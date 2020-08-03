SLP's market, global computational biology, was estimated at $3.5B in 2019 with a CAGR of 21.3% until 2026, confirmed post-COVID-19 by various sources.

SLP is targeting a variety of acquisitions (Lixoft in April '20) to supplement core business lines as they increase expansion into Europe for 2020-21.

Simulation Plus, Inc. is a bioinformatics software company focused on advanced modeling and simulations with predictive capabilities for drug discovery assistance and development.

Graphic Source: Simulation Plus, Inc.

Introduction: What is Simulation Plus, Inc?

Simulation Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) is a bioinformatics software company focused on advanced modeling and simulations with predictive capabilities for drug discovery assistance and development. Founded in 1996, SLP has 133 employees across various US offices in CA, NY, and NC and a foreign office in Paris, France.

Their main products include: 1) a modeling and simulation platform for drug R&D, 2) predictive software for chemical formulations, 3) analytical software for specific biological and disease states, 4) cloud-based web app for drug-dev and lifecycle management, and 5) consulting services for multidisciplinary modeling and simulation support. Clients use SLP's products and services primarily to acquire scientific-therapeutic modeling expertise when in-house R&D is insufficient or not cost-effective.

SLP’s main client segments are pharmaceutical and biotech companies of varying sizes in the US, Europe, and Japan. SLP has four main operating divisions: 1) Simulation Plus, 2) Cognigen, 3) DILIsym, and 4) Lixoft.

Financially, the company has 8+ years of consistent revenue growth (revenue of $34M in 2019) and profitability with cash generated as of May 31st, 2020 (9 months) at $6.1M. Cash on hand as of July 2020 was $9.6M with a dividend payout ratio of 49% at a quarterly dividend of $0.06/share.

Business Strategy/Growth Plan in 2020: Acquisition, Marketing, and more:

At the fiscal year ended 2019, SLP outlined their growth strategy which came off as slightly unimpressive. With a 3-year relative stagnation in SLP's average software licensing prices that is accompanied by a cap basis and 1-year average terms, the company is pursuing funded/unfunded collaborations with the occasional acquisition to complement "cross-selling." Additionally, SLP aims to increase market presence through "aggressive" marketing, larger sales force (field and in-house), and social media advertising.

Essentially, in-house R&D will not be SLP investor's source of return and this can be seen through SLP's 9m/9m R&D expense increasing a mere 6.8%. On the inverse, SLP has been aggressive in acquisitions seen by April's acquisition of Lixoft (now representing 2% of 9-month revenue) for a $16.5M cash and stock deal targeting European growth within drug-development (cost -$0.06 of EPS 20'), 2017's acquisition of DILIsym (18% of rev.) for cash consideration of ca $10M to expand into liver injury simulation and consulting services, and 2014's Cogingen acquisition (26% of rev.) for a $7M cash and stock deal targeting US clinical data capabilities.

Table Source: Author Created, Data: SLP's Q3 Conference Call/Presentation

Future growth will be largely determinant on SLP's ability 1) to capitalize on the European market in 2020-21', 2) to source and complete further acquisitions due to the relative expertise required in narrow bioinformatics software development, and 3) to maintain existing large/SMID clients during an economic downturn which has forced a further negatively-impactful consolidation of the sector (3.29x M&A volume since 2017).

Investment thesis:

Simulation Plus Inc. offers investors a sound opportunity to gain exposure to a rapidly growing market (+20% CAGRs until 2026) in an industry of the future. It sounds to be good-to-be-true, but revenue growth has maintained a 3-year average of 19%, and EBITDA margins have been solid +35% even under multiple corporate acquisitions. 8 years of consistent revenue growth and profitability is impressive and market penetration is still low for both the product (molecular simulation software) and the company (<1% of global market share). Simulation Plus and the industry have a great upside for minimum 3 years, 2020-2022, thereafter pending entrants of new competitors which require time to gain traction and reputation.

In summary, for the short-to-medium term, due to strong revenue growth and maintained profitability, expanding geographic coverage, a rapidly growing sector, and great forecasted results even through COVID-19, SLP is a "buy" with a fiscal year-end 20' price target of $71 (+15% upside).

Sector: +20% CAGR even under Biotech consolidation

The global computational biology market is estimated at $3.5B in 2019 with a CAGR of 21.3% until 2026. Several factors are fueling growth including a rise in clinical studies for novel drug delivery, increasing application within bioinformatics R&D programs for population-based sequencing studies with personalized medicine use-cases, increasing funding from governments, private organizations, and pharmaceutical corporations, and the increasing awareness of simulation techniques within drug development corporations. Countering this growth is the lack of a skilled workforce to operate computational tools, restrictive government regulations, high initial and maintenance costs, and weak industry standardization.

In terms of segments, the largest within the sector is drug-discovery and disease modeling (covered by SLP) and in 2018 accounted for 38% of the global market aided in part by large drug pipelines. Regionally, North America makes up the largest portion of global market revenue (45%) due to increasing research activities and local innovations within the computational tools themselves. The highest CAGR market is expected to be Asia Pacific (23% CAGR) driven by increasing expenditures in clinical studies.

Specific to SLP's operating sub-segment, three key negative growth factors/risks exist: 1) downturn-related clinical trial reductions, 2) weak pharma R&D budget growth, and 3) pharma/biotech consolidation.

In terms of downturn-related clinical trial reductions, it can be seen from the clinical trial's published results for July 31st, 2020 that the number of actual trials has not slowed due to COVID-19 which marks this risk as low for 2020.

In regards to the R&D budget-risk, it can be seen that the projected positive R&D budget growth even under COVID-19 for 2020 is still positive (1% growth), though less than 2019 (3%) with a strong recovery 2021 (4%).

Chart Source: EvaluatePharma's World Preview 2020, Outlook to 2026

In regards to the risk with pharma/biotech consolidation, a 3.29x increase in 3 years was witnessed highlighting the potential negative effect on SLP's revenues. Outsourcing is a key revenue source and stems from lower-staffed pharma/biotech companies with strained internal capabilities requiring pharma to utilize SLP's services which may be at risk if this trend continues.

Chart Source: HBM Pharma/Biotech M&A Report 2020

Competitive advantages over competitors:

The industry has approximately 20 primary companies competing for about $4.2B in potential revenue. Simulation Plus is considered a top player within the industry although its global market share in 2019 was estimated to be less than 1% or 2.6% of the biosimulation sub-segment. SLP competes against strong competitors such as Certara, Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTY), Schrödinger (SDGR), and Chemical Computing Group, amongst others.

SLP's competitive advantages are its narrow product expertise, financial stability (no debt), reputation for regulatory and on-time performance, and its long-existence (24+ years). In terms of SLP's products, GastroPlus dominates its market having only 1 competitor, PKPlus-1, MedChem-several, DILIsym-0, and NAFLDsym-0. Barriers to entry, such as the validation cost and time required for regulatory submissions levels, provide a level of protection for SLP's products and thus earnings in the short to medium term.

SLP's financials & forecasts: Outperforming even during COVID-19

Table Source: Author Created, Data: Seeking Alpha

Revenue/cash flow:

SLP has maintained 8 years of consistent revenue growth and profitability and as of Q3 (May 31) service revenue grew +32% (9m/9m) and software revenue +18%. Total revenue for 9m/9m was up +23.7%, in line with strong historical growth. The 3-year revenue growth average is 19% y/y with 2019 being the lowest year at a still-high +14% y/y growth. It's expected to pick-up with April's acquisition which should bring in significant European growth (min +4% to total revenues moving forward). On the downside, further industry consolidation may affect market share and growth opportunities with the COVID-19-affected economic slowdown potentially straining R&D budgets of potential/existing customers, and customers deciding to postpone clinical trials (ca 26% of revenues at risk).

EBITDA margins have remained strong with FYE 19 ending at 35%, with a slight deterioration y/y. 85% of software revenue in 3Q was sourced from renewals and 47% of total Q3 revenues were from renewals with $12M in contract backlog. COVID-19 has slowed new business and affected cash collection in accounts receivables (explaining lower-than-average 9m/9m CF from operations), but May saw an "optimistic" uplift in new business activity (as per the company's Q3 conference call); however, the company was very hesitant to say things would improve by 4Q.

Expectation:

After extensive analysis, including seasonality, as confirmed in the conference call, author expectations for FYE '20 revenue are $41.8M (+23% y/y), which is slightly higher than analyst expectations of $41.1M. This is primarily due to outsized growth in Q 1-3 and a seasonality reduction of -20.3% for 4Q2020, which is in line with historical 4Q seasonality averages. In terms of EBITDA, y/y growth is expected at 20% ($14.4M) primarily held down by 4Q seasonality and slight margin deterioration.

Table Source: Author Created, Data: Seeking Alpha

Balance Sheet Composition:

The balance sheet as of Q3 2020 presented no serious risks or interesting factors to discuss. No long-term debt has been the company's policy since inception and it has remained that way. With positive CF from operations for the past 10 years, the company has always retained a strong cash balance (Q3: $7.4M | 12% of total assets). Most of the company's assets are tied up in goodwill and intangibles (Q3: $38M | 62% of total).

Expectation:

The only serious adjustments expected from the balance sheet is an increase in the company's cash position after recent "acquisition costs" have been realized and the company returns to stable operations. In a very serious and prolonged COVID-19 situation, the company may realize impairment costs on their intangibles but has made no mention of this occurring.

Valuation:

In terms of expected valuation-based EV/EBITDA multiples, it seems the company is clear for the upside of +15% if it can meet existing expectations in Q4. Within the analysis below, the enterprise multiple of 81.58x was TTM and 74.76x was the FWD multiple, both pulled from Seeking Alpha. It seems counter to positive trends that the author found the FWD multiple to be less than TTM and therefore the author accounted for this to be a pessimistic scenario and unlikely as it is industry-wide and SLP's promising returns are expected to continue while the global situation improves. On the negative side as with most technology corporations, overvaluation is a concern. SLP is valued at 2.6x higher than its 5-year average for EV/EBITDA.

Data by YCharts

In terms of SLP's peers, on comparable available metrics, SLP seems not to be an outlier, however, it is a small peer group that is not defunct. Dassault Systemes has a 50.54x EV/EBITDA TTM whereas SLP has 81.52x, Schrödinger only has data for EV/Sales TTM which is 49.78x to SLP's 29.70x.

Table Source: Author Created, Data: Seeking Alpha

Short-term Catalysts:

In terms of short-term catalysts within the year, November marks the only serious stock price fluctuations expected due to Q4 2020 results being posted with significant underperformance due to seasonality, primarily shaking new investors which may increase volatility. The seasonality is common every year and is due to summer vacations and reduced activities at customers' sites, but the multiples are most at risk.

Other catalysts can include the risks outlined in various sections above, and/or announcements by competitors or SLP announcements of significant work contracts (no new SLP acquisitions expected in Q4 2020).

Data by YCharts

Conclusion:

To conclude, Simulation Plus Inc. offers investors a unique opportunity to access a rapidly growing global market (+20% CAGRs) in an industry of the future. It would be a rather premium-priced long-term hold, with short-term gains (FYE 20 expected rev. growth of +23% for SLP), a true rarity. Profitability has been maintained for 8 years straight with an EBITDA margin forecasted as a stable 35%. Given market penetration is low for both the product, molecular simulation software, and the company, SLP, Simulation Plus and the industry have a great upside for a minimum of 3 years (2020-2022), thereafter, pending entrants of new competitors which require time to gain traction and reputation.

In summary, for the short-to-medium term, due to strong revenue growth and maintained profitability, expanding geographic coverage, a rapidly growing sector, and great forecasted results even through COVID-19, SLP is a "buy" with a fiscal year-end '20 price target of $71 (+15% upside).

