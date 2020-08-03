5 Headlines From The Biggest Bank Earnings Quarter Since 2008

The US economy, and therefore the health of banks, is linked to the availability of a mass market vaccine.

The November election is one of those uncertainties that could jolt bank stocks.

Five Facts

1. Buying Time

Public policy makers - notably the Federal Reserve Board, the US Treasury, and Congress - are doing all they can to buy time for the US economy to recover from Covid-19.

Government intervention is propping up the economy and protecting bank balance sheets until a vaccine is in place.

For now, bank regulators (Fed, OCC, FDIC, and state examiners) are giving banks unprecedented leeway to sustain wounded borrowers and forestall loan downgrades and charge-offs.

For now, banks appear healthy, however, absent government intervention, many banks would be in serious trouble given in an economy that shrank 33% in 2Q.

2. The Good News

Among the nation's 30 largest banks, two-thirds reported 2Q earnings per share that exceeded analyst consensus expectations. Among the nation's 60 large community banks and smaller regionals, 77% beat analyst expectations in 2Q. For banks that beat analyst 2Q expectations, the median beat was 39%.

Never in the history of the United States have public policy makers and bank regulators acted with greater speed and coordination to address an economic and financial crisis.

US banks (as well as foreign banks operating in the US) have demonstrated remarkable operational resiliency in maintaining and enhancing capacity to serve customers and clients during the Covid-19 crisis.

The banks' ability to set up and execute the PPP program at a time when 85%+ of the nation's bank employees worked from home is evidence of the operational risk management skills and capabilities of this generation of bankers.

Warren Buffett's decision for Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) to buy 1.74 million shares of Bank of America (BAC) during the past two weeks is certainly a bullish statement for banks. Do not be surprised to learn in November from Berkshire's next SEC 13F filing that Buffett acquired other banks as well during the quarter.

PPP provides a tremendous boon to bank earnings over the next six to eight quarters. The nation's 32nd largest bank, Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION), is a PPP case study. The bank's CEO stated during the 2Q earnings call that Zion booked 47,000 PPP loans which is the 9th most in the country. Zion expects to generate $220 million in fee income from PPP, of which $30 million will be directed for charitable purpose in the second half of 2020.

It may be argued that the Great Panic of 2008-09 was a blessing in disguise as the lessons learned during those tumultuous quarters resulted in the Fed developing the well-designed Stress Test regime. It also served to curb bank risk profiles and to enhance risk management practices.

Bank capital ratios today are at the highest levels on record, an outcome directly because of 2008-09.

Beyond the banks, it should be also noted that there is an ecosystem of third-party suppliers who have demonstrated operational resilience during this crisis.

Key credit metrics - i.e., charge-offs and past due loans - remain healthy across the industry.

Fueled in part by PPP lending, banks saw in the second quarter significant growth in low-cost deposits.

Bank liquidity ratios are strong which is a big difference from the fourth quarter of 2008.

Record low mortgage rates will drive significant fee income and balance sheet growth for banks in the third quarter and possibly the fourth quarter.

The PPP program has given community banks strong evidence of the value of the personal one-stop benefit of a community banker. This message was a common theme for community banks during recent earnings calls, including $18-billion Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD), whose CEO noted in the bank's 2nd quarter earnings press release: "We see this disruption in our world as a generational opportunity for community and regional banks to earn additional market share. The results this quarter demonstrate how working hard to support our communities results in new opportunities, and we plan to continue to invest resources accordingly."

Finally, Covid-19 provides rock-solid evidence that this generation of bank CEOs - covering the megabanks as well as the 4,800 community banks - is the most capable generation of bankers in the nation's history.

3. The Uncertainties

Public policy makers, bank regulators, and the banking industry have no proven playbook for navigating an economy that shrank 33% as it did in 2Q.

While the economy added back 7.5 million jobs in May-June, as of late July, there are still 14.7 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic.

Civic unrest and anti-policing politics in many large US cities add a layer of complexity and uncertainty to the pandemic challenges faced by banks.

Geo-political turmoil, especially Sino-US tension, adds yet another source of uncertainty to the economic picture and the health of the economy.

Ballooning federal government debt, combined with growing municipal and state government deficits, exacerbates systemic risks facing banks.

Government intervention, combined with lenient loan forbearance and deferral programs, is unprecedented in the nation's history; only time will tell if government and bank actions have simply kicked the can down the road, and thereby, failed to recognize the need to take much larger provision expense than already incurred.

The novel lending programs raise moral hazard concerns as the unprecedented government intervention may be perceived by some borrowers as a perpetual entitlement.

Bankers still have questions about the details of PPP loan forgiveness. The COO of $16-billion Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) in Tacoma, Washington, made this point during the bank's July earnings call: "As far as the amount of overall forgiveness, I think that's going to be anybody's best guess."

The rapid drop in interest rates is a two-edged sword that helps borrowers but has resulted in historic one quarter net interest margin shrinkage. For example, Montana's $16.5-billion First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) saw its net interest margin decline significantly in Q2 when it reported a 38-basis point drop to 3.52%; Oregon-based Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) experienced a 32-basis point drop to 3.41%. Drops on the order of 30+ basis points were common and painful to banks in Q2.

The 2020 introduction of CECL, a new methodology for calculating bank allowance for loan and lease losses, has added a dimension of uncertainty to quarterly bank earnings reports as banks and investors adjust to the new and arguably unclear guidance for determining provision expense and loan/lease loss allowance.

After having been burned so badly by government litigation in the aftermath of the Great Panic of 2008-09, while not apt to discuss publicly, experienced bankers are concerned that the government lending programs could result in a new round of bank fines incited by politicians unfriendly to banks. This uncertainty may explain, in part at least, why most of the megabanks pledged 100% of PPP income to charitable giving.

While most banks beat analyst expectations in the second quarter, the reality is that more than 75% of the banks recorded 2Q earnings below EPS reported one year earlier as shown in this chart.

With so much uncertainty, bank analysts are once again flying blind as they forecast Q3 bank earnings. Evidence of the challenge of forecasting bank earnings during this time of turmoil is best seen in the next chart. It highlights that during the past quarter analysts widely missed the mark for bank earnings. In fact, only 40% of the consensus earnings forecasts for the big banks in 2Q fell within +/- 20% to actual reported EPS; for the smaller 60 banks, the miss was even greater at 27%.

Looking to 3rd quarter bank earnings, like the 2nd quarter, bank analysts forecasts are all over the board, reflecting murky crystal balls. Current forecasts show that analysts expect roughly 50% of the banks to achieve earnings in 3Q that beat 2Q as shown in this chart.

The CEO of $6.5-billion Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) in Olympia, Washington, spoke for the industry when he noted during the bank's earnings call: In the final analysis, our customers' go-forward performance will be somewhat predicated on the COVID-19 infection rate in the region, and the potential for repeat shutdowns…. right now, we're remaining cautious while we wait for more clarity.

4. The Election November 3, 2020

The November election adds yet another major uncertainty for banks and investors.

The current configuration of a Republican president, Democrat-controlled House, and Republican-controlled Senate has produced public policy that investors clearly like judging by the 36% growth in the S&P 500 index since March 19, 2020.

However, current election polls indicate that there is statistical probability that the Democrat Party will sweep the Presidential, Senate, and House elections in November.

If there is a Democrat sweep, the public policy status quo that investors today favor is likely to change, and change creates uncertainty, and uncertainty generally translates into investor caution.

In addition, if there is a Democrat sweep in November, investors expect President Biden to reverse the corporate tax cut President Trump put into law in 2017.

An added risk associated with a Democrat Party sweep is the likelihood that banks will face a return to Obama-era regulatory burdens and anti-bank sentiment.

If Democrats do not sweep, there may be a relief rally for bank stocks.

5. The Game Changer

The availability of an efficacious mass market vaccine is the game changer.

Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed "cautious" optimism during a July 31 Congressional hearing that a vaccine would be available in "late winter." However, he also noted that the full rollout of a vaccine would occur over the course of 2021.

Final Thoughts

The best evidence of uncertainty is reflected in bank valuations. The industry's median Price to Tangible Book Value of publicly-traded banks at the end of July was 1.08, a level 50% below industry average since 1990.

There is one reason bank valuations are locked in historic lows: No one knows the immediate future for the US economy, and until the economic picture becomes more clear, bank stock prices will tread water at best.

The risk of further material declines to bank stock prices between now and the election seems low given the full court press public policy makers have made to prop up the economy. Though politicians are doing a lot of jawboning about how much additional money to allocate for Covid-19 relief, the simple fact is that the politicians have no choice but to strike a deal. And they will.

Even as Covid-19 relief funding captured the headlines on August 1, the House quietly passed a $1.3 trillion spending package on July 31. This should be seen as a clear signal that public policy makers intend to continue to prop up the economy.

Nonetheless, systemic risk to the banking industry is extremely high until a vaccine is in place and the economy gets back on positive ground. Offsetting these risks are a number of positive factors, the most prominent being the government's commitment to backstop the economy, banker skills, and historically high bank capital ratios.

Current bank investment posture: Holding only high-quality community, regional, and large banks that have demonstrated history of successful management of through-the-cycle earnings. In addition, as noted on these pages in March 2020, I continue to own Berkshire Hathaway for its cash hoard and substantive exposure to banks.

The banks are walking a tightrope, carefully monitoring credit while perilously dependent on the prudence of public policy makers and the genius of pharmaceutical firms. The November 2020 results could have enormous influence on bank earnings and stock prices over the next 4+ years. This may be the topic of a future post.

