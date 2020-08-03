I am maintaining my bullish rating, but this stems from the prospects of a higher share price when operating conditions recover and not because they are a desirable dividend investment.

Even though their leverage has started climbing into the high territory, thankfully it does not pose a threat and thus the worst appears to be over for shareholders.

Based on my calculations if this new policy is implemented, their dividend yield on current cost should range between just under 5% to around 12% depending on future oil prices.

Whilst the new flexibility it provides is understandable, it seems needlessly complex and ultimately has so many caveats that it provides little solid guidance.

Introduction

When heading into earnings season everyone knew that the financial results of the oil and gas industry were going to be ugly and likely the worst in memory for many investors. This was naturally no different for the Italian major Eni (E) who also reduced their dividend significantly, which I warned was a likely outcome in a previous article. This follow-up article incorporates their latest results to take a look at their new shareholder returns policy and reassess their financial strength to ensure that no further undesirable actions are likely, such as equity raisings or panicked asset sales.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

When looking at their results for the first half of 2020, the pain of the Covid-19 pandemic is easily apparent with their operating cash flow decreasing a massive 64.04% year on year. Even though they reduced their capital expenditure by a significant 39.38% year on year, it still was insufficient to even keep their free cash flow positive. It was no surprise that they chose to completely reset their dividends, especially since it is impossible to accurately predict their future cash flow performance given the unique issues arising from this virus. The slide included below displays their new shareholder returns policy, which given the high degree of flexibility should ensure that their dividend coverage is at least adequate on average going forward.

Image Source: Eni’s Second Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation.

Each investor is naturally entitled to their own opinion; however, I have a difficult time seeing the need for a dividend policy with this much complexity. They have replaced their old progressive dividend policy with one that has both progressive and variable components, but the progressive component is also tied to oil prices and could also be changed each year depending on the execution of their strategic plan. Given all of these caveats, they may as well just say that the dividend will be whatever they feel is appropriate in any given year. At this point, I fail to see the purpose of having all these moving parts and not just having a simple variable dividend policy that pays a certain percentage of free cash flow each year.

It was also not particularly pleasing to see the inclusion of share buybacks in their new policy, but it was nonetheless not surprising since they seem to be quite common lately. I have nothing against share buybacks in general; however, companies with highly cyclical earnings should not pursue them since they end up conducting the majority of them during cyclical highs. This certainly appears likely to eventuate here as well, simply just looking at their new policy and it can be seen that share buybacks will occur and increase as the price of oil increases. What else happens when the price of oil increases? Their share price also increases, so they are already telling investors indirectly to expect value destructive share buybacks at cyclical high points, which despite being slightly amusing is undesirable.

When looking ahead let us estimate the potential dividend yield on cost that investors could see based on their current share price of $17.62 per ADR. It should be remembered each ADR represents two normal shares and thus if they were to pay their minimal floor dividend of €0.36 per share, this would translate to €0.72 per ADR or $0.85 per ADR after current foreign currency conversion, which provides a moderate dividend yield on cost of 4.82%.

If operating conditions were to return to their recent peak in 2018 when Brent oil averaged $71.04 per barrel, they would at least pay €1.40 per ADR or $1.65 after current foreign currency conversion, which provides a high dividend yield on cost of 9.36%. This would likely reach into the very high double-digit territory after including the variable component and thus going forward shareholders should expect a dividend yield on cost of anywhere between 4.82% and approximately 12%.

Image Source: Author.

The impacts from these tough operating conditions are also visible on their capital structure, with their net debt increasing 11.71% since only the end of 2019 after remaining essentially flat for the two previous years. Their equity was primarily impacted as a result of their large impairments, which have become commonplace across the industry. The extent that this impacts their solvency and thus ability to avoid further undesirable actions will depend upon their leverage and liquidity.

Image Source: Author.

The normally preferred financial metrics that judge leverage relative to earnings are unfortunately not particularly useful during severe downturns that temporarily demolish their earnings. During the years of normal operating conditions, such as 2017-2019, I believe in judging their leverage across all financial metrics. Whereas during these times of a severe downturn I feel that the gearing ratio provides a superior technique to analyze their leverage, as their volatile and temporarily devastated earnings have less of an impact.

When their higher net debt is combined with lower equity, it comes as no surprise that their once moderately leveraged gearing ratio of 27.89% has jumped into high territory at 34.94%. Their average interest coverage for 2017-2019 of 15.66 shows that during periods of normal operating conditions they can easily service their debt and thus it would have to approximately double before they would find themselves in a dangerously overleveraged position. This ultimately means that even though their leverage is high, since it is only marginally into this territory and they are a very large company it still remains manageable providing their liquidity remains at least adequate.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully, their liquidity is more than just adequate and given their current and cash ratios of 1.25 and 0.25, respectively, it clearly sits firmly into strong territory. This was partly thanks to their decision to materially boost their cash balance during the second quarter of 2020.

Nevertheless, due to their very large size, decent overall financial position and supportive central bank policy, there are still no reasons to be concerned that they cannot find support in the debt markets to provide liquidity and refinance any upcoming debt maturities when required. Given this situation, there are no reasons to be concerned that shareholders will have to endure any further painful actions such as dreaded equity raisings or panicked asset sales.

Conclusion

Whilst this downturn has been tough for many shareholders and caused another dividend to be reduced, at least they should be able to rest well knowing that their company remains strong enough to avoid any further undesirable actions. I will be maintaining my bullish rating simply because they are still enduring a cyclical downturn that they can outlast and thus likely see decent share price gains. But as for being a dividend investment, I feel that their new complex policy is unnecessary.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Eni’s Second Quarter 2020, Fourth Quarter 2019 and Fourth Quarter 2017 reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.