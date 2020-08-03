The end result is there are going to be poor real returns for the foreseeable future in traditional portfolios, traditional asset classes, and assets that have been bid to extremes.

"If everybody indexed, the only word you could use is chaos, catastrophe… The markets would fail." - John Bogle, May 2017

Introduction

Earlier in 2018, Jeremy Grantham laid out a path for a classic bubble in the S&P 500 Index (SP500) which he actually walked back upon in a CNBC interview in the spring of 2019.

Reading through earnings results from Alphabet (GOOGL), (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Facebook (FB) last night, and then witnessing investors and traders bid these stocks further into the stratosphere, alongside shares of other high flyers like Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX), and NVIDIA (NVDA), I thought back to this "classic bubble" scenario, which resonates more today than it did in either 2018 or 2019.

With investors throwing caution to the wind, the end result is going to be real returns that disappoint for the foreseeable future in traditional portfolios, traditional asset classes, and assets that have been bid to extremes.

A Classic Bubble Definition

Grantham hypothesized in the spring of 2018 that a classic bubble would follow this path.

(Source: Jeremy Grantham, GMO)

A look at the S&P 500 Index over a longer-term time horizon shows that we have indeed climbed to these heights, just on a delayed path.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Obviously, price action in 2020 has been extremely volatile, and will probably continue to be extremely volatile, driven by two potential black swans, one that is front and center with COVID-19 as I wrote about publicly on February 25th of 2020, and a second that could be emerging on the horizon, albeit in a different fashion I previously envisioned.

The NASDAQ Has Climbed Even Further

Most market participants are aware that the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is historically concentrated at the top, with Apple, Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon comprising over 16% of the ETF according to data from sponsor State Street (STT).

(Source: State Street Corp.)

When you add in the SPY weightings of Alphabet, Facebook, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), (BRK.B), Visa (V), Procter & Gamble (PG), which is a stock I think is historically overpriced, and JPMorgan Chase (JPM), the top-ten constituents, which is really the top-nine as Alphabet's two share classes bump JPMorgan Chase out of the top-ten, of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF make up 27.1% of the ETF, mirroring their weighting in the S&P 500 Index.

Less known is how concentrated the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is, with its top-ten holdings comprising 54.5% of the Trust.

(Source: Invesco, Yahoo Finance)

Compared to the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF, which had 27.1% of the ETF in its top-ten holdings compared to 54.5% for QQQ, the concentration is much higher. Adding to the narrative, the top-three holdings of QQQ, which are Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft, comprise 34.2%, which is far greater than their 16.4% weighting in SPY.

Building on the narrative, their 10% plus weightings in QQQ dwarf the bottom portion of the top-ten holdings of QQQ, with Intel (INTC), NVIDIA, Adobe (ADBE), and PayPal (PYPL), only making up 2.5%, 2.3%, 2.0%, and 2.0%, respectively, of the Trust.

Thus, when a stock like Intel misses earnings, and falls 16.2%, as was it during Friday, July 24th's trading session, it barely has an impact on the Invesco QQQ Trust, especially compared to its much bigger weightings in the Invesco QQQ Trust, including Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook, which all delivered strong earnings results, and forward guidance on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 after the close.

These heavily weighted companies have driven the Invesco QQQ Trust to new highs in 2020, outperforming even the venerable S&P 500 Index.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

In the process, the Invesco QQQ Trust has become the second most heavily traded ETF behind the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF, and it has become the preferred destination for momentum-driven liquidity flows.

A Classic Bubble From A Different View

Collectively, the top-heavy stock market, which has a very similar construct to the composition of the late 1999/early 2000 stock market, has exceeded the 1999 and early 2000's peak of Buffett's version of the stock market capitalization to GDP ratio.

(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

Importantly, the chart above only uses the third estimate of Q1 2020 GDP data, and it has not yet been updated to incorporate the negative 32.9% decline in the first estimate of Q2 2020 real gross domestic product.

(Source: U.S. Bureau Of Economic Analysis)

Given the magnitude of the decline of GDP data in the first quarter and second quarter of 2020, a strong bounce back should be expected. However, the degree of this bounce back, and its timing, is still unknown as we navigate the unchartered waters of a post COVID-19 global economic backdrop.

Thus, until economic growth bounces back, broad stroke valuation barometers are going to look even more stretched, and they were already at historically elevated levels.

Closing Thoughts - Unenviable Future Returns

Starting valuations are incredibly important for future returns going forward. Many bullish investors at the current market juncture justify today's elevated stock market valuation ratios with the rationale that lower interest rates support these price levels. The fallacy in this logic is multifaceted; however, one angle to deconstruct is the fact that a starting 0.55% yield on a 10-Year U.S. Treasury Bond or a starting 1.2% on a 30-Year Treasury Bond is insufficient to deliver expected total returns in many traditional 60/40 or 70/30 portfolios over a longer term time horizon.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Thus, many investors and traders holding these assets are not intending to hold them for the long term, given their low expected total returns.

Rather, they are trying to take advantage of the current market environment, through a leveraged risk parity strategy, or through a higher turnover trading strategy.

Ultimately, these are weak holders, and as we briefly saw in early March of 2020, the current market structure is not on firm footing.

The Fed, central banks around the world, and governments around the world rushed in with record fiscal and monetary stimulus; however, this very stimulus is going to be the undoing of the longer-end of the bond market.

When this happens is a topic that is currently hotly debated. However, make no mistake, it is a question of "when," not "if," as monetary easing historically has led to higher interest rates, and or a debasement of currencies on a universal basis.

On that note, money supply growth is off the charts today, led ironically by the countries who have the greatest implicit trust from the world's bond investors.

(Source: BCA Research)

Ultimately, this is leading to an environment where almost all investors are crowded into the same assets, and at the top of this concentrated pool of capital, are investments that are essentially bets on lower long-term interest rates, including large-cap technology stocks, which are effectively the market's longest duration assets.

What happens if longer-term bond yields go the other way and rise?

The answer is that you get future real returns that look something like this projection from GMO.

(Source: GMO)

Of all the market participants reading this article, who is positioned for the real return environment illustrated above?

The simple catalyst to get the above pictured real returns would be higher long-term interest rates. With interest rate-sensitive stocks like REITs already suffering this year, including the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), which is down 10.6% year-to-date, compared to 23.3% YTD gains in the Invesco QQQ Trust, and 1.7% gains in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF through Thursday, July 30th, 2020, a turn higher in long-term interest rates could be the final nail in the coffin that ends the current bull market.

We know the answer to this rhetorical question, and while many can criticize the Granthams and Buffetts of the world for being out of touch today, the heart of their valuation analysis still has very grounded roots. Specifically that starting valuations matter, and that is something most market participants are not considering today, which is setting the markets up for a replay of 2000-2007, from my vantage point.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY IN A LONG SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.