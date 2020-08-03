Based on its strong balance sheet, MGM Resorts International (MGM), a major casino operator in Las Vegas, can easily withstand one bad year. Regarding the attractive book value per share and the improving numbers provided by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, MGM's stock still seems to be a buy – even now in August.

The COVID-19 pandemic proves to be a true challenge for the U.S. economy as a whole. This is especially true for non-essential services and businesses such as casinos or venues. The first questions that came to my mind were: How leveraged was MGM in 2019? Can they put on more debt easily? And are visitor numbers already improving or not?

MGM's leverage

Analyzing MGM's balance sheet quarter by quarter, one can find that their quick ratio steadily increased ever since Q2'19 to 2.85 in Q1'20. In other terms, this means that MGM's short-term leverage decreased. Whereas their quick ratio was usually lower than the one of Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN), they were able to outperform their major rivals in Q1'20 regarding the quick ratio. A quick ratio above 2 usually means that a company can take on some more debt without being too heavily leveraged and without facing the risk of diminishing liquidity for their bonds. Indeed, according to Fitch, their bond rating has slightly deteriorated from BB in the pre-Corona era to BB-. As a consequence, they had to increase the required coupon rate for their bonds from 5.75% by 17.4% to 6.75% for those bonds that they issued this April maturing in 2025.

Fig. 1: the quick ratio of MGM compared to LVS

Company Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 MGM 0.75 0.69 0.84 1.22 2.85 LVS 1.72 1.62 1.59 1.63 1.43 WYNN 1.16 0.95 1.05 1.40 1.77

Valuation

Many new investors seem to be preoccupied with the PE ratio of a given stock. And yet, a PE ratio tells you only so much. A company earning 10 cents per share with its shares trading at $10 has a PE ratio of 100. There can be at least two reasons for this value. The company might be an attractive start-up who just previously managed to be profitable having a good outlook, so investors flock to their stock. Or it could have been profitable in the past, but now suffers from rapidly declining earnings.

This is why I am always interested in putting the PE ratio into a broader perspective by comparing it to the ratio of the book value per share which gives you a somewhat better idea about whether a stock is fairly valued or not.

As you can see in figure 2, MGM's book value increased fairly steadily over the last quarters, which proves that their focus not only on their casino floors but also on their entertainment is a well-working approach to luring more customers into their venues. And this appreciation comes despite the fact that the Strips' monthly visitor volume in 2019 was in a stable range of 3.1 million to 3.7 million. Yet, we have to keep in mind that MGM is not as Las Vegas-based as it used to be having expanded to Atlantic City, National Harbour, Detroit, Macau, and other places.

Fig. 2: book value per share of MGM compared to LVS in USD

Company Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 MGM 12.63 12.39 11.79 15.36 16.57 LVS 8.31 7.22 6.98 6.79 5.88 WYNN 19.46 19.15 17.96 16.35 11.59

In regard to both its relatively high book value per share and its PE ratio of 2.88, MGM seems to have been fairly valued prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. This especially holds when we compare MGM to its major rivals LVS with a PE ratio of 99.71 and WYNN with negative earnings since Q3'19. But what about now?

Post-COVID resurrection

Articles like the one in the Reno Gazette Journal about Rick and JaNeen Bird and Jason Molinar suggest that there are still visitors Las Vegas can rely on who like to support the local economy. Whereas this might give investors hope for the local gambling industry, one has to keep in mind that the visitor numbers plummeted to roughly 3% of the pre-Corona era. Even though they slightly improved in May, they are still down more than 95% compared to January 2020. The development in Macau looks just as dire with visitor numbers collapsing by more than 99%.

Using the data of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the decline in gambling revenue is even worse. If we compare gambling revenue in April compared to gambling revenue in January, they were down almost 99.6%. Although they improved as well in May by 57.9%, they are still down by well over 99%.

As a result of a sharply lowered demand, average room rates on the Strip have crumbled by about two thirds. While the average room rate in January 2020 was at $166.35, it fell down to $55.18 in May. This makes the situation even worse as MGM and competitors not only have a lower occupancy (Strip total occupancy in May was at 2.8%) but also less revenue per customer.

Nevertheless, MGM has set up a feasible safety plan in order to adapt to the situation which encompasses thorough HVAC controls to make sure enough outside air is added to their ventilation, quick response protocols that enable staff members to swiftly sanitize exposed areas and an improved check-in procedure to avoid spreading the virus.

According to MGM, Q2'20 operations yielded better than expected results. The same holds for the entire Nevada Casino action as reported by Clark Schultz. With a swift corporate response to the current crisis and their aforementioned good financial data, I still believe that MGM is a solid buy and hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.