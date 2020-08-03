My net present value analysis can't get close to the current stock price because.

I admit it – I’m an old-fashioned investor. Partly because I’m old. But partly because my long experience has shown the truth of the famous quote from legendary investor Ben Graham that “In the short-run, the stock market is a voting machine, in the long-run, it is a weighing machine.”

Voters today are casting their ballots for Redfin. The stock is up 303% from its March 18 bottom, and 30% from the day I put out my initial report on it.

But the “weighing machine” part will surface at some point, and what the stock market weighs is earnings. Earnings are the primary reason I want to own part of any business. Management’s spin, eyeballs, sales, market share, etc. are all interesting, but ultimately only if they translate into earnings. And not earnings for a quarter or a year, but over the long run.

In this report, I present four arguments in weighing Redfin:

The realtor business is only a modest grower… …With almost certainly declining profit margins. Redfin’s Q2 earnings report and conference call showed some positive signs, but not nearly enough to change my views. A net present value analysis just can’t get close to Redfin’s $42 current stock price.

The realtor business is only a modest grower.

First, the historic facts. Realtors earn a commission based on the home price of a sold/bought home. Industry sales therefore depend upon the total dollar home sales price of all homes sold in the U.S.. This chart shows that growth rate history for existing home sales since 1985:

Source: National Association of Realtors

The 6% average growth rate is only slightly faster than nominal GDP growth of 5% over that period, highlighting the industry’s maturity. But it is actually kind of disappointing, considering that the financing cost of a home – the mortgage rate – declined from 13% in 1985 to 3% today, which gave a material upward bias to home prices.

My forecasted market growth rate for realtors over the next decade is 3%, for these reasons:

It is possible that the mortgage rate will decline a little bit more, but not much, considering the disastrous investment results for a 3% long-term loan if long-term interest rates rise.

U.S. population growth is rapidly nearing zero (record-low birth rates and pushback on immigration), which means that growth in the housing stock will be near zero as well for the foreseeable future.

The only positive could be the retiring Baby Boomers, who might more actively sell to move to warmer and/or cheaper climes.

Realtor profit margins will almost certainly decline.

Why is the standard realtor commission so high at 5-6%? For two reasons I can think of. One is the difficulty of putting together the buyer and the seller. Far from the one-click process at Schwab or Amazon. The other is the large amount of time and effort required to make the sale/purchase decision, the mortgage decision, etc. and to check all the legal boxes. Again, very different from buying a stock or a shirt.

Technology applied to the home sale process will reduce these frictions over time, which will in turn reduce costs. But will the savings go to the customer or the realtor? Let’s again use Schwab and Amazon as examples:

Schwab saw commissions go from $15 a trade in 2008 to zero today. Trading revenue went from $1.1 billion in 2008 to $772 million annualized this past Q2. The customer won.

saw commissions go from $15 a trade in 2008 to zero today. Trading revenue went from $1.1 billion in 2008 to $772 million annualized this past Q2. The customer won. Amazon has clearly saved large amounts of money for customers, but in the process it gained power over sellers, as this recent quote from newsletter Techspot points out: “Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says that independent sellers are succeeding on the company's online platform, but has left out a few important points: they pay dearly for the privilege and their data can always end up helping Amazon push its own private label products.”

Do you expect Redfin, or any other realtor, to gain leverage over homebuyers and sellers that allow it to capture some of the coming cost savings? Pretty unlikely. Not when the home sale is probably the largest financial transaction of the sellers’/buyers’ lives.

Redfin’s Q2 earnings report and conference call showed some positive signs, but not nearly enough to change my views.

Here’s a summary of this past Q2 versus the year-ago quarter:

Source: Redfin financial statements

And the highlights as I see them:

Market share was flat YoY! The Redfin story is built on market share growth, yet it was essentially flat year-over-year. And Redfin said that “…We may have to wait until the start of 2021 to gain share at a historical rate of around 10 basis points per year.” And 10 bp market share growth is way below the rate investors have assumed in Redfin’s stock price, as I show below.

Redfin is starting to think that it should make money. On its conference call it mentioned increased listing fees, fewer managers per listing agent and cheaper ad creation expenses. This new discipline showed up in the numbers – a realty gross margin of 27% versus 14% a year ago. And it sees a nice profit for Q3: “Net income is expected to be between $18 million and $23 million compared with a $6.8 million net income in the third quarter of 2019.”

The home flipping business remains a money loser. Revenues doubled from a year ago, but Redfin lost the same $1 million. I am pretty confident that this business will never make money. As I suggested above, the financial benefit of increased efficiency in the realty business will go to the seller/buyer, not the middleman. I continue to give this business no value.

Redfin’s tech story remains modest and temporary. Besides its web site, literally the only other tech reference was this: “We have seen competitors start to embrace three dimensional scans of listings, …but nowhere near the universal or near universal level that Redfin has.” Virtual tours will be ubiquitous a year from now. Moat-like tech advantages will be next to impossible for Redfin or its peers to attain.

A net present value analysis just can’t get close to Redfin’s $42 current stock price.

The theoretical way the stock market’s “weighing machine” works is by calculating the net present value of future expected earnings, which sets the current stock value. So I set up a net present value model for Redfin, going out to 2040. Here is a piece of my model so you can get the idea:

My assumptions are:

The home sale market growth rate. 3%, as I explained above.

Redfin’s market share growth rate. 10 bp a year, as the company suggested.

Profit margin is Redfin’s after-tax earnings as a percent of the value of the homes it sells. For example, in 2019 Redfin lost $81 million on $30.5 billion of home sales, for a (24) bp profit margin. This profit margin ranged from (12)-(25) bp from ’15 to ’19. Looking at the profit margin this way allows you to easily compare it to Redfin’s average commission rate of 207 bp. I assume that Redfin can achieve a 20 bp profit margin, which is almost certainly optimistic. That would give Redfin about 15% of the commission as profit.

The discount rate. The annual return on investment an investor should expect for an investment, based on its risk profile. I believe my 10% assumption is optimistic (LOW) for a company that has not yet proven it can make money. But hey, I’m a friendly guy.

Shares outstanding is what Redfin had at the end of Q2.

The result of these assumptions is – (a drumroll is heard offstage) - $9 per share! About 20% of the current stock price. What if I increased the annual market share gains to…

20 bp? $14 per share

40 bp? $23 per share

80 bp? Finally, the current stock of $41 per share.

This model says that investors today implicitly assume both market share gains eight times the company’s forecast for 20 years, and a likely unreachable profit margin retained for those same 20 years. To actually buy the stock today and expect to make money on your hard-earned cash, you have to be even more optimistic.

Summary. I’m staying short. I suggest that owners sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short RDFN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.