Jack-up market activity starts to increase but Borr has plenty of work to do to avoid restructuring in 2022.

Borr Drilling (BORR) has just published its fleet status report. Earlier, Borr Drilling managed to pull a rabbit out of its hat and completed a minor restructuring without a wipeout of the common equity. Since Borr is one of those drillers that have no immediate restructuring risks, its fleet status news is especially interesting. Without further ado, let’s look at the latest developments:

Jack-up Saga got a contract on the basis of the previously disclosed letter of award with PTTEP in Malaysia. The rig will work from September 2020 to September 2021. Jack-up Gunnlod also got a contract on the basis of the previously disclosed letter of award with PTTEP in Malaysia. The rig will work from September 2020 to March 2021. Jack-up Gerd’s notice of early termination was rescinded by Exxon Mobil (XOM) and replaced with a suspension notice, so Borr will get a suspension payout. The rig’s previous contract implied work for Exxon until April 2021. Jack-up Groa’s notice of early termination was also rescinded by Exxon Mobil and replaced with a suspension notice. Before the notice of early termination arrived, Groa was supposed to work for Exxon until May 2021. This is great news for Borr which indicates that oil producers start to re-evaluate their decisions made during the acute phase of the coronavirus crisis. Jack-up Mist also got a suspension notice instead of the previous notice of early termination from ROC Oil. The original contract implied that the rig would work for ROC from May 2020 to November 2020 in Malaysia. Now, the operations are expected to start around September 2020 – October 2020. Jack-up Ran received a notice of termination from Centrica Storage effective July 2020. The rig was on contract with Centrica Storage from June 2020 to September 2020 with options to extend the contract. Jack-up Norve got a letter of intent from an undisclosed operator in West Africa. The rig is expected to work from January 2021 to March 2021 in West Africa. Jack-up Prospector 1 got a letter of intent from an undisclosed operator. The rig is projected to work from October 2020 to January 2021 in the North Sea. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate is $80,000.

Borr Drilling commented: “The tender activity in the jack-up market troughed in March/April this year caused by the negative development in the oil price. There are now clear signs of increased activity levels, supported by an oil price of around $40/bbl. Borr has currently three additional warm-stacked rigs which can be brought into operation without significant activation capex.”

Borr’s fleet status report indicated some signs of life in the jack-up segment. As usual, jack-up market activity will rebound first since shallow water development is shorter-cycle in nature and demands less upfront capex compared to ultra-deepwater development. Borr’s main bet is that jack-up market activity will rebound strong enough to significantly increase the utilization of its rigs and position the company for additional negotiations with its lenders or for refinancing its debt in 2022.

At this point, Borr Drilling has 14 operating/committed rigs, 9 available rigs, 3 cold-stacked rigs and 5 rigs under construction. Available rigs include Gerd, Groa and Ran, whose letters of termination have been rescinded.

This year, Borr Drilling will have to deal with contract roll-offs of Idun, which is scheduled to work for JVPC until August 2020 in Vietnam, and Frigg, which is working for Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) in Nigeria until December 2020. This is a good schedule for Borr given current circumstances, but the company still needs significant improvements on the jack-up front to recontract its rigs in 2021 and find employment opportunities for warm-stacked rigs (newbuild delivery has been postponed until the second half of 2022).

In early June, Borr’s shares rallied together with other offshore drilling stocks. This rally has been unjustified, and the stock has quickly settled below $1.00. The new fleet status report provides some hope to Borr, so the near-term share price downside will be limited until oil dives to $35 per barrel. Despite the previous deal with creditors and first signs that the jack-up market has reached its new bottom, the ultimate restructuring risks for Borr remain very significant.

