Sandstorm Gold (SAND) is the first of the precious metals royalty and streaming companies that released its Q2 financial results. Unfortunately, it is not a good start to the earnings season. Numerous cash-flowing royalties held by the company were negatively affected by COVID-19. As a result, the attributable gold production declined, pulling down the revenues and operating cash flow.

The volume of gold equivalent sold declined to 10,920 toz in Q2. It represents the third consecutive quarter of declines. This time, the decline amounted to 18.5% compared to the previous quarter, and to 33% compared to the same period of last year. Sandstorm's gold sales were long relatively stable above 14,000 toz per quarter. Last year, they started growing. But in Q1, the negative impacts of the coronavirus were felt, and in Q2, the impacts were even more visible. For example, the Santa Elena and Fruta del Norte mines were suspended for a majority of the quarter. The good news is that all of the operations are back in production now. It means that Sandstorm's sales should start to normalize over the coming quarters. Although the company has withdrawn its 2020 guidance, and a new one hasn't been provided yet, it still expects to reach the level of 125,000 toz of gold equivalent per year by 2024.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data of Sandstorm Gold)

Although the average realized gold price increased from $1,593/toz in Q1 to $1,715/toz in Q2, the growth was unable to fully compensate for the decline in sales volumes. Therefore, the revenues declined to $18.7 million, or by 12.2%, compared to Q1. A notable decline was experienced also in operating cash flow. While in Q1, it equaled $15.4 million, in Q2, it was only $12.4 million. However, compared to Q2 2019, the operating cash flow decreased only negligibly. Despite the decline in revenues and operating cash flow, Sandstorm's net income increased to $7.1 million, the highest level in more than 2.5 years. The reason is that in Q2 2020, no impairment charges were realized by Sandstorm Gold. The EPS increased to $0.04, which is the highest value in more than 2.5 years as well. After annualizing the EPS, Sandstorm Gold's P/E ratio stands at 60.13 right now. On a TTM basis, it equals 240.5. Both values are very high.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Sandstorm Gold)

Sandstorm's cash position increased to $44.2 million in Q2. Meanwhile, the total debt declined to $3.1 million. As a result, the net debt equals -$41.1 million. Although Sandstorm's performance wasn't too impressive in Q2, the company was able to improve its balance sheet significantly. The main reason was the early warrant exercise incentive program that helped to raise $50.3 million. Further $25 million were raised by the redemption of a part of the equity and debt investments.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Sandstorm Gold)

As can be seen in the chart below (all values are calculated on a TTM basis, and using the closing share price at the end of each period), Sandstorm's valuation metrics, except the P/E ratio, increased notably between the end of Q1 and July 31. The P/E ratio declined by one half, but it remains at extremely high values. But this metric is significantly affected by the impairment charges realized by Sandstorm Gold in previous quarters. However, the more reliable metrics - the price-to-operating cash flow ratio and the price-to-revenues ratio - both show that Sandstorm Gold is quite pricey. The price-to-operating cash flow ratio stands at 31.76 and the price-to-revenues ratio stands at 20.44. Both values are high, even compared to Sandstorm Gold's historical standards.

(Source: Author's own processing)

In May, Sandstorm Gold introduced an At-The-Market (ATM) program under which it can issue new shares worth up to $140 million in total.

Another interesting event occurred in May as well. Sandstorm announced that at Hod Maden, Lidya Madencilik (the operator of the project) made an incredible interception of 85.3 meters grading 84.3 g/t gold and 6.8% copper, from a depth of 19 meters. What is important, Sandstorm owns 30% of the Hod Maden copper-gold project (and also a 2% NSR). The Hod Maden feasibility should be completed by the end of this year, with first gold production expected in 2023. This project could mean a significant boost to Sandstorm Gold's overall production profile. However, it could disrupt the company's royalty/streaming business model. Therefore, it is possible to speculate that Sandstorm might consider some other options for the project (sale, spin-off, transformation into a royalty, etc.).

Although Sandstorm hasn't made any new deals in Q2, the management keeps on looking for new opportunities. As stated by Nolan Watson, company CEO, during the earnings call:

Last quarter, as the world felt like it was falling apart, our deal pipeline became as full as it had ever been. The majority of opportunities were from base metal companies that had gold or silver byproduct streams to sell. We’re still working on a few of those potential transactions. However, the central bankers have stepped in and started printing money at a record setting pace. Base metal prices have rebounded and a number of base metal companies no longer require selling streams. Therefore, our deal pipeline has been out a bit. Having said that with gold at record levels and with a strong balance sheet, we’re continuing to build a war chest of capital to prepare for our next leg of growth.

Another positive news is that there is a good probability that the company will introduce dividend payments soon. According to the CEO:

The cash flow is coming in at quite strong. Right now, we are - my personal opinion is that next year we should be a dividend paying company. However, there are other factors at play, including some of these larger transactions that are in our deal pipeline right now. We want to see how those play out before we make any final long term capital allocation decisions. Because once we start paying a dividend, our goal is to pay one forever and to increase it every year.

After reaching the mid-March lows, Sandstorm Gold share price grew by more than 200%. But it seems like the bullish trend might end soon. The weak Q2 results helped to push the share price back below the $10 level. Moreover, it crossed the 10-day moving average as well as the bullish trend line to the downside. If the share price breaks below the 50-day moving average (right now slightly above the $9 level) too, it may retest the support around $7.8.

What I like about Sandstorm Gold's Q2:

The balance sheet was strengthened significantly.

Finally no impairment charges.

The Hod Maden news was really great.

What I don't like about Sandstorm Gold's Q2:

The production, revenues, and operating cash flow declined.

No new deals were made.

The ATM program opens the door for more share dilution.

Sandstorm's valuation is really high (which doesn't mean that it can't go even higher - it just can't grow forever).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.