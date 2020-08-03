Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is on the cusp of consummating its merger with LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK: OTCPK:LVMUY, OTCPK:LVMHF). But until the agreement becomes effective, it looks like Tiffany investors will be white-knuckling all the way through the finish line.

The reason for the market tension is two-fold: 1) LVMH's public posture toward this deal leaves investors dubious of its conviction in consummating the transaction; and 2) the parties are still awaiting several key regulatory approvals that could inevitably delay or, quite possibly, derail the merger by providing LVMH a potential 'out' under the merger agreement. Ultimately, this deal is highly likely to perfect and therefore presents an opportunity to any ambitious arbitrageur looking to reap a fantastic near 8 percent real return in a matter of months, if not shorter.

Deal Rationale Remains Intact

The rationale behind LVMH's $135 per share cash buyout has already been discussed by previous Seeking Alpha authors (The Profit Hunter, Christoph Liu, and Financial Freedom Institute). Together, the authors do a thorough job arguing why this deal made sense at the time the merger agreement was executed and, more importantly, why the rationale still makes sense despite Tiffany's struggles due to the pandemic.

LVMH's Posture Post-Pandemic

The market was extremely confident that the acquisition would close leading up to the pandemic. This is evidenced in the difference between the deal closing price (the consideration price) and the current trading price of Tiffany's shares. This difference is also referred to as the merger arbitrage spread. Between the deal announcement in late November 2019 and late March, the arbitrage spread was as narrow as one-half of one percent.

Data by YCharts

But as the pandemic drove the economy into a recession, it led to a flood of media rumors that LVMH was considering renegotiating terms of the deal (see Seeking Alpha's Tiffany News Headlines over the last several months; see also Christoph Liu's SA article, previously cited, for more complete discussion about the media speculation). On June 4th, LVMH confirmed in a press release rumors that the company was reevaluating its agreement with Tiffany in light of the pandemic's impact on the latter's business. Also in the release, LVMH noted that it was not considering purchasing shares of Tiffany in the open market. Since then, the company has been publicly silent regarding the transaction with the exception of a short statement in its most recent earnings report: "The closing date of the planned acquisition of Tiffany & Co depends on the receipt of the final regulatory approvals."

These public statements from LVMH have been interpreted as dubious by market participants and are the overriding reason for the current arbitrage spread.

Breaching the Deal Terms

LVMH does not want to be found in breach of the contract because it will then be forced to buy Tiffany. This is because LVMH agreed to omit a liquidated damages clause as a possible remedy for Tiffany in the event the transaction ended up in litigation. Generally speaking, there are both legal and equitable remedies available to an aggrieved party for a wrongful breach. An example of a legal remedy is monetary damages, while an equitable remedy is specific performance. By not including a legal remedy in the event of its breach, LVMH has already admitted that monetary compensation would be insufficient to compensate Tiffany for the failed transaction. Therefore, before LVMH decides to walk, it better ensure it has grounds to terminate and abandon the contract.

With that said, there are several potential arguments LVMH could explore to terminate and abandon the merger unilaterally; however, the one most likely to succeed would be that the pandemic had a materially disproportionate adverse effect on Tiffany compared to the rest of the industry. ("Material Adverse Effect" is a defined term in the merger agreement. See citation to the merger agreement above for more information.) Unfortunately for LVMH, this argument is weak at best. A cursory glance at both Tiffany and LVMH's most recent earnings reports provide a strikingly similar picture regarding the pandemic's impact on the luxury jewelry industry. Tiffany's second-quarter sales fell 44 percent on a constant currency basis from the same period last year, while LVMH's first half sales in its Watches & Jewelry business declined 39 percent over the same period last year. Both companies attributed the decrease in sales to COVID-19. And while it was not investigated, this trend is assumedly identifiable at other luxury retailers as well. Therefore, the pandemic's impact is not disproportionate on Tiffany, meaning the material adverse effect argument is most certainly a loser in a court of law.

A slow or delayed regulatory approval could also potentially provide LVMH with a way out of the merger. But this too is an unlikely way for LVMH to avoid the deal. The merger agreement's outside date is August 24, 2020. That is the day either party can walk without consequence. However, the parties agreed that the merger agreement may be extended until November 24, 2020 by either party if, in part, regulatory approval remains pending. Therefore, assuming one of the approvals listed below is not received by August 24, Tiffany will simply extend the merger by notifying LVMH.

Moreover, the parties are well on their way to receiving all the necessary approvals. The merger requires twelve regulatory approvals from countries across the globe before the deal may consummate. Those approvals are:

Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Received CFIUS Received Canada Competition Bureau Received Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Received Australian Foreign Investment Review Board Received Korea Fair Trade Commission of South Korea Received Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service Received State Administration for Market Regulation of China (SAMR) Received Taiwan Fair Trade Commission Pending Mexican competition authority Pending Japan Fair Trade Commission Pending European Commission Pending

Source: DEFM14A, 8-K filed 4/8/2020, and 8-K filed 7/28/2020

While most regulators have approved the deal, including the U.S. and China, four applications are still pending. The application with the Mexican competition authority was originally filed on March 12th and a draft filing was submitted with the European Commission on March 4th. The parties have not indicated when their respective applications with Japan and Taiwan were filed.

Certainly, any one of these four regulatory bodies could derail the merger, but this is unlikely given the efforts the parties agreed to use in order to consummate the merger. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the parties agreed to allow LVMH to have final authority in directing the regulatory strategy, so long as it consults with Tiffany and acts in good faith. Additionally, both parties agreed, if necessary, they would be willing to limit the "freedom of action" of its businesses, and accept any consent decree, order, undertaking, settlements, etc. in order to effectuate the merger. Therefore, the parties agreed to essentially any measure necessary to receive regulatory approval for the transaction.

Arbitrage

At the time of this writing, the arbitrage spread sits at approximately 7.7 percent. A conservative timeline for the deal is it gets extended and closes November 1st - implying an annualized return of 30.5 percent. However, if the deal fails, it would not be surprising to see Tiffany's stock slip as low as $74 per share (the 52-week low) considering the disruption caused by the coronavirus (the stock was trading around $90 per share the day before news broke about the potential tie-up). Based on the analysis above, it is believed that the deal has a 90 percent probability of closing. This means the expected return is approximately 2.8 percent, or 11.2 percent annualized. Therefore, this is a fantastic opportunity if an investor is willing to assume the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TIF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.