We've finally begun the Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the first streaming/royalty company to report is Sandstorm Gold (SAND). Unfortunately, the company had a challenging quarter with attributable gold-equivalent ounce (GEO) sales of just 10,900, down 33% from the same period last year. The sluggish performance was tied to closures and reduced operations across the company's partner portfolios, with the most significant headwinds coming from Yamana's (AUY) Chapada Mine and First Majestic's (AG) Santa Elena Mine. While this disappointing quarter has not changed the company's long-term growth plans, it has relegated Sandstorm tfo one of the weakest earnings growers in the sector currently based on FY2020 estimates, both among miners and royalty names. Therefore, while I continue to see the stock as an attractive way to play the gold (GLD), I see better opportunities elsewhere for the time being as my focus is on the names with the highest earnings growth.

Sandstorm Gold released its Q2 results last week and reported quarterly attributable sales of 10,900 GEOs, a 33% slide from the June 2019 quarter. This was the company's third quarter in a row of declining attributable GEO sales, and the weakest quarter in over three years. Unfortunately, this hurt revenue, with Q2 revenue coming in at just $18.7 million, translating to a 13% drop year over year. The challenging quarter was a result of both government-mandated closures and reduced operations across Sandstorm's portfolio of royalty/streaming assets, which offset new contributions from Americas Gold and Silver's Relief Canyon (USAS), Fruta Del Norte (OTCPK:FTMNF), and Aurizona (OTC:EQX). Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

As we can see from the table above, the one saving grace in Q2 was a much higher average realized gold price of $1,715/oz, an increase of 30% year over year, which mostly offset the significant drop in attributable GEOs sold. Meanwhile, average cash costs per attributable ounce also dropped considerably year over year from $301/oz to $257/oz, which had a positive impact on margins, especially when factoring in the higher gold price. However, what should have been a quarter of near-record cash flows instead showed a year-over-year drop of 8% ($12.4~ million vs. $13.5~ million). In addition, diluted income per share came in at a disappointing $0.04. While this was a massive improvement from the $0.01 reported in Q2 2019, given the slimmer margins, it was well below my estimates of $0.06. Obviously, this disappointing performance was not Sandstorm's fault as the culprit was COVID-19 related headwinds, but the company's smaller operating portfolio was hit harder than other streaming/royalty names.

If we look at the biggest contributors to Sandstorm's attributable GEO sales, we can see that they were Hounde (OTCQX:EDVMF), Karma, and the Yamana silver stream, with combined sales of 4,850 GEOs. Sandstorm was fortunate to have a chunk of its attributable GEO sales coming from Africa which was hit with nearly as many closures like other countries, while the Yamana silver stream contribution was down considerably but still the most significant contributor to GEO sales (Q2 2020: 2,556 vs. Q2 2019: 3,470). The two largest headwinds in the quarter were Santa Elena, which saw GEO sales down nearly 80% to 556 from 2,414 in the same period last year. This was a result of the strict closures across the board in Mexico. Meanwhile, Yamana's Chapada Mine contributed 1,101 GEO sales attributable to Sandstorm, but this was still a 50% drop from the 2,209 GEOs sold last year.

As we can see from the above chart, this was quite disappointing as we saw a multi-year low in quarterly attributable GEO sales despite three new mines contributing in the quarter. These three mines were Americas Gold and Silver's Relief Canyon Mine, Equinox's Aurizona Mine, and Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte Mine. We should see a much more significant contribution from these assets in the latter half of the year, especially as Relief Canyon and Fruta del Norte continue to ramp up. Meanwhile, if we see Equinox go ahead with the Aurizona Underground Study, this would move the mine from an average contributor to Sandstorm to one of the most productive assets in Sandstorm's portfolio. Therefore, while the future is bright for Sandstorm, this was undoubtedly a disappointing quarter, as is the trend in GEO sales above, which has seen negligible growth in three years. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

Given the almost non-existent growth in annual attributable GEO sales over the past years, it shouldn't be surprising that Sandstorm has one of the weaker earnings trends among its peers. As we can see, FY2016 annual EPS was higher than the current FY2020 estimates of $0.11, despite a much higher gold price. This is a result of the significantly increased share count related to the Mariana Resources (OTC:MRLDF) acquisition in 2017, while other royalty/streaming names have seen a minimal increase to their share count in the same period. Fortunately, Sandstorm is clawing back some of its share count through share repurchases with more than 2% of the float bought back in H1 2020 at $5.11 per share. But this has still left the company with a sluggish earnings trend. Based on FY2021 estimates of $0.17, the company might finally be able to see a new multi-year in annual EPS next year.

When we look at Sandstorm's quarterly revenues, it's no surprise that earnings estimates are lukewarm, as is the earnings trend, as we haven't seen meaningful growth in revenues either. As the above chart shows, revenues came in at $25.8 million in Q3 2019 and have slid further since. While we're expecting to see a significant improvement in revenues from the $18.9 million reported in Q2, we will likely see a negative growth rate year over year based on current estimates. This is because current Q3 2020 estimates are sitting at $19.7 million, more than 20% below the $25.8 million reported in Q3 2019. Meanwhile, Q4 2020 estimates are also reflecting a 6% drop in sales based on estimates of $22.5 million. The best predictor of future earnings growth is accelerating revenue growth that's hitting new highs, and unfortunately, we don't have this yet for Sandstorm.

So, what's the good news?

Fortunately, the 30% interest in the Hod Maden asset picked up in the 2017 deal is a game-changer for Sandstorm if we can see things go smoothly and meet the Q4 2022 production target. The Hod Maden Project in Turkey is arguably one of the top-10 most impressive discoveries in the 21st century, as I discussed in an old article, and the 2018 PEA envisions a project capable of producing 266,000 GEOs per year at all-in sustaining costs of $374/oz. This would make Hod Maden one of the lowest-cost mines in the world and would transform Sandstorm from a small royalty company to a mid-sized royalty company as the below chart shows.

Assuming Sandstorm hits its target for production and there are no hiccups, this could push future GEO production from 60,000 ounces currently to above 125,000 ounces, growth of over 100%. This would shrink the gap between Sandstorm and the royalty/streaming juggernauts Franco-Nevada (FNV) and Royal Gold (RGLD), and command a much higher multiple for the company. However, we've seen mixed results in Turkey with Alamos Gold's (AGI) permits held up for Kirazli, while others like Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF) continue to operate business as usual. Therefore, while Hod Maden should be a game-changer for Sandstorm, the timeline looks a little ambitious, and there's no guarantee we won't see further delays. Let's take a look at how Sandstorm's earnings growth stacks up to its peers:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As the above chart shows, Franco-Nevada, Royal Gold, and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) are the three leaders in the royalty/streaming space when it comes to FY2020 estimated annual EPS growth rates, and also the largest companies. Meanwhile, Sandstorm comes in at #4 for growth with a 22% annual EPS growth rate for FY2020 based on estimates for $0.11 in yearly EPS vs. $0.09 last year. While this is still a respectable figure, it is well below the sector average earnings growth rate, and well below the majority of its peers. Therefore, while the long-term growth story certainly holds weight, it isn't helping the company currently, and many eggs are in the Hod Maden basket. This is why I am focused on other royalty names in the sector and am not long the stock currently.

Sandstorm Gold had a disappointing quarter given the COVID-19 headwinds with quarterly production and revenues down considerably year over year. Unfortunately, this has dampened FY2020 annual EPS estimates, which were forecasted at $0.15, giving Sandstorm one of the weakest annual EPS growth rates relative to its peers. While long-term investors should see their investment in Sandstorm pay off if Hod Maden goes as planned, I prefer to focus on the top-growth names today, which is why I am invested elsewhere in the royalty space. However, if Sandstorm could pull back below $8.15, I believe this would be a low-risk buying opportunity.

