Intel's competition is run by a true chip wizard, and the company cannot compete against such a wizard without one of its own - and wizards of such caliber are rare.

The CEO is a finance nerd, not an engineer, so he is not helpful. The company needs a chip nerd, not a finance nerd.

What you are feeling is the Chippening. It is a chip-based Flippening. For some, like AMD (AMD), it might feel like the Quickening. For others, like Intel (INTC), it is rather sickening. But they did start it.

Intel exhales

Moore's law is the observation that the number of transistors within a dense integrated circuit doubles about every two years. The observation is named after Gordon Moore, the co-founder of both Fairchild Semiconductor and Intel. This prediction of a trend requires constant improvement, potentially including radical engineering breakthroughs and new concepts to chip architecture.

Intel recently announced restructuring that includes the removing of its Chief Engineering Officer, Venkata "Murthy" Renduchintala, effective August 3. The company did this a week after announcing a delay to its 7nm product due to a defect in the process. It will also divide its Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group into five teams.

The committee that initially named that the Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group appears to have had a collective subconscious that knew it probably should have never been less than two or three separate divisions that were being crammed together. But the real problem here is that with Intel's announcement of falling behind, it appears to have lost the allure that it held for several decades.

There is a lack of confidence that Intel can now continue to keep up with the law of its co-founder, while other companies have come up with new approaches that appear capable of maintaining the trend. This is not merely true for its clearest peer competitor, AMD, but also for Nvidia (NVDA), Qualcomm (QCOM) and Arm, which is owned by SoftBank (SFTBY). Numerous other semiconductor companies are taking the leading market share in new industries, like smartphones and touchscreens, while Intel appears incapable of keeping up even with its core business (Intel pun intended).

Intel is in a sticky situation here. The CEO is an outsider. Bob Swan was only appointed CFO in 2016, before which he did not work at the company. The prior CEO resigned in 2018, at which point Bob Swan was made the interim CEO. The company removed the interim in 2019, after what appeared to be a fruitless search for a candidate with semiconductor competence rather than Swan's financial competence.

You see, Bob Swan is a fine CFO, but he cannot whip up a new chip architecture or even pretend to understand what is needed to deal with a defect in the company's process. Moreover, Intel already went on a search for a CEO who could understand what is needed, and couldn't find one. The company needs a new chip wizard to handle its stable of nerds, and such wizards are few and far between.

Some effects from the Chippening were so obvious that there was an immediate and significant change in stock valuation. This is so clearly seen in AMD, which competed directly against Intel in processor shrinking.

(Source: Yahoo Finance; 1-month INTC versus AMD comparison chart)

AMD has a chip wizard. Dr. Lisa Su is the CEO of AMD. Dr. Su has a doctorate degree in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ("MIT"), has published more than 40 technical articles, was named a Fellow of the Institute of Electronics and Electrical Engineers, and was elected to the National Academy of Engineering.

(Dr. Lisa Su; Source: AMD)

Nvidia also has a chip wizard. The company was founded by Jensen Huang, who is its CEO. Prior to founding Nvidia, Huang worked at LSI Logic and AMD, and he has a Masters in science in electrical engineering from Stanford University.

(Jensen Huang; Source: Nvidia)

Nvidia has done exceptionally well over the last several months, and has outperformed Intel for years. The company is now larger than Intel, which was a true Chippening milestone too. It was another Flippening of sorts.

(Source: Yahoo Finance 3-month INTC versus NVDA comparison chart)

Nvidia is the largest United States-based semiconductor manufacturer by market cap, and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) is the largest global semi manufacturer. Intel is now in danger of also being overtaken by AMD, Qualcomm, and others.

Since the benefit to AMD of INTC's quagmire was rather obvious, there was a near-instantaneous change in market valuation. Nonetheless, there was a significant overhang against a great many semiconductor manufacturers in that there was the looming threat that a behemoth like Intel may take aim at your business and customers. What is now more apparent is that Intel's business and customers may be up for grabs.

Many other smaller semiconductors are likely to benefit from Intel's weakness, and the semiconductor index and ETFs that follow it, such as the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH), are likely to hold numerous constituents that could see multiple expansion.

Intel's Wizard Hunt

Some defects are so complicated that they could be terminal to process, or at least make correcting them so frustrating that it is actually simpler to start over. Intel gave no real specifics. While it is unlikely some band of misfits broke into Intel's lab and stole the futuristic chip and metallic hand upon which it was basing its 7nm technology, Intel's situation may be as traumatic to its research & development process.

I believe Intel has little choice but to go out and find itself a top-notch nerd of the caliber rarely found outside the TARDIS, and appoint them the new CEO, or chief engineer at the least. The longer the process takes, the more likely it is that its competitors will surpass the company in size and market impression. The image of competence is meaningful here.

There is the possibility Intel will have no choice but to make a transformative acquisition in order to acquire the new technological management it now requires. This really depends upon exactly how bad the defect mode is in the company's process, and what may be required to fix it, as well as whether it requires replacing rather than repairing. The depth of this quagmire is still unclear.

Until Intel finds itself a suitable solution, it appears to be in serious danger of getting left behind in an incredibly competitive and complicated arms race. I believe that the company will trend lower until it provides the market with either a solution or a new chip. Its new chip now appears at least six months away, and possibly longer, and also appears in danger of being too little, too late.

I also believe that this is likely to have a very negative effect upon Intel's profit margins in the coming quarters. Analyst estimates will have to be revised to consider the ramifications of declining market share and reduced pricing power upon its profit margins.

The company is now dangerously close to the near-term bottom it achieved in March, when the market was in a state of total crisis. It now appears reasonably likely that Intel could retest the low it achieved in March, which was $43.63, or at least retest $45 and fall into a range where it routinely bottomed over the last four years.

Conclusion

Intel is in a sticky situation, where the company is losing its allure of innovative competency, and the competitive threat from peers has never been more legitimate. While the company is likely to survive this serious problem, there is little reason to expect that things will miraculously self-correct in the near term. Intel appears likely to test its multi-year bottom, approximately 10% below current market levels, and it is possible it will make a new 52-week low before this move is done.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.