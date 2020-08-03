Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Siemens Healthineers To Acquire Varian Medical Systems

Merger activity increased last week with four new deals announced and seven deals closing.

Over the past month, we have seen early signs of a pickup in new deals and two large deals announced in the energy and healthcare sectors. The acquisition of Noble Energy by Chevron was a significant deal announced in the energy sector in the third week of July. The acquisition of Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by Siemens Healthineers AG (OTC:SEMHF) for $16.4 billion is the largest health care deal announced this year.

Weekly Spread Changes

The table below shows weekly spread changes between July 24, 2020, and July 31, 2020.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type GNW 2.04 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) 166.18% 147.95% 18.23% All Cash ONDK 1.46 Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) 16.09 9.61% 0.00% 9.61% Cash Plus Stock FIT 6.54 Google LLC (GOOG) 1482.96 12.39% 8.09% 4.30% All Cash OTEL 11.51 Oak Hill Capital (N/A) 0.00 2.09% 0.00% 2.09% All Cash DLPH 14.99 BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) 36.6 5.16% 3.26% 1.90% All Stock CETV 3.98 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) 15.08% 18.65% -3.57% All Cash GRUB 72.24 Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTCPK:TKAYF) 106.7 -0.89% 3.99% -4.88% All Stock CNXM 8.96 CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) 9.65 -5.22% 0.00% -5.22% All Stock GILT 5.59 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) 16.42 53.19% 65.29% -12.10% Cash Plus Stock CDOR 4.15 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) 167.47% 201.63% -34.16% All Cash

Deal Statistics

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 88 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 13 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 25 Stock Deals 10 Stock & Cash Deals 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 38 Aggregate Deal Consideration $594.73 billion

New Deals

The acquisition of Otelco by Oak Hill Capital for $105.6 million or $11.75 per share in cash. The acquisition of CNX Midstream Partners by CNX Resources Corporation for $357 million in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, each outstanding common unit of CNX Midstream that CNX does not already own will be converted into 0.88 shares of CNX common stock. The acquisition of On Deck Capital by Enova International for $90 million in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, OnDeck shareholders will receive $0.12 cents per share in cash and 0.092 shares of Enova common stock for each share of OnDeck held. The acquisition of Varian Medical Systems by Siemens Healthineers AG for $16.4 billion or $177.50 per share in cash.

Deal Updates

Closed Deals

Top 10 deals with largest spreads

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit CDOR 07/22/2019 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) $11.10 $4.15 09/30/2020 167.47% 1053.91% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $2.04 09/30/2020 166.18% 1045.77% GILT 01/29/2020 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. $8.56 $5.59 10/31/2021 53.19% 42.76% VAR 08/02/2020 Siemens Healthineers AG $177.50 $142.72 06/30/2021 24.37% 26.87% CETV 10/27/2019 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) $4.58 $3.98 09/30/2020 15.08% 94.87% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC $7.35 $6.54 09/30/2020 12.39% 77.94% BREW 11/12/2019 Anheuser-Busch (BUD) $16.50 $14.81 12/31/2020 11.41% 27.77% ONDK 07/28/2020 Enova International, Inc. $1.60 $1.46 12/31/2020 9.61% 23.38% INWK 07/16/2020 HH Global Group Limited (N/A) $3.00 $2.75 12/31/2020 9.09% 22.12% TIF 11/25/2019 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE $135.00 $125.36 09/30/2020 7.69% 48.39%

The aggregate deal consideration increased to $594.73 billion last week as a result of the three new deals being announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.