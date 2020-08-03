FOMO And The Ship And Shore Analogy

FOMO, the fear of missing out, is a killer. A killer of market gains, and perhaps more importantly, a killer of investor confidence. A FOMO-based stock purchase that crashes, as FOMO buys tend to do, can do serious psychological damage, replacing investor confidence with fear. Fortunately, ill-advised FOMO stock purchases can be avoided by thoroughly exploring and understanding the ship and shore analogy.

The Ship And Shore Analogy

Source: pixabay.com; stokpic

Imagine you are heading on a tropical vacation cruise on a ship, and you go to the dock to board the vessel, and lo and behold the ship has left without you! What do you do? Do you swim after it? No, of course not. You curse your luck that it left early, or berate yourself for being late, and then you wait for the next ship ... and you go on that cruise and have a great time.

Now, let's apply this simple analogy to stock purchases. What happens when a stock explodes out of a base and/or suddenly goes parabolic, charting big percentage gains multiple days in a row? We, the hard-working investor, with money in our account, itching to make a stock purchase, are hit with a nearly overwhelming wave of FOMO, aka fear of missing out. We see the stock explode, people are making huge money off the move, and we want a part of it. We want in! We are so mad at missing the move and so excited to be a part of the latest stock sensation that we jump in, with often disastrous results.

Two Stock Chart Examples Of FOMO Disasters

Our first painful example is the rocket chart of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE):

Source: stockcharts.com

Virgin Galactic stock went on one of the most sensational rocket rides in recent history. The stock exploded out of a deep cup-with-handle base, flying from $11 to $43 in a little over a month; then, having reached orbit, it fell back to earth, plummeting almost 80%. Almost half a year later, the stock is still 50% below its previous highs.

I marked the two proper buy points, the first at the breakout of the base in January 2020, the second on the breakout of the small ascending triangle "rest-stop" in mid-February 2020. But besides those two entry points, what do we do with a stock whose chart looks like this, whose chart is going up and up? For the answer, let's return to the ship and shore analogy:

What do we do when the ship leaves without us? We wave goodbye. Let me repeat that: We wave goodbye. We wave goodbye, fight back pangs of jealousy, and wish the passengers a safe and pleasant journey. We wave goodbye and wait for the next ship or wait for the ship to come back in.

Here's one more chart to drive the point home, that of the cannabis company, Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), whose chart went up in smoke. Below is the stock's amazing first few months in 2018, when it caught fire and ran from a breakout of about $30 to a high of exactly $300. (a spectacular example of whole number psychological resistance, by the way):

Source: stockcharts.com

I shudder to show you what happened next, as this chart is not for the faint of heart. The stock, after being high as a kite, went up in smoke and has never recovered. Two years later, it currently sits at around $7. Imagine being sucked into the FOMO at $300 and still holding down here at $7. Talk about a buzzkill:

Source: stockcharts.com



The "No Worries I'm A Long-Term Investor" Farce

I have heard variations of the statement above said by many an investor, and I have caught myself thinking it many times, and it is flawed logic. Entry points are very important, whether you are planning on doing a month-long swing trade or a multi-year hold. Long termers say, "I don't care if the stock pulls back after I buy it; I'm in for the long haul." But as the charts above illustrate, letting FOMO beguile you into buying when a chart is overextended can lead to many months, and sometimes years, of waiting for a stock to return to your entry point. Life is short, and we need our stock investments to be working for us and growing, not plummeting down while our hair turns gray.

But I'm A Trader; I Can Do This!

Can nimble traders jump in late and swing trade the parabolic move by using a short-term moving average, like the 8-day, as a guide, set a tight stop for protection, and get out before the chart breaks down with a big gain? Yes, and big money is made this way. However, the risk is high, and a trader must be very skilled to do well in this manner; and even then, considerable luck is involved, and if the stock gaps down, a stop-loss won't protect them from a "bad haircut," as I like to say. Chasing after a metaphorical ship that has sailed is a game played by amateurs and highly skilled, short-term traders. Don't play this game. When the ship leaves the shore without you, wave goodbye.

Final Thoughts

If we as investors succumb to FOMO, throw caution to the wind, and buy a stock after it has printed a series of big percentage up days, the chances are high the stock will run out of steam just after we purchase it, and we will be forced to cut our losses and sell quickly, or ride the move down and watch painfully as the value of our shares decrease. This is very bad for our investment account (remember, the goal is to make money), but more importantly, taking a FOMO-loss is damaging to the psyche.

Perhaps the most important quality for being a successful investor is confidence - believing in abilities and having the fortitude to risk our hard-earned money investing in companies via the stock market. A few FOMO losses, or even one big one, and we lose faith in our abilities as an investor, and even in the market itself. We must resist FOMO, we must be patient and diligent in our entry points, and we must remember that we don't have to ride on every metaphorical ship that sails. There will always be another ship and another journey.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPCE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a professional stock analyst or money manager, and the information provided is for educational purposes only; it is not a recommendation to buy or sell a stock. Please do your own research and invest accordingly