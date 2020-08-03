Investment Conclusion

We are encouraged by McDonald’s (MCD) F2Q2020 financial performance that demonstrated improvement in same-store sales on a month-to-month basis over the period. In our opinion, the quarterly results represent a trough for the company’s COVID-19-related downturn in financial outcomes. We believe, looking ahead over the next several quarters, MCD’s will experience substantial improvement in retail sales, bolstered by the fact that at the end of F2Q2020, 96% of the firm’s restaurants were open and offered delivery, drive-thru, and limited dine-in services. In addition, in our opinion, MCD’s restaurants will likely evidence an additional boost in retail sales over the near term due to pent-up demand for in-restaurant dining as customers turn more comfortable with dining out within the constraints of social distancing. Moreover, MCD’s plans to drive retail sales in the third and fourth quarters through heavy advertising, value menus, focus on breakfast, and new store launches will provide additional support.

Based on the above described elements, we believe that MCD is likely to witness a significant turnaround in its business over the next few quarters. In addition, COVID-19 is a temporary phenomenon, and given that the pandemic has had little impact on MCD’s key fundamentals, our long-term growth thesis for the company remains intact. We reiterate our Buy Rating and $265/share price target for MCD. (Please go through our initiation report “McDonald's: Too Big To Fail - Buy On Valuation” for our long-term opinion on the stock).

F2Q2020 Results Summary

For the quarter, retail sales came in at ~$19 billion, revenues were $3.77 billion (-30% on a year-over-year basis), ahead of consensus estimates of ~$3.47 billion, and earnings per share came in at $0.65 (-67% compared to F2Q2019), below analyst projections of $0.72 cents. In addition, global same-store sales declined by 23.9% versus Street expectations of -22.8%, and U.S. same-store sales decreased by 8.7% versus consensus estimates of -9.97%. Net income for the period was ~$484 million, reflecting a decrease of 68% over the previous year. The bright spot in the F2Q2020 financial performance was the successive decrease on a month-to-month basis in the same-store sales decline figure, which came in at -39%, -20.9%, and -2.3% for the months of April, May, and June.

Retail Sales Are Growing, Fueled By Drive-Thru And Delivery Orders

As the figures described above demonstrate, retail sales are improving at MCD’s restaurants. With regard to the U.S., the growth in retail sales was mostly derived through drive-thru orders, which accounted for 90% of total retail sales for the quarter. On a positive note, the decline in same-store sales attributed to MCD’s domestic restaurants was down to 2.3% for June and is expected to turn positive in July. In addition, the company’s Australian restaurants reported positive same-store sales growth for both May and June, driven by drive-thru and delivery orders (which accounted for 10% of retail sales in the territory).

However, retail sales associated with the company’s Chinese operations continued to be a drag on MCD’s total retail sales, as only 15% of its restaurants in the geography are equipped with drive thrus, and dine-in orders continued to be weak. In addition, in the United Kingdom and France, where ~70% of MCD’s pre-COVID-19 retail sales were derived from dine-in operations, and where limited number of MCD restaurants have drive-thrus, retail sales continued to be impacted by the pandemic. Nevertheless, given that at the end of F2Q2020 two-thirds of MCD’s restaurants in the region were open, we expect an uptrend in retail sales compared to the recent quarter.

Percent Of MCD’s Restaurants That Are Open Across The World

Source: MCD’s F2Q2020 Earnings Release, July 28, 2020; Seamist Capital Presentation, July 2020

MCD Plans To Refocus On The Breakfast Segment

MCD’s breakfast segment accounted for roughly 25-30% of its retail sales, and the company was gaining market share in the category before the COVID-19 outbreak. With fewer customers heading to work due to stay-at-home directives related to the pandemic, MCD shifted focus from breakfast items to core menu items and withdrew the all-day breakfast selection. However, with the easing of the lockdown in numerous regions of the U.S., the company plans to refocus its efforts on the breakfast segment, which was the only quick service restaurant (QSR) segment experiencing growth in retail sales (with the lunch and dinner segments evidencing declines) before COVID-19 surfaced. Given that breakfast is a high-margin segment and tends to be a habitual activity, concentration on the segment will be particularly favorable for MCD’s business. The firm has indicated that it will rededicate marketing and investments to the breakfast segment over the near term.

The Company Will Redeploy Marketing Dollars To Drive Retail Sales

Since the coronavirus outbreak, MCD withdrew 70% of funding associated with marketing and value promotions. Over the third and fourth quarters of the year, the firm plans to spend heavily on advertising and promotional activities to reignite retail sales. The advertising initiatives will focus on promoting core MCD menu items and strongly draw attention to the delivery, drive-thru, and digital channels of the company. In addition, MCD plans on launching several value menu promotionals to encourage customers to transact with its restaurants.

New Store Launches Will Support Retail Sales Growth

Although, MCD is unlikely to launch new stores at the pace evidenced over recent years, a substantial number of new stores are still likely to opened across the globe over the course of FY2020. The company had opened 150 new restaurants in China by the end of June and expects to launch 400 restaurants in the region over 2020. In the U.S., MCD plans on launching 950 gross and 350 net new restaurants during the year. With regard to Europe, the firm believes it can open a significant number of new stores over the period as additional countries in the region ease COVID-19-related restrictions. In 2021, based on management commentary that new unit growth is expected to return to normal next year, we anticipate the company will launch 1,400 new stores, a majority of which will be located in foreign countries.

MCD’s Balance Sheet Appears Strong

At the end of F2Q2020, MCD had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $ 5.38 billion and long-term debt of $38.1 billion on its balance sheet. With respect to capital expenditure, the company now expects to deploy $1.6 billion versus the $2.4 billion it had previously provided guidance for. The firm bolstered its financial position in F1Q2020 by securing an additional $6.5 billion in financing to better support the business during the pandemic. Management has indicated that the business is tracking towards a cash flow-positive performance for FY2020.

Long-Term Guidance Remains Intact

Based on its Velocity Growth Plan, MCD has guided to annual long-term system-wide retail sales growth in a range of between 3% and 5%, EPS growth in the high-single digits range, operating margins target within the mid-40% range, and return on invested capital target within the mid-20% range. Based on our analysis, the company is likely to meet its long-term revenue and EPS growth objectives in FY2021.

