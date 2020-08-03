Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP) have unsurprisingly been hammered by the fall in crude oil prices over the past year, having lost a third of their value. Critically, the company is much better positioned than during the last oil crisis of 2014-2016 thanks to years of balance sheet improvement. Given these efforts, its dividend is much more sustainable, and if oil prices can stay above $40, Conoco will actually generate excess free cash flow and could opportunistically repurchase shares in 2021.

Q2 Was a Challenging Quarter

In the company’s second quarter (financials available here), Conoco lost $0.92, which was $0.34 worse than consensus. Given the drop in oil prices, revenue was more than halved to $4.02 billion, which missed by nearly $500 million even as production was essentially in-line at 981Mboe/d as wider differentials lowered the price COP realized on its oil. Overall, the company had an adjusted loss of $994 million vs. adjusted earnings of $1.14 billion a year ago.

Ultimately, an oil company cannot control the price of a commodity but it can control what it spends and how much it produces. Conoco was hammered by what it cannot control while it managed what it could very well as the company realized $23.09 per BOE vs. $50.50 last year. We know that oil prices have improved since spending a brief period negative in Q1, so that headwind will fade somewhat going forward. Indeed, crude oil futures are consistently over $40 through next year.

Production and operating expenses were down 26.2% to $1.047 billion as the company progresses on a $600 million cost-saving program. The company also slashed cap-ex to $876 million vs. $1.73 billion a year ago. The company has slashed its cap-ex budget by $2.3 billion. As a reminder, it invested $6.6 billion last year. Excluding working capital headwinds of $500 million, cash flow from operations would have been about $700 million. So the company had negative free cash of about $200 million on a normalized basis. On top of this, the company’s dividend costs about $500 million per quarter.

The most striking aspect of the quarter through was the fact that production hit the lowest level in over a decade, down 24% excluding Libya to 981Mboe/d. Ultimately, the company does not want to produce too much oil in a low-price environment with the market facing severe over-supply, preferring to defer production. Essentially, it is better to sell oil for $40 in twelve months than for $30 today. I call this decision by management “strategic patience.” It is reducing production in two ways. First, the company is spending less on cap-ex than is needed to sustain production. As such, the company expects to exit 2020 producing 6-8% less oil than it did at the end of 2019. Low cap-ex helps preserve cash.

Additionally, the company curtailed 225k boe/d during the quarter, turning off already producing wells. With demand coming back, these curtailments are being reversed and production is expected to normalize in September. Curtailed oil production faced a $27 price, so if they can earn $37, that’s nearly $300 million of future incremental cash flow on these barrels.

This decision, to turn-off production, made Q2 results uglier than they had to be as the company left a lot of revenue on the table. However, the company will enjoy greater revenue on these barrels of oil when they hit the market later this year. This strategic patience will leave shareholders with greater cash flow in the end. Unlike smaller and more indebted peers, COP has the size and financial strength to implement this strategic patience, which is why it will exit this crisis a stronger company.

Conoco Is Well-Positioned For the Rebound

It is critical to note that while Conoco exited the 2014 to 2016 crash a weakened company, it has learnt its lessons, and will exit this one relatively stronger. Today, COP has a strong liquidity position with $7.2 billion of cash and equivalents and a $6 billion revolver. Against this, the company carries $15 billion of debt, mostly maturing past 2023. This leaves the company with just a $7.8 billion net debt position, a small fraction of its $40.4 billion market cap.

By comparison, in 2016, Conoco had over $27 billion in debt with just $3.7 billion in cash & equivalents for $24.3 billion in net debt. In less than four years, COP has reduced its net debt position by nearly $17 billion, prioritizing balance sheet repair. This has come even as larger competitors like Exxon Mobil (XOM) have had to steadily weaken their balance sheet to support dividends.

Given its debt load, COP had to cut its dividend from $0.74 to $0.25 in 2016. But as its balance sheet today is in a strong position, I view the company’s dividend of $1.68 (which gives shares a 4.49% yield) as very secure. This balance sheet strength is also why COP was able to curtail production in Q2 to maximize the value of each barrel of oil it produces rather than produce everything it can to get cash in the door to pay bills.

COP’s balance sheet strength has already proven to be a competitive advantage. Additionally, this balance sheet allows the company to buy assets on the cheap to expand its 15 billion barrel reserve base. Indeed management has shown they are looking at M&A, as evidenced by the $375 million Kelt acquisition to bolt onto existing acreage in Canada’s Montey Shale play. These incremental acres will scale up operation and help to bring down operating costs per barrel. On the earnings call, management even noted they looked at Noble (NBL), though it wasn’t a good fit for their portfolio.

Rather than having to cut dividends and sell assets like during the last crisis, today, Conoco can support its dividend and buy assets on the cheap. For the last four years, COP has been preparing for a recession, building up a fortress balance sheet. The crisis has come, and the company can now be on the offensive.

Valuation Is Compelling

Now, no one knows where oil prices will be a week, let alone a year. If you believe oil prices are going to return to $30 for a sustained period, Conoco isn’t a wise investment. While COP will endure a downturn better than peers, low oil prices are still bad for all oil companies. However given the economy is bouncing back and cap-ex cuts will reduce oil supply, I believe COP to be one of the more attractive investments in the oil sector.

At $40 WTI, the company can generate about $1.4-1.5 billion of quarterly operating cash flow in my estimation as curtailments end. The company has also said that it needs to spend $3.8 billion on cap-ex each year to sustain production. As such in a $40 environment, COP will be able to sustain production and pay the $500 million dividend out of free cash flow. With its $7 billion of cash, the company also has ample currency to make other bolt-on acquisition to reduce break-even costs and generate incremental cash flow.

Investors in COP earn a very secure 4.5% dividend yield, and there is the upside of enhanced capital returns should oil prices move up. At $45 WTI, the company should generate another $1.4-1.5 billion in annual free cash flow, enough to buy over 3% of the outstanding shares. Given the conservative financial policy and economic uncertainty, I would not expect any buybacks this year. But in 2021 should oil prices be in the mid-$40s or higher, COP has the capacity to grow the dividend mid-single digits and buy back $1+ billion of stock annually. The sustainability of its capital allocation program and room for increased shareholder returns make Conoco one of the most secure and attractive ways to invest within the oil sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.