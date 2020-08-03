REITs In July: Volatile And Lagging Behind

Already three months straight, the realized monthly volatility level of REITs exceeds the 16-year average, indicating that the market is drastically discounting the REIT space.

The distribution of daily returns during July had much fatter tails for REITs than for the S&P 500. REIT returns were also more skewed towards the left tail.

In July, REITs were the second worst performing asset class outperforming only the junk bond market. The same exact results were registered in June.

Last month, I wrote an article on how the U.S. equity REITs had performed in June and the conclusions were rather depressive for REIT investors: REITs were the worst performing asset class both in terms of the returns and realized volatility.

Now (about July) similar conclusions could be drawn. Let's take a look at the picture below, which reflects how the most popular asset classes have behaved in July:

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

Interestingly, if you take a look at the same chart in my previous article, "REITs In June: Losing The Battle Again", you will notice the exact same pattern as in the picture above. REITs have been the second worst performing asset class exceeding only the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which is commonly deemed as a very risky instrument. In fact, the returns of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) were only marginally higher than those of HYG (i.e., the U.S. junk bond market).

The red curve representing the U.S. REIT returns in July diverged from all of the other asset classes, and while in many markets there was a strong bull market (e.g., in gold and equities), REITs traded in a negative return territory.

The key driver behind such underperformance was COVID-19, which introduced a massive downward pressure on retail, lodging and office sectors. These three sectors constitute ca. 30% of the total REIT space and thus any abnormal move up or down in the "virus sensitive" REITs leaves a huge impact on the overall REIT performance (e.g., via VNQ). As described in my recent article, "Quest For Safety Through REIT Investing", if you adjust VNQ for office, retail and lodging, you will get a very similar return profile to the S&P 500. It makes sense that "ex-virus-sensitive" REITs have traded in a similar fashion as the S&P 500, which went ballistic in July. REITs are one of the key beneficiaries of the close to zero interest rate environment - not only through significantly decreased cost of debt, but also through further depressed yields that make REITs attractive as stable and above average dividend payers.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

By decomposing the daily returns of VNQ and the S&P 500, we can observe rather fat tails in VNQ's returns. The return distribution of the S&P 500 has not been normal either and on the surface seems as having huge daily swings. However, relative to VNQ, the density chart for the S&P 500 has been more skewed towards the right or the positive return side, which coincides with the previous chart showing how the market has taken a strong trend upwards just with some minor setbacks.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

These patterns can also be reflected in a quantitative manner - via different forms of Sharpe ratio. The S&P 500 has delivered much stronger risk-adjusted returns than VNQ.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

Lastly, to set the overall REIT performance in the context of historical swings (i.e. volatility) over ca. 16-year period, I have estimated VNQ's rolling 12-month standard deviations and calculated the average value for the entire period.

Here, a similar conclusion to that in my previous article can be drawn. Namely, currently, REITs are exhibiting larger volatility levels than the historical average, which includes a notable outlier - the GFC. The market is punishing REITs extra hard by turning them into "high-beta" investments with significant sensitivity to both negative and positive news.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.