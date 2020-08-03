ROCKWOOL is an example of a great company, but in my opinion, it is not a great investment at this moment.

Investment Thesis

I have recently listened to Bill Ackman's interview, where he describes the eight criteria for investment success that sits on his staff's desk. When he invests, he is looking for the following criteria: simple and predictable business, free cash flow generative, dominant market position, large barriers to entry, high return on capital, limited exposure to extrinsic risks the company can't control, strong balance sheet and don't need access to outside capital to survive, excellent management and good governance.

When I think about a company that meets the above criteria, the first name that comes to my mind is Danish blue-chip ROCKWOOL International (OTC:RKWBF).

Simple And Predictable Business

The core business of ROCKWOOL International is manufacturing and selling stone wool insulations. The basic process of stone wool production is quite simple. The company transforms volcanic rock into stone wool, and then the molten rock is spun into wool. The third step is a heat treatment that cures the binder, giving the stone wool dimensional stability, before final processing and production into a wide range of products.

There are many different insulation materials, so the logical question is why stone wool? The main reason behind stone wool is its ability to withstand temperatures above 1,000°C. It doesn't burn, protects from hot and cold, insulates sound, and protects from moisture.

Insulation demand has outperformed construction output per annum in the last 15 years. ROCKWOOL believes that sales of their stone wool products should grow on average at least one percentage point faster in their core markets than the market overall.

Dominant Market Position

Some of the leading players operating in the market are ROCKWOOL International, Owens Corning Corporation (NYSE:OC), Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF) (OTCPK:CODYY), Paroc Group, and Knauf Insulation. In its core product, ROCKWOOL has approximately half of the market, and it is four times bigger than competitors.

Large Barriers To Entry

The average shipping distance for insulation in Europe is around 300 km. The product is bulky and heavy; therefore, it is not economically rational to produce stone wool in low-cost countries and transport the product to high-cost states due to high transportation costs. We are talking about local business, which requires a significant amount of capital for production.

Strong Balance Sheet

At the end of Q1 2020, the company remains cash positive with a net interest-bearing cash position of EUR 74m, and unused credit facilities of EUR 429m. The balance sheet is quite strong, which is essential to withstand painful periods. It is even more important to be able to invest (both organic and M&A) to become stronger and more resilient after a crisis.

Free Cash Flow Generative

During the last five years, ROCKWOOL has generated a substantial amount of earnings and free cash flow. Every year it has delivered positive results. In total, over the previous five years, it generated EBIT of EUR1.33bn and FCF of EUR0.7bn.

High Return On Capital

When you have a capital intensive business, you often have a mediocre return on capital. Contrary to that, ROCKWOOL generates quite high returns on invested capital and return on equity. During the last five years, ROIC was 17.5% and ROE 12.2%. If we exclude lower profit in 2015 due to redundancy costs and write-down of assets, we can conclude that ROIC and ROE are entirely consistent during the period.

Limited Exposure To Extrinsic Risks The Company Can't Control

I believe the company is financially in very good shape; therefore, I don't see existential risk from that part of the business at the moment. There could always be some smaller risks related to receivables, currency, liquidity, and credit, but the company should not bankrupt or go down due to them.

Although there are many operational risks, I will focus on a few that are most pronounced in ROCKWOOL's case. The first risk is related to the macroeconomic environment. Given the current state of the economy, it is prudent to be extremely careful because insulation demand is tightly related to construction demand.

The other risk is the failure to anticipate changes in the market environment (new customer requirements) and the inability to anticipate and properly respond to competition. Even though the company is a market leader, and it isn't easy to make a significant acquisition in its core business, it can always miss with M&A policy and capital allocation.

The third risk is related to the nature of the production process. One of the inputs in production is coal, which could be tricky from an environmental perspective.

Despite the risks I mentioned, I believe there is limited exposure to extrinsic risks the company can't control.

Management And Governance

The CEO, together with his Group Management team, is responsible for the day-to-day management, strategy execution, and timely reporting to the Board of Directors. The team currently consists of nine executives, of which CEO is Jens Birgersson. Since 2015, he is President and Chief Executive Officer, before that he worked at ABB.

By the end of 2019, 23% of the shares were owned by the ROCKWOOL Foundation. In 1981, six members of the Kähler family established the ROCKWOOL Foundation with an endowment of their stock holdings in ROCKWOOL International.

Valuation And Conclusion

ROCKWOOL is an example of a great company, but in my opinion, it is not a great investment at this moment. As Buffett said at the last meeting: You can turn any investment into a bad deal by paying too much. Here is the math: the market cap is around EUR 5.8bn, net cash position at the end of Q1 2020 stands at around EUR 74m, so total enterprise value (EV) is around EUR 5.7bn. In 2019, free cash flow was EUR 2m, but if we normalize investments, the FCF should be around EUR 200m. Valuation-wise, paying something like EV/FCF of around 29x for a business which grows at the mid-to-low single-digit rate seems a bit high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.