available rumor that we had $135 million in the guarantee account. The agreement that we reached with Toyota Tsusho is to be able to use up to $60 million of that guarantee account for cash needs on Stage 1, given the current situation, but remaining amount, $75 million plus the unused portion on the $60 million are available to fund any cost overruns on the project. So the cash -- the cost increase is going to be funded from there as well as VAT and working capital. So, there are no doubts on the funding of project. The Mizuho loan is being diversed. We’ve already contributed $132 million in shareholder loans through a project of $180 million coming down from Mizuho in terms of loan need, it knows exactly how much has been discussed already and we’re doing the details further in the press release, and we can get them from the team.

Operator

The next question comes from Rahul Anand from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Rahul Anand

I have four questions, if I may. First one for Neil. Neil, you flagged sales cost today. How are the production costs tracking?

Neil Kaplan

Also, very well.

Rahul Anand

In line, above, below, or how should we think about that?

Neil Kaplan

We’re continually improving -- we’re improving month-on-month. As I said, in terms of the production costs, we’ve had heavy savings in -- or substantial savings, I should say, in fixed costs. So that reduction has been very beneficial to us. So it will be consistent, and we expect that to continue.

Rahul Anand

So, when the average cost of inventories at the moment is lower than the sales costs, is that fair?

Neil Kaplan

Sorry. Say again, Rahul?

Rahul Anand

Yes. Sorry. The average inventory costs at the moment, would that be lower than your sales costs?

Neil Kaplan

No. Well, given the weak pricing, you’ll see -- you would have seen that in the quarterly -- they’re using impairments on inventory, which we’re going to be booking in terms of inventory. So from that, we’ve got to book at the lower of cost and net realizable value. So based on our future book, we’ve had to take an impairment on the industry. We still continue to work on it. The audit’s ongoing, as you know, given we report at the end of August. But basically, there is a write-down of inventories, finished goods as well as brine inventory.

Rahul Anand

Got you. Perfect. Martin, one for you, better battery-grade sales this period. Is that purely because you had inventories of that stock? Or is the plant doing better?

Martín Pérez De Solay

Well, it’s because we -- this quarter, we had some more contracts of battery-offered [ph] products. So those contracts were one, [ph] and the amount of product that we sell in the spot market was reduced as a consequence of the situation in the market. So given that, the battery-grade contracts represent a larger amount of the total site. And the plant grew better as well. But sales and production, they do have a great match. We -- for example, now we have the plants under current maintenance, and we are continuing to deliver on our contracts from stock. So we are managing stock to be able to meet all contractual requirements.

Rahul Anand

Understood. Okay. So the plant’s still about 20-80?

Martín Pérez De Solay

Well, no, particularly the month of June was more purified than prime product, but we’re managing that to honor the contracts here. So maybe between 20-80 to 30-70, that’s what you would see.

Rahul Anand

That’s perfect. And then next question, in terms of the small increase in the CapEx for Stage 2, is there anything in particular that you could point out that you perhaps changed in the design given learnings from Stage 1?

Martín Pérez De Solay

Well, as we see more quality requirements from the customers in terms of lower amounts of impurities, the whole carbonation process has been improved to reduce the amount of impurities in the product. So that’s where you see most of the increase is coming. And there are some savings in some areas of the plant where we knew better. Some savings have already been achieved in construction of [indiscernible]. And the most -- earlier, I would tell you, the largest cost impact comes from the carbonation plant because of improved quality processes.

Rahul Anand

Okay. Perfect. And then I guess, finally, is around the delays to Stage 2. Does it make sense to perhaps go slower on that? Or is that still -- you’re planning to go ahead as quickly as you can based on labor availability and COVID impacts? Or would you market time the project somewhat?

Martín Pérez De Solay

Well, COVID impact is already slowing us down, so we’ll have to see what happens after that. But we also had to move ahead as restrictions start to fade away.

Rahul Anand

Okay. All right. Perfect.

Neil Kaplan

Rahul?

Rahul Anand

Yes. Hi, Neil.

Neil Kaplan

Yes, yes. Just a quick one. I mean, FY ‘22, we’re basically fully contracted. So we want to ensure that we can’t push forward as hard as possible on the expansion to meet that requirement. Just wanted to make that point.

Rahul Anand

No, that’s very helpful. That helps.

Operator

The next question comes from Nick Herbert from Credit Suisse.

Nick Herbert

Just a few questions on the costs for me, please. So maybe some for you, Neil, if that’s okay. I guess parent cost out, it looks like you’ve done pretty well. Has that now run its course? Or are there any sort of other projects or meaningful areas you think you could register the costs further or unit cost rational or just down to production? And then just wondering how you’re thinking about costs now in Stage 2, given what you’ve reduced and what you’ve achieved in Stage 1 and any of those sort of incremental design changes for Stage 2. So give us a give a bit of an update there, please, on future expected costs of that total business.

Neil Kaplan

Martin, do you want me to go ahead? Or do you want to...

Martín Pérez De Solay

Yes, please, Neil.

Neil Kaplan

So Nick, on the costs look, on fixed costs, we continued across the entire business, we continued to tighten our belts, which we started quite a while ago. The fixed costs have reduced, as you know, substantially at SDJ. We’ve done that corporately as well. We’ve had substantial savings corporately. We’ve also retrenched a few people in February, actually before October. So yes, from a fixed cost perspective, there will be areas where we can tweak it a little more. In terms of reagent usage, it’s coming down to which the operations team is doing a fantastic job on, it’s the factors in terms of the different reagents that we use. And that’s where a lot of energy and time has been put into. There have been some savings, and we continue to work on that.

So we could break it down even further. You’ve got to look at the tonnes that are produced that splits up a cost per tonne because, obviously, if you have a quarter which has low tonnes being put through. But we have, and we came up with a good cost of 2,500 tonnes, a little over that. We still came up with a really good cost. So once you start pushing 3,000, 3,500 tonnes through the plant, you really start seeing the benefits of a low-cost per tonne. But what I’d do a lot of is looking at it on a dollar basis because there, you really see the savings, especially, obviously, in terms of the fixed costs.

So yes, I think there’s a little bit more to be done, but we’ve arrived at a good place, but there may be a little bit further to go. In terms of Stage 2, it’s probably a little bit earlier to be early to be giving guidance on what the cost per tonne, the effect of Stage 2 would be.

I don’t know if you want to add anything on that, Martin.

Martín Pérez De Solay

At this point in time, we think that it’s difficult to give you guidance on the cost on Stage 2. Obviously, we expect them to be at the current level or lower. And as Neil was mentioning, in the first part of the year, we focused on operational improvements, use of reagents and plant efficiency. Second half of the year, we’re focused on reducing the fixed costs, which we are seeing the results now. All in all, when we increase the tonnes being produced, it should result in a lower cost per tonne basis as we are able to produce more and sell more tonnes. And the same should be translated into Stage 2, continuing to improve the costs. I would tell you the easy part was already done. It is possible to further reduce the costs, but it’s not going to be as easy as it has been over the last year.

Operator

[Operator instructions] The next phone question comes from Warren Edney from Baillieu. Please go ahead.

Warren Edney

Martin, I have a question on sales. I just wondered, was that 1,600 tonnes a reflection of customer demand? Or did it also have some COVID impact in terms of restrictions on transporting stuff across provincial borders, et cetera?

Martín Pérez De Solay

No. I would tell you it was the COVID impact on customer demand. So far, we’ve been able to continue to deliver product from Argentina and transform the product to the different provincial borders. I have to tell you, it hasn’t been easy, but the team in terms of logistics has performed a great job in that regard.

Operator

The next question comes from Glyn Lawcock from UBS. Please go ahead.

Glyn Lawcock

Martin, I just wanted to clarify, just the way I read the release today. I understand you’ve been accessed to the restricted, it says that -- it says for any further Stage 2 cost overruns. But then the sentence then goes on to say, if capital expenditure exceeds $330 million, Orocobre will be required to solely fund this by way of shareholder loans. So, does that mean if the project keeps getting delayed due to COVID, and it sounds like it’s obviously still a big risk, and we all know time is the biggest killer of any project in terms of CapEx spend, is it right then -- so if the project does get delayed and go above $330 million, you won’t -- you can’t touch the restricted money for that extra bit? Just -- it doesn’t seem to make sense. I’m just a bit confused.

Martín Pérez De Solay

No. Yes, we can touch the extra money on that. The issue is that we distribute the cost 75%, 25% with Toyota Tsusho Corporation. Whatever goes above $330 million has to be funded, not 75% but 100% by Orocobre and in the way of shareholder loans. So, we will collect that money back from the project. And that could be funded from the remaining fund in the guarantee account. Is that clear, Glyn, or...

Glyn Lawcock

Yes. Now I think it is. So...

Martín Pérez De Solay

Is that clearly explained?

Glyn Lawcock

Yes. I might take it off-line with Andrew, but I think I get it. The next question, if I may, just Tara said, she said she’s seen a meaningful shift in inventory. I just wanted to clarify, is that -- is it still rising? Or is it now falling? What’s the sort of trend you’re seeing in the inventory now today?

Tara Berrie

Yes. So, when I said that there was a meaningful shift in inventory, that was back in -- at the end of 2019 calendar year. And then the impacts of COVID sort of, I guess, counteracted that. But -- I mean in -- speaking directly about inventory levels, I guess, we’ve seen a meaningful decrease in hard rock exports out of Australia. They’re down around year-to-date. They’re down around 45%. So if that can be balanced out from -- with the same sort of decrease from South American brine, then we could certainly see a meaningful shift in inventories by the end of the year. So it really just rests on the behavior of South American brine.

Glyn Lawcock

But if you had to look at sort of just sequentially month-over-month through the second quarter or the June quarter, is it now falling again as people come back to work and activity list? I know you said China hasn’t done as well as Europe on the rebound. Is it falling sequentially now month-to-month, the inventory?

Tara Berrie

Yes, I’d definitely say that it’s falling month-to-month because we’ve seen month-on-month increases in China’s EV sales, and we’ve seen month-on-month decreases in Australian hard rock exports. And we’ve also seen some of the Chinese -- some marginal converters idle in capacity. So -- I mean those 3 factors selectively would logically result in a decrease in inventories in the geography that the majority of the inventory is in, which is in China.

Glyn Lawcock

Yes. And then 6 months is what? As at the end of June, is it that your estimate is 6 months of inventory?

Tara Berrie

Yes, as of the end of June.

Glyn Lawcock

But it was high earlier in the quarter. And then just my final question. Just maybe, Martin, if you could just remind me then, I know you can’t give guidance for Phase 2, but just remind me what was Phase 2 costs supposed to look like.

Martín Pérez De Solay

Well, the costs for -- you’re referring to operating costs for Stage 2, are that right?

Glyn Lawcock

Yes. The operating cost, just what it was meant to be before all the improvements.

Martín Pérez De Solay

Well, I haven’t rechecked. We haven’t run the operation cost based on the changes that we made to the carbonation plant, but I do expect them to be -- and this is not a guidance, it’s just an expectation on this time because haven’t we run the costs, I expect them to be at the current level of cost or below the current plant. Stage 2 is only going to be primary and the cost today are affected by production of primary and purified. So we always said that we expected primary cost for Stage 2 to be around the $2,500 to $3,000 per tonne. We have to rerun that with the modifications we made to the plant, and -- but we expect them to be within that range.

Operator

At this time, we’re showing no further questions. I’ll hand the conference back to Mr. Perez de Solay for closing remarks.

Martín Pérez De Solay

Well, thank you very much for joining us this morning, and we should all see you shortly within a month for the -- for our annual consolidated results release.