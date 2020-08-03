WWE's television ratings are soft, however this doesn't change the fact that its television rights fees with NBCUniversal and Fox are guaranteed through the fall of 2024.

Investment Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) (Buy, PT from $55 to $56) posted mixed Q2 2020 results, with revenue falling short of consensus by $7.3 million due to an absence of Live Events. However, Adjusted OIBDA of $73.5 million notably exceeded consensus estimates by $24.2 million and came in line with our estimate. The robust profitability was driven by lower production expenses due to no live events in the quarter, in conjunction with cost-saving measures that WWE announced in April. We think the appointment of new CFO Kristina Salen should calm feelings of C-suite uneasiness. However, we do expect investor concern around WWE’s soft television ratings to remain a focal point, and more specifically, Vince McMahon’s lack of creative ability to capture fan interest in 2020. While the creative direction of WWE under Vince McMahon may resemble a horror show, as we’ve pointed out before, economically, the company is in the best shape that it’s ever been. Television rights fees are the biggest revenue and profit driver for the company by far, and they are contractually secure through 2024. Longer term, we’re still confident that WWE can strike a game-changing licensing deal with an outside streaming service for its content, and this currently isn’t being fully appreciated by investors, in our view. While average paid Network subscribers were up to 1.6 million for the WrestleMania quarter, we expect the usual “quarter after Mania” drop-off and expect average paid Network subs of 1.5 million for Q3 2020, down 9.5% y/y. We don’t think advertising will be a meaningful revenue driver to the WWE Network, nor do we think WWE’s localized pricing initiatives in international markets will make that much of a material difference. If the Network posts a string of consecutive quarters of subscriber growth and revenue increases substantially, then we’d change our tune. But more than likely, we’re inclined to believe WWE is going through some incremental maintenance changes, investing in the Network just enough to keep potential licensing partners interested in a transformative content deal. Vince McMahon stated on the call that a potential large-scale Saudi Arabia event could happen this year, and while we haven’t included that in our estimates, if one were to occur, that could lead to material upside in our 2020 Adjusted OIBDA estimate by ~$30 million. A new television rights agreement in Saudi Arabia could also lead to higher core content rights fees, should a deal eventually get done. In 2020, we forecast total revenue of $997.4 million, up 3.9% y/y, due largely to an increase in core content rights fees. Adjusted OIBDA could be $301.4 million, up 67.5% y/y, driven by more profitable television rights fees and an absence of Live Events production expenses.

Investment Thesis

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is an integrated media and entertainment company in the business of professional wrestling. WWE provides its programming through linear television via its signature programming, Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, its OTT streaming service, the WWE Network, and through various streaming and social media outlets, as it runs Live Events throughout the year.

WWE has reached an inflection point, in our opinion, where its fortunes are tied less directly to its fan base than ever before, and the focal point of its success has become its broadcast partners through record television rights fee deals. As linear television continues to lose viewership, and as consumers turn toward OTT options, WWE’s viewers are becoming more valuable to broadcast networks as television advertisers become more eager to try and reach brands that have a sizeable audience. We believe the stable and predictable nature of WWE’s contractual based television revenue, in conjunction with the potential for a transformative deal for its content to third-party streaming services, position the company as an attractive content arms dealer who can reap the upside from both linear TV and streaming in a "best of both worlds" scenario. These highly lucrative deals should provide tailwinds to revenue and free cash flow growth. A content licensing deal for WWE’s streaming content could come in 2021 when the macroeconomic outlook for the U.S. economy improves.

Looking at a range of options, we believe WWE could generate anywhere from $250 million to $1.1 billion in revenue and $100 million to $455 million in Adjusted OIBDA annually in licensing its content to a third-party streaming provider.

WWE should be able to maintain its television rights fees from NBCUniversal (CMCSA) and Fox (FOX, FOXA) given its ownership of its Performance Center training facility during a period where mass public gatherings are banned by U.S. political authorities. We also believe that any Saudi Arabia shows missed as a result of COVID-19 developments will be shifted around, securing the economic value of WWE’s monetization from the deal. We are not including a large-scale Saudi event, nor any Live Events attendance revenue in our estimates for 2020 nor 2021 at this time due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, and note that our valuation may prove conservative should Saudi events or Live Events occur for WWE with fans in attendance. The company resuming its share repurchase program could also provide tailwinds for its stock.

Shares trade at 26.5x Diluted EPS, 15.6x Free Cash Flow and 12.5x Adjusted OIBDA on our 2020 estimates. WWE’s stock is not being assigned full value, in our opinion, for its guaranteed television rights fees through 2024, and an underappreciation of longer-term transformative content licensing opportunities for its programming. Assigning a multiple of 30x Diluted EPS, 20x Free Cash Flow and 15x Adjusted OIBDA results in a blended 12-month price target of $56.00 per share, implying 20.1% upside.

Risks

Television rights fees from broadcast networks are WWE’s biggest source of revenue. If its linear television programming viewership falls faster than the average rate of viewership of linear television programming for a sustained period of time, WWE could see its rights fees reduced in the fall of 2024, which could weigh on shares.

If television rights fees were to experience a significant downtrend, WWE’s financial reliance on its fan base could increase. Failure for WWE content to resonate with the fan base may negatively affect revenue and profitability.

Vince McMahon has been the majority owner of WWE for nearly 40 years. Should he no longer be able to serve in his role, and the replacement CEO underwhelms shareholders, investor faith in the company’s prospects could fall and negatively impact the stock.

If WWE is no longer able to broadcast shows from its training facility while the coronavirus pandemic limits public gatherings, its television rights fees could be at risk of being reduced, which may materially impact shares to the downside.

If WWE has to stop running events due to a wrestler or number of wrestlers contracting COVID-19, this could possibly put the company in breach of its television rights agreements with NBCUniversal and Fox, which could adversely impact WWE’s revenues and profits.

Running shows in Saudi Arabia for the country’s government presents a degree of headline risk for WWE. Should the company find itself in the center of controversy because of geopolitical risk and face a significant fan backlash, or not be able to run Saudi shows due to macroeconomic travel concerns stemming from coronavirus worries, this could be a headwind to its business results.

Failure for WWE to find new wrestlers that connect with their audience could cause a secular decline in popularity of the brand in the long term. Additionally, should All Elite Wrestling experience a surge in popularity and capture a significant portion of fans from WWE, this may pressure the company’s business.

Financial Outlook

In 2020, we forecast total revenue of $997.4 million, up 3.9% y/y, due largely to an increase in core content rights fees. Adjusted OIBDA could be $301.4 million, up 67.5% y/y, driven by more profitable television rights fees and an absence of Live Events production expenses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WWE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article has been made available on my website, www.risingadvantagellc.com in addition to Seeking Alpha.