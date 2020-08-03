Overall, we envision a $1B+ sales company by 2024. It's too early to write off this generic pharmaceutical.

However, among 14 product launches in FY2020, the company is re-entering Levothyroxine two years earlier from August 3, 2020. This news is huge and could add $55M in annual sales.

In response, Lannett cut 8.5% of its workforce to compensate for the anticipated pricing pressure.

More bad news came, and competition for the largest and highest-margin product, Fluphenazine, was OK'd for immediate commercial launch.

Lannett has not had time to breathe since the Covid-19 outbreak. The crisis is killing higher product margin sales, blunting the progress in the previous three quarters.

Investment thesis

We have gone a full cycle with Lannett (LCI) in the past 18 months. We initiated the first position at $6/share, added more shares as the stock short-squeezed to $15/share. Then as the stock fell to $11/share, we trimmed the position as Lannett accounted for 40% of our portfolio at one point. Now, sitting at $5/share, we contemplate when this roller coaster ends. This ride has been a real test.

The original thesis was simple. From March 2019, Lannett would start a new chapter. After losing the contract to sell Levothyroxine with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("JSP"), a $200M deal, the company would refill this hole with new product launches.

And on it went, three quarters since this date, the progress has been steady. New product launches in the next few years will be transformational. Thus, we still see the company achieving its sales goal of $1B+ by 2024.

Of course, no turnaround is that straightforward. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, it has been extremely challenging for the company. The social distancing rule has driven demand down in many of its high-margin products and impacted profitability unfavorably. Last quarter, the management had to reduce the EBITDA guidance to $142 million midpoint, down from $152 million.

Unfortunately, the recovery will be even more challenging as the company now expects new competitors to pressure sales in 2021, including one of its top-grossing products, Fluphenazine - the current annual sales figure is estimated to be around $100M.

But these headlines do not mean a doom and gloom future. In the near term, we are encouraged to see the management making swift actions by cutting costs and re-entering Levo again! Beyond this year, sales are expected to expand rapidly. It has a high chance of making $1B+ in sales by 2024.

Why are we still bullish on Lannett?

We see the crisis as an opportunity for Lannett to test, learn, cut costs, and make critical changes to position itself better for the future.

Source

The recent record of sales post-Levo with JSP has shown that the company is making positive changes. Sales growth is strong. For FY2020 the management estimates sales to reach $540M, the first year without Levo, an increase of 24% YoY vs. FY2019 ex-Levo sales.

Source

Today, Lannett’s product positioning is also more robust and diversified across therapeutic areas. Thus, we have reasons to be less concerned with new competitions even though the loss in sales for its key product Fluphenazine could mount to $100M annually.

In reality, the decline in sales is unlikely to be 100% right away. 75% of Lannett’s current products have been selling for 5 years and longer, 52% of products are 10 years or older, and 70% of these products are ranked in the top 3 of their respective markets. It is likely for the new competitor to take a few years to encroach on Lannett’s market share of Fluphenazine.

Additionally, even if we project an aggressive deterioration of sales, a 50% loss in sales in the next few years, it is still not a huge dent in the overall picture.

We believe Lannett's path to $1B+ sales by 2024 is still intact.

Invest in new partnerships and product pipelines – $1B+ by FY 2024

Given the available information, ceteris paribus, what we are excited about is a substantial increase in sales will come from the following four products, potentially adding $600M in annual sales up to FY2024 and beyond.

Source

Additionally, given that the company has announced to re-enter Levothyroxine with Neopharma as of August 3, 2020, two years earlier than anticipated, Lannett has increased its chance of topping $1B+ sales by FY2024, translating to 20% CAGR as a base case.

Cut costs

As mentioned, the announcement to cut its workforce by 8.5% might have projected negative headlines. The move will make the company even leaner.

Its operating expense will be $15M lower in financial terms, mitigating the loss in revenue anticipated from increased competition for its various products.

The bottom line

It has been a year since the $200M Levo hole. As with generic pharmaceuticals and small caps, headline risks can cause significant volatility in the company's market valuation.

However, we let the numbers speak. Three quarters of the post-Levo era, the company has made considerable progress. The business is gaining strength by expanding top line through new partnerships and impressive product launches, potentially adding $600M of annual sales and providing visibility up to 2024.

The company has also tightened the cost structure and is steadily deleveraging. As long as these factors are improving, we have no reason to part ownership with Lannett.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.