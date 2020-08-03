We believe investors would be better off by buying at a lower price, which would potentially boost the total return potential.

During July, the Nasdaq hit a new all-time high, driven by the ever-living rally of FAANG and most tech-related stocks. Last week, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) reported surprisingly good results, justifying the market's ongoing optimism. However, the higher the market rallies, the more difficult it becomes for investors to find stocks with tangible capital return policies at a decent valuation. Still, some options do remain. One such stock, we believe, is Home Depot (HD). The home improvement retailer operates almost 2,300 stores in the US, Canada, and Mexico, which generate around ~110 billion in annual revenues.

In this article, we will:

Explore Home Depot's financials and growth prospects.

Go over the stock's potential medium-term returns.

Highlight some risks.

Conclude why a potential correction could yield more attractive returns going forward.

Financials and growth prospects

Home Depot's total number of stores has remained relatively stable over the past decade. However, its EPS has been growing rapidly as a result of strong pricing power, operational synergies, and massive stock buybacks.

Over the past decade, EPS CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) has been around 19.7%, while the same figure over the past five years has been around 12.2%. Despite the recent challenges, the company has been reporting robust results. In Q1, the company reported revenue growth of 7.1%. Still, we estimate the company to end FY2020 with a lower EPS of around $9.0, to reflect this year's operational lagging.

Further, amid a historically low payout ratio, DPS CAGR has been around 20% over the past five years. Still, after such rapid increases, the payout ratio remains quite healthy, at 2/3 of net earnings, assuming our reduced EPS estimate of $9.50.

Year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Payout ratio 44.19% 42.79% 47.72% 42.34% 53.07% 66.67%

As I mentioned, we are looking for companies that tangibly increase shareholder value. Home Depot has been not only swiftly increasing its distributions, but it has also been executing major stock buybacks that have driven the majority of the stock's long-term returns.

Since 2002, the company has repurchased around 54% of its shares outstanding, while since 2010, this figure remains impressive, at around 36%. In other words, over the past decade, Home Depot has been reducing its shares outstanding by an average of around 9.3% annually. Hence, its rapid EPS growth.

Medium-term return projections

In order to project Home Depot's medium-term returns potential, we need to estimate its future EPS and DPS growth approximately. We expect an EPS and a DPS CAGR of 10%. We believe these are prudent estimates, considering the following points:

Our FY2020 EPS estimate of $9.0, suggest an annual EPS decline of 12.1%. In the last quarter, which can be considered the one with the most adverse conditions, the figure "only" declined by 8.4%.

Management's commitment to buybacks remains solid. While their rate decelerated by around 42% compared to last year, we expect buybacks to normalize, in-line with the company's future performance.

Our DPS growth estimate is comparatively very low, considering the company's decade-DPS-performance and its latest DPS increase, whose growth endured at 10.3 %.

By applying these rates, we get the following projections:

Despite being optimistic about the company's growth figures, we are concerned when it comes to Home Depot's valuation. The stock is currently trading at a P/E of around 26.6. This multiple lies on the upper end of the stock's historical valuation. Therefore, the risk of valuation contraction could potentially limit shareholder returns.

To project Home Depot's medium-term returns, if one were to buy the stock at its current price of ~$265, we are examining several different future (2025) valuation scenarios. As you can see, even if shares undergo a valuation contraction at around 25X earnings, the stock should still return high single-digit returns of around 8.5% annually. We consider this to be the most likely scenario, like most other giant retailers. For example, Target and Walmart currently have P/Es attached of 23.31, 24.61, respectively. Overall, we expect even the company to produce medium-term returns of around 7-9% under prudent projections and a potential valuation contraction.

We believe that while these returns may not excite a high proportion of investors, considering the company's robust cash flows, its multi-year investment program of around $8.7B in the company's stores, technology, and supply chains, could unlock further efficiencies going forward, beating our most conservative projections.

Risks

Despite consistently good financials, the company's distribution moat, and its growth potential, there are some risks to consider as well.

Firstly, the company's balance sheet currently holds an all-time high long-term debt position of $30.3B billion. The company is taking advantage of cheap borrowing rates to return capital to shareholders. Its current cost of debt is just over 3.6%, which makes sense that it should be utilized the way it does, by the company's CFO. However, this holds potentially significant risks, in the scenario where the company has to refinance its debts at higher rates. This would adversely affect both its operational results and shareholder returns. The sustainability of ever-increasing debt to buy back stock in order to return capital, may not be sustainable on a forever basis.

Further, the company's supply chain and other operations could be significantly disrupted in the near term, should another global COVID-19 shutdown occurs. This poses a considerable risk, in our view.

Conclusion

Home Depot has been a consistent return compounder over the past decade, generously rewarding its shareholders with market-beating returns. Over the past decade, the stock has delivered 27.88% CAGR returns.

We believe that the stock offers an attractive return profile, even with prudent FY2020 estimates, considering a low-volatility business model. However, the majority of these returns are driven by massive stock buybacks, which may not be viable in the future. The company is loading up on long-term debt, which while being well-covered now, future more expensive refinances may further burden the balance sheet. Regardless, management is committed to delivering shareholder returns, rapidly growing the dividend in addition to the massive buybacks. We believe that investors should wait for a moderate correction, allowing them to secure a higher total return, in our view. Here are the potential medium-term returns, for example, by buying the stock at $230, all else previous estimates staying constant.

Therefore, tapping into a more compelling risk/reward ratio.

