Rogers Sugar (OTC:RSGUF) offers investors reliable dividends from a consumer staples business. The company's 7.5% dividend yield and 12.0x forward P/E are a rare find in the current market environment where most consumer staples businesses trade more in the +20x P/E range, putting their dividend yields under 3%. This article will introduce investors to Rogers Sugar and its profitable history while taking a look at the potential long-term earnings yield investors are being offered at the current $3.55 share price (or C$4.77 for its Canadian shares on the TSX trading under the symbol RSI).

Why the Opportunity?

Even before COVID-19, Rogers Sugar's shares were not doing great. In Q4 2019, the company recorded a massive C$50 million non-cash goodwill impairment on its 2017 C$160.3 million acquisition of a maple sugar business called L.B. Maple Treat Corporation. The C$50 million non-cash impairment was the main contributor behind the once in a decade C$8.2 million net loss for 2019. The Q4 2019 goodwill impairment figure is still showing up in trailing-twelve-month earnings and is clouding investor analysis of the business, helping to create a buying opportunity.

Investors have to keep in mind that this was a one-time non-cash item that leaves cash flows unaffected. Also, the debt taken on in the acquisition is still easily handled and the shares issued to help finance the acquisition have already been repurchased, as will be discussed later. This all leaves the Rogers Sugar's shares trading at lows not seen since 2016 despite higher cash flows. This is a great buying opportunity because cash flows in the sugar refining business are relatively stable and the dividend is very safe.

Data by YCharts

Introduction to the Company

Many readers will probably not be familiar with the company as it is Canadian with a market cap of only C$500 million. That being said, Rogers Sugar is the largest refined sugar producer in Canada and is involved in the refining, processing, distributing and marketing of sugar products. The company is the result of a 2008 merger of Rogers Sugar in Eastern Canada and Lantic Sugar in Western Canada with the history of these companies and brands dating back nearly a century. As one of Canada's main sugar producers, the company is an essential service that should continue operating throughout COVID-19 if possible as explained in the March 24th press release to shareholders.

The company has two cane sugar refineries - one in Montreal, Quebec and one in Vancouver, British Columbia. Additionally, the company operates the only beet sugar refinery in Taber, Alberta, which makes that facility's sugar the only Canadian origin sugar. With sales volumes regularly around 600,000–700,000 metrics tons a year and combined capacity of 1,000,000 metric tons, the company has capacity to grow in the future if there is more demand for sugar from a growing Canadian population.

As one of the greatest fund managers, Peter Lynch, has pointed out, profitable companies such as Rogers Sugar with boring names that do boring things can make great investments because their shares often get forgotten about in the shadow of more trendy companies.

Profitable And Growing Book Value

Rogers Sugar's dominant historic position in Canada's sugar supply chain has provided good returns over the past decade. Rogers Sugar has been able to achieve an average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 10.9% and 8.1%, respectively, since 2010. If we strip out the 2019 year and TTM period which contain the $50 million non-cash impairment charges, the ROE and ROIC were 14% and 9.8%, respectively. This level of profitability is around my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and above my 9% ROIC rule of thumb, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain its intrinsic value over a business cycle. While earnings are important, investors always need to be more interested in the cash flows, especially when investing for yield.

Source data from Morningstar

Refining Sugar... and Cash!

Roger's sugar has a great track record of returning cash flows to shareholders. The company pays a stable dividend at C$0.36 which is well covered by cash flow from operations (CFO) as can be seen in the graph below. As hinted at with the "non-cash" impairment charge, despite bad earnings in 2019, cash flows were pretty fine with about 100% of CFO being paid out as dividends after accounting for capital expenditures.

Source data from Morningstar

In terms of a free cash flow yield, we can examine the average CFO and CapEx to see what is left over for shareholders. Over the past decade, Rogers Sugar has spent 28% of CFO on CapEx which leaves 62% left for shareholders. With the company on average earning C$59.9 million in CFO over the past 5 years, that 62% would imply C$42.9 million and an 8.6% free cash flow yield at Rogers Sugar's current C$500 million market cap. This is a great yield for a long-term investment in my opinion, especially compared to other expensive consumer staple stocks. Cash flows from operations have been healthy and steadily growing over the past decade as can be seen in the graph below.

Source data from Morningstar

Financial Leverage and Liquidity look Healthy

Even though Rogers Sugar raised some debt for its maple sugar business acquisition in 2018, the company remains adequately financed. Financial leverage currently sits at 2.99x with the company's interest coverage ratio a decent 3.9x in the TTM period. While this interest coverage ratio may sound low for a consumer staples business, I would consider the ratio quite healthy even though there is a good use of financial leverage.

Management gave a liquidity update as part of the Q2 FY 2020 results released on May 5th which mentioned Rogers Sugar's outstanding revolving credit facility was at $201.0 million with $64.0 million available for drawdown and no repayments required until June 28, 2024. Also, the revolving credit facility covenant at 2.25 times pro-forma debt to pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA is well below its maximum of 3.5 times.

Source data from Morningstar

In the latest quarter, Rogers returned $14.8 million to shareholders, of which $9.4 million was through dividends and $5.4 million was through share repurchases. These extra share repurchases look set to continue with the company recently getting approval from the TSX for a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) of up to 1,500,000 shares representing 1.9% of the shares outstanding. The previous NCIB terminated on March 30, 2020, with 1,500,000 common shares purchased since inception on May 24, 2019. This seems to be a nice reoccurring policy that could be aided in the years to come by low interest rates.

Price Ratios and Potential Returns

Rogers Sugar's 12.0x Forward P/E ratio can also be expressed as a 8.3% earnings yield, but I also always like to examine the relationship between average ROE and price-to-book value in what I call the Investors' Adjusted ROE. It examines the average ROE over a business cycle and adjusts that ROE for the price investors are currently paying for the company's book value or equity per share.

Excluding the 2019 year and the non-cash goodwill impairment charge, Rogers Sugar had an average ROE of 14.0% since 2010 as previously mentioned. With its shares currently trading at a price-to-book value of 1.81x when the price is $3.55 (or C$4.77), this would yield Investors' Adjusted ROE of 7.7% for investors' equity at that purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is slightly below the 9% that I like to see, but adding a 3% growth rate to represent the company growing alongside GDP, could increase this potential total return up to 10.7%. The same Investors' Adjusted ROE analysis including the 2019 year and goodwill impairment charge would indicate 6% with no growth added and 9% with growth added. In my opinion, excluding the 2019 goodwill impairment charge would be appropriate due to its one-time and non-cash nature.

Source data from Morningstar

Risks

The company and the sugar industry in general face competition from sugar alternatives such as corn-based sweeteners including high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), as well as low calorie, non-nutritive alternatives such as aspartame, sucralose, and stevia. Some of these alternative sweeteners have been substituted in certain products, such as HFCS and aspartame in soft drinks, while some do not remain interchangeable in certain products. The continued advancement in availability, development and potential uses of alternative sweeteners could have a negative impact on demand for refined sugar and the operations of the company.

On the regulatory side, the Canadian sugar industry is protected through duties on imports of refined sugar from the U.S. and European Union. These duties came about after the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) ruled in 1995 that the dumping of refined sugar into the Canadian market by these regions with subsidized sugar businesses was threatening material harm to the Canadian sugar industry. These duties must be reviewed every 5 years under Canadian law and on October 30, 2015, the CITT issued its fourth review and renewal of the duties. New CITT practice is to initiate reviews later than in previous reviews, so it is likely that duty protection will remain in place as late as July 2021 and could be further extended for another five years depending on the outcome of the review. If these duties were not to be renewed in the future, it could open up Rogers Sugar to a significant level of competition from foreign businesses which would have an adverse effect on the business.

Takeaway

Rogers Sugar's dominant position in Canada's sugar industry has made it a highly profitable business with ROE and ROIC of 14% and 9.8%, respectively, from 2010 to 2018. As a mature consumer staples business, the company has a good history of paying out all free cash flows to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. The business is still adequately financed and as one of Canada's main sugar producers, Rogers Sugar is an essential service that should continue operating throughout COVID-19. This means that the 7.5% dividend should continue to be pumped out in the months and years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSI.TO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long RSI.to with an average cost base of $CAD 4.82.



Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.