United States Gold Mines: 2019 Largest Mines By Production

A bubble chart near the end of the article compares the gold production, AISC, and proven and probable reserves of each gold mine.

This article not only ranks United States gold mines by production, but also ranks each gold mine by all-in sustaining costs and proven and probable reserves.

There were also some new producing United States gold mines in 2019 with some strong production results.

In 2019, most U.S. gold production came from Nevada, with the Barrick-Newmont Gold joint venture being the predominant player.

The United States is a major gold producer, and knowing where mines are located, who owns them, and how much gold they produce is key for investors.

United States gold mines are a significant source for gold production in the world. In 2019, the state of Nevada alone produced over 5 million ounces of gold. With Nevada being the central hub for U.S. gold production, the states surrounding Nevada also had some production. As such, this article covers the western United States and the major gold-producing mines in places such as Colorado and California.

Below is the ranking of gold mines by production, where I will name the gold mine and the owner of the mine, followed by production. If I left any off of the list, let me know in the comments section.

Carlin/Goldstrike - Barrick (GOLD)/Newmont (NEM) - 1,681,865 oz Cortez/Gold Rush - Barrick/Newmont - 1,057,407 oz Turquoise Ridge/Twin Creeks - Barrick/Newmont - 611,236 oz Round Mountain - Kinross Gold (KGC) - 361,664 oz Cripple Creek & Victor - Newmont - 322,000 oz Marigold - SSR Mining (SSRM) - 220,227 oz Fort Knox - Kinross Gold - 200,263 oz Bald Mountain - Kinross Gold - 187,961 oz Pogo - Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) - 183,55 oz Long Canyon - Barrick/Newmont - 172,566 oz Phoenix/Lone Tree - Barrick/Newmont - 169,926 oz Kensington - Coeur Mining (CDE) - 127,914 oz Mesquite - Equinox Gold (EQX) - 125,736 oz Wharf - Coeur Mining - 85,000 oz Pan - Fiore Gold (OTCQB:FIOGF) - 41,000 oz Rochester - Coeur Mining - 35,400 oz Gold Bar - McEwen Mining (MUX) - 30,705 oz Moss - Northern Vertex (OTCPK:NHVCF) - 24,300 oz

Source: Created by the author using data from company 10-Ks

2019 Gold Mines Ranked by Lowest to Highest All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC)

All-in sustaining cost is a metric used by gold mining companies to assign a cost of production per ounce from their gold mine. The method of calculating an AISC is not regulated by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Therefore, not all companies calculate AISC in the same way. But hopefully, this still helps create a basis for comparison between gold mines.

Source: Created by the author using data from company 10-Ks

2019 Proven and Probable Reserves by Gold Mine

Proven and probable reserves are gold ounces still in the ground that the company believes it will be able to mine economically. Proven and probable reserves are important because you don't want to invest in a gold mine if it doesn't believe it has very much gold left to mine. This is how a life-of-mine timeline is determined. The number of years a mine will produce is a product of its annual production versus its reserves.

Source: Created by the author using data from company 10-Ks

2019 Production / Reserves / All-In-Sustaining Cost Per Ounce

This chart takes the data that was already provided in the charts above and combines them into a bubble chart. The bubble sizes represent the amount of proven and probable reserves, whereas the x-axis is AISC and the y-axis is 2019 production amounts. It gives the investor a different way of looking at it.

Source: Created by the author using data from company 10-Ks

Which gold mines are in which states?

Alaska

Fort Knox - Kinross Gold Kensington - Coeur Mining Pogo - Northern Star Resources

Arizona

Moss - Northern Vertex

California

Mesquite - Equinox Gold

Colorado

Cripple Creek & Victor (CC&V) - Newmont Gold

Nevada

Carlin/Goldstrike - Barrick/Newmont Cortez/Gold Rush - Barrick/Newmont Gold Bar - McEwen Mining Long Canyon - Barrick/Newmont Marigold - SSR Mining Pan - Fiore Gold Phoenix/Lone Tree - Barrick/Newmont Rochester - Coeur Mining Round Mountain - Kinross Gold Turquoise Ridge/Twin Creeks - Barrick/Newmont

South Dakota

Wharf - Coeur Mining

Summary

The Barrick and Newmont 60/40 joint venture created the most predominant gold producer in the United States. This doesn't necessarily mean that Barrick Gold and Newmont Gold are the best investments, but you can tell that they did have the strongest United States operations in 2019. On the opposite end of the spectrum, there are companies that just started their first gold mine and are in the exploration and development phase of their second. The smaller company may be a better investment.

These charts simply create a starting point from which to view all of the United States 2019 gold mines in one place and determine which ones are worth digging into further. After digging in, you might find that these companies have other gold mines that make you want to invest or maybe shy away. Either way, I hope this is a helpful starting point.

If I have left any 2019 producing gold mines off of the list, please let me know in the comments section.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. The author of this article expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.