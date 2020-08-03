Fair value calculation on a DCF method and a comparison with its peer group indicate an upside potential of at least 50%.

Amazon is a necessity from the perspective of consumers and a growth as well as a value stock from the perspective of investors.

COVID-19 led to accelerated growth in the areas of e-commerce and cloud computing, from which Amazon as the global market leader should benefit in the long term.

Amazon is currently the fastest-growing mega-cap and has much more room to run based on various growth areas in combination with moderate valuation.

1. Introduction

I started coverage of the Amazon (AMZN) stock on Seeking Alpha for the first time with my article "Amazon: Why Corporate America's Future 'King Of Revenue' Is A Must-Have In The Decade Ahead," dated January 6, 2020.

In my most recent article about Amazon titled "Amazon: More Room To Run Based On Accelerated Growth," dated February 3, 2020, I had updated my fair value to $3,348 and indicated an upside potential of 67%. The share price at that time was around $2,000. The current share price is around $3,200.

Since then, the stock delivered a performance of 62% with a current stock price of around $3,200, and with a year-to-date performance of 65%, Amazon is the top performer among the mega caps (see following chart).

(Amazon's year-to-date performance in peer group comparison. Source: YCharts)

Consequently, and based on the last two quarterly results, it is time for an update.

Let's now take a look into the most recent quarterly results and discuss why the stock has much more room to run.

Furthermore, I want to present on what basis I calculated my updated price target of $5,000 per share.

(Amazon on track. Source: Amazon)

2. Quarterly results smashed expectations once again

Amazon reported revenue of $88.9 billion on a consolidated basis, up 40% year over year. This even smashed the high-end of the company's own guidance of 18-28% and surpassed analysts' consensus estimates by $7.62 billion, or approximately 10%, which were calling for revenue of around $81 billion.

With regard to top line growth, it can be stated that each of Amazon's segment made a particularly strong contribution to growth. The North America segment grew by 43% year over year to $55.4 billion (consensus: $50.4 billion). The International Segment grew relatively high compared to past quarters by 38% to $22.7 billion (consensus: $19.7 billion).

It is worth mentioning that the international segment even became profitable, which indicates that the business is becoming increasingly scalable. Considering that the International segment is currently less than half the size of the North America segment, the International segment is still in its infancy and offers plenty of growth potential.

AWS, currently the smallest segment by revenue, continued to show a high-double digit rate at 29% to $10.8 billion and slightly missed expectations (consensus: $11 billion).

Regarding AWS, the company added further prestigious clients, which should result in continued revenue growth. New clients include HSBC, Formula 1 and the Bundesliga.

Taking into account that the global cloud migration is still in its infancy despite an accelerated adoption due to COVID-19 and considering Amazon's global leadership in the area of cloud computing, this segment also offers plenty of growth potential.

The following chart illustrates the year-over-year growth rates of the individual segments and their revenue share (see red marking):

(Growth rates by segment and revenue share as of Q2 2020. Source: Quarterly report for Q2 2020)

As one of the main drivers for the revenue acceleration, the outbreak of the global pandemic and a related adoption of e-commerce can be seen, which resulted in a disproportionally high revenue growth of online stores and third-party seller services. In this context, the company said that the online grocery sales tripled in the second quarter when compared with the same period last year.

It is also worth mentioning that the other revenue group, which primarily comprises advertising revenues, had an extremely stable growth rate of 41%. This indicates that Amazon's advertising business is currently much less vulnerable than the advertising revenues of other mega-caps.

The following figure summarizes the results in the specific revenue groups (see red marking).

(Growth rates by groups of similar products and services as of Q2 2020. Source: Quarterly report for Q2 2020)

Turning to the bottom line, operating income increased to $5.8 billion, up 87% year over year (consensus: $3.01 billion; Q2 2019: $3.1 billion).

Net income even doubled to $5.2 billion (Q2 2019: $2.6 billion), resulting in an EPS of $10.3 and smashing analysts' consensus by $8.8, or by about seven times.

Considering the fact that the company spent more than $4 billion in the second quarter on COVID-19-related expenses and provided a one-time bonus totaling over $500 million to front-line employees and partners, these results seem very impressive and illustrate Amazon's further growth potential.

The following figure summarizes the results of the past quarter (see red marking).

(Amazon's consolidated results in Q2 2020; Source: Quarterly report for Q2 2020)

Going forward, the company expects $87-93 billion in revenues (consensus: $86.44 billion), which would correspond to a growth rate of 24-33% year over year.

Furthermore, the company expects $2-5 billion in operating income in Q3 2020 (consensus: $3.1 billion; Q3 2019: $3.2), which includes more than $2 billion of additional COVID-19-related costs.

3. Updated price target indicates over 50% upside potential

To determine the further upside potential, I examined and compared the P/S ratios of different mega-caps. As you can see in the figure below, Amazon currently has the lowest P/S ratio with 5.4 in the peer group comparison. The forward P/S ratio is even lower at 4.5.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that Amazon, with a revenue growth of 40% in the most recent quarter, shows the highest revenue growth in the peer group comparison.

If the stock were only to narrow the valuation gap to Apple (AAPL) or Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), it would have at least 50-55% upside potential, which would correspond to a stock price of around $5,000 (based on the current share price of around $3,200).

(Amazon's P/S ratio in peer group comparison. Source: YCharts)

Even a (forward) P/S ratio of 7 in the current market environment and in the light of the valuation of growth stocks with P/S ratios above 20 would still be a bargain for a stock like Amazon, considering its growth rates and market leadership in various growth areas like e-commerce and cloud computing.

With regard to the market cap, it is noticeable that Amazon is ranked just behind Apple with a current market cap of $1.58 trillion. Nevertheless, I expect Amazon to take the pole position soon based on its high double-digit growth rates.

(Amazon's market cap in peer group comparison. Source: YCharts)

Amazon not only impresses with its revenue growth, but also with its free cash flow growth. The company's free cash flow grew by around 28% in the current quarter despite more than $4 billion COVID-19-related expenses.

Based on the current data, I have decided to calculate an update for my fair value on a DCF method. In order to choose a conservative approach, I have chosen a growth rate of 27% per year, including a growth decline rate of 10% in terms of free cash flow, since free cash flows have been volatile in the past. In this context it is noteworthy that, according to MarketScreener, analysts estimate a free cash flow growth of 52% in FY 2021 and 28% in FY 2022.

Furthermore, I have chosen a multiple of 20 for the last FCF, since I prefer using a conservative approach. This multiple is almost half as high as Amazon's current price/cash flow multiple of 38.8 and far below its 5-year average of 30.3 provided by Morningstar.

Based on the discounted cash flow valuation, the fair value is $4,762.53, which corresponds to an undervaluation of the stock of 50% and a potential market cap of approximately $2.5 trillion (see calculation below).

(Fair value calculation. Source: Author's calculation)

4. Conclusion

Amazon is one of the biggest beneficiaries in the growing e-commerce sector and has received a major growth boost as a result of the global pandemic and the lockdowns on a global level.

The market anticipated in advance that Amazon could be a potential beneficiary, so that the stock, with a year-to-date performance of 65%, is the top performer among the mega-caps.

Nevertheless, the International segment and the AWS segment, for example, are still in their infancy and offer immense growth potential. Additionally, the growth rates over 40% in the North America segment imply that there is still plenty of growth potential.

Considering that the virus is still raging and that the US government, in particular, wants to pass further stimulus programs, sooner or later Amazon should benefit from these developments once again.

Moreover, consumers who have experienced the simplicity and benefits of e-commerce for the first time are likely to continue to use these services in the future. I, for example, would prefer to buy basic goods on Amazon rather than in the supermarket and avoid queuing in the checkout line.

Amazon is a necessity from the perspective of a consumer and should be a core holding in every active investors' portfolio. This applies to growth investors as well as value investors.

In the case of Amazon, we are talking about a company which had a revenue growth rate of 40% and a free cash flow growth rate of approximately 30% with a trailing twelve months revenue of impressive $322 billion, and considering its market leadership and growth rates, a bargain forward P/S ratio of only 4.5 - especially compared to its mega-caps peer group.

At the same time, Amazon not only offers a diversified business but also one of the best business models by service business customers and consumers.

In terms of valuation, my updated fair value calculation on a DCF method indicates a price target of $4,762.53, which corresponds to an undervaluation of the stock of at least 50%.

Taking these factors into account, it can be stated that Amazon is a mixture of a growth and a value investment. The last time I wrote this about a stock was concerning Facebook (FB), when it had dropped to $150 as a result of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Currently, the stock stands at $253.

Based on Amazon's underlying fundamentals and my fair value calculation, any dips in share price could create a buying opportunity for (potential) investors. Even if the share appears fundamentally undervalued, unexpected events are always to be expected in the stock market, and there is no guarantee of rising share prices. Investors should always bear in mind that stock prices are volatile and should not be influenced by price movements alone, but rather, should pay attention to the underlying fundamentals. In this respect, investors should always pay attention to their individual risk tolerance.

Developments, which could put pressure on the stock price are, for example, ongoing antitrust probes, digital tax disputes, investigations in the context of data collection and data security by public authorities all around the globe.

P.S.: I intend to publish more about my favorite tech stocks in future. If you are interested in finding out my favorite technology stocks, just follow me on Seeking Alpha or my personal blog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOG, GOOGL, AMZN, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.