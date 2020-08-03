By Guney Kaya

We are glad to see that our Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) call proved more or less true with the recent Q2 earnings release and the consequent price increase. Boutiques are no slouches, at least Lazard isn't when traditional deal-flow dries up. Without the drag of the low interest rate environment on a retail banking division, expertise in capital markets and restructuring helped mitigate declines in traditional M&A. Moreover, the asset management business also stayed resilient with limited impact from the volatile markets as of H1, due to strong shifts from emerging market and other equity strategies into fixed income and globally focused strategies. Overall, Lazard seems to be the right financial pick in the current market, and with the robust dividend, supported by a strong balance sheet and the promise of more business in their expert sovereign advisory business and restructuring, we think that the party has a ways to go for Lazard even during a recession.

Expect Strength in Restructuring and Sovereign Advisory Franchise

Many investment banking (IB) divisions benefited from the substantial activity that was going on in equity but especially debt capital markets during the lock-downs. Companies across the globe were drawing on credit facilities and doing whatever else they could in order to make their balance sheets more robust. Indeed, Lazard saw the COVID-19 tailwinds too in their capital markets business across their various practices. Much of this strength was coming from capital markets activity in conjunction with the Lazard restructuring franchise, helping offset substantial M&A decline to secure a mere 11% decline in advisory sales. Going forward this business will continue to benefit. Although the substantial government stimulus being offered to the economy has served to reduce the immediate need for high-ticket clients to look for restructuring advice, the expected cut-backs of government stimulus while the impacts of COVID-19 begin to have a more profound effect on economic activity at large will eventually foster an environment where restructuring help will be needed.

In a similar vein, the substantial burden placed on governments due to the need to provide COVID-19 relief, on top of a muted economic environment for the foreseeable future will also require governments to seek similar advice to renegotiate debts with other nations and institutions. This year, the Lazard franchise has already added business from Argentina and Lebanon. Where many countries in emerging markets are also dealing with substantial currency depreciation on top of particularly severe health crises, the issue of debt in foreign currencies will also require attention. With the market for EM debt substantially sold-off, situations of distress are likely to be numerous in the next couple of years, especially with risks of re-emergence of COVID-19 in a second wave.

(Source: LAZ Q2 2020 Pres)

Broad Asset Management Offering Helps Retain Clients While They Re-allocate

Similarly, asset management also provides services that are suitable for investors in the current environment. With the fact that there is no passive alternative to equities due to the low-interest rates, active management with a focus on strong risk profiles will see many Lazard AM clients moving money from one strategy to another. Indeed, the extent of the fall in AUM was fairly limited on a YoY basis with only a 11% decline, as strong gross inflow were seen in quantitative strategies, convertible and international equities as well as multi-regional fixed-income strategies.

(Source: LAZ Q2 2020 Pres)

Risks and Conclusions

Although Lazard performed well for the quarter, and the strong outlook in restructuring and sovereign advisory was a concern for market jubilance, especially as the stock had been trading at a harsh discount from restructuring peers, there are still risks. Even though there were offsets, the business did see a decline this quarter. Activities that depend on a strong economy are still a relevant part of the business, and these will not be able to provide much performance. Since advisory is so competitive, there are risks that important contracts with sovereigns and institutions might not be closed, which can provide the bulk of performance in any given year. Similarly, AM is under pressure from both other active and passive strategies, where accountable institutional investors tend to be very fickle. Nonetheless, Lazard still remains substantially discounted, and with continued strong performance their dividend above a 6% yield should be simple enough to sustain. The ability to perform in a down-market has been made clear, and we just need to see them deliver for the next couple of years through their more resilient franchises. If all goes to plan, Lazard will be a great contributor in a total-return portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.