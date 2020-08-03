Despite ongoing challenges and an uncertain outlook, we think the stock has a value at current levels supported by a solid liquidity position and brand position.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) operates and franchises more than 150 restaurants under the name Ruth's Chris Steak House. The brand is recognized for quality food and consistent service in a fine dining experience. The COVID-19 pandemic has represented a major disruption to its global operation, forcing the temporary closure of its locations. The company just reported its latest quarterly earnings highlighted by a large loss even as most restaurants reopened through June. While there is significant uncertainty regarding the timetable for when conditions can normalize which will likely depend on full containment of the virus, we think the stock has value at current levels with the worst of the situation behind it. Favorably, the company maintains a solid liquidity position and benefits from its brand reputation, making it well-positioned to recover.

(Source: finviz)

RUTH Q2 Earnings Recap

The company reported its Q2 earnings on July 31st with a non-GAAP EPS loss of -$0.48 which was $0.05 ahead of expectations. The GAAP EPS loss of -$0.59 misses by $0.06. Revenue of $28.4 million was nearly in line with consensus estimates, representing a decline of 74.2% year over year.

The story here was really the loss of business as most restaurant locations were closed for much of the quarter. Comparable sales in Q2 were down by 74% y/y. Within that figure, an 87% decline in April narrowed to a 54% drop by June as lockdown restrictions were lifted in various regions. Effectively, the company was only operating at half the run rate from 2019 at the end of the quarter.

(Source: Company IR)

The latest update is that as of July 28th, 88% or 71 of the 81 company-owned restaurants are open. 15 of the open restaurants are operating with outdoor seating only, and four are operating with only take-out and delivery. Separately, 92% of franchisee locations are currently open. In some locations like California and New York, only outdoor dining or takeout is currently allowed, highlighting continued challenges.

One metric that appears promising is that for the restaurants that have open dining rooms, these locations saw comparable sales down by a more modest 19% by June. This implies that as locations reopen and allow for indoor dining, a base level of 80% run rate compared to 2019 can be expected initially. Some of that lower productivity is based on social distancing requirements forcing limited capacity while there is also a dynamic where customers are self-isolating and choosing not to eat out.

Nevertheless, management commented in the conference call of strong demand trends from locations have reopened with relatively resilient margins at the restaurant level.

This sales momentum comes from the strong demand we are seeing in restaurants, which have been able to open their dining rooms albeit with capacity restrictions. Since May, restaurants with open dining rooms have consistently averaged 75% to 80% of prior years' sales. During June, we were able to operate 24 restaurants with open dining rooms for the entire month. The performance of this group of restaurants provides an early, but meaningful insight into our near term performance. These 24 restaurants had strong positive restaurant operating margins, which were consistent with the solid margin levels we had during June of 2019, despite sales that were approximately 20% below last year. In fact, 16 of the 24 restaurants had better margins than in June of 2019.

Overall, management was optimistic of the recovery prospects noting that core customers appear to have a strong desire to dine at the Ruth Chris restaurant. Given the ongoing circumstances, the company did not provide full-year guidance other than to say further reopenings will be dependent on local regulations.

Solid Liquidity Position

In terms of financials for the quarter, cash flows were supported by several steps the company took in the early stages of the pandemic. The company suspended planned capital expenditures saving $35 million while also furloughing employees to limited operating expenses. Ruth Chris closed five locations and terminated leases for 2 planned construction.

The company drew down on its credit facility back in March while also raising $50 million in a secondary stock offering while using $10 million of that to repay debt. Notably, Ruth Chris had received $20 million from the government's payroll protection program under the 'CARES act' before ultimately repaying that amount, given some public backlash.

The result is that the company ended the quarter with $96.1 million against $135 million in debt. For context, the current net-debt of $38.9 million compares to cash flow from operations of $6.5 million in the last quarter and $73 million in 2019. Management noted that all restaurants currently open with dine-in options are cash flow positive. By this measure, we believe the liquidity profile of the company is sufficient in the near term and is likely to improve as capacity levels trend higher going forward.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Investors should have confidence that the Ruth Chris brand and its restaurant concept will survive this pandemic. We are bullish on the stock and see upside from the current level based on value.

The challenge here is that the operating environment for Ruth Chris (along with all other restaurants) just won't be the same until the COVID-19 virus is completely contained. With current efforts focusing on outdoor seating where possible and social distancing accommodations to keep the doors open, what the company needs is a return of big social gatherings, celebrations and business meals which include large alcohol sales that drive higher-margin sales.

The upside here is that there is a growing consensus that over the next year, several candidate vaccines in the pipeline will eventually work to eradicate the safety risk and make diners more comfortable to return. Still, even if it takes more than 1 or 2 years for traffic and sales trends to reclaim the trajectory from the pandemic, we think the stock is compelling at current levels.

Based on the company data suggesting comparable sales were down 19% in June, we can use that figure as a base case for the rest of the year while there is likely more upside as trends improve. Indeed, according to consensus estimates, RUTH is on track to generate $283.9 million in revenue this year which if confirmed would be 39.3% lower than 2019. We believe the market estimate for revenue in 2021 at $399 million is reasonable considering this would still be about 15% lower from 2019 sales of $468 million. At this level of revenue, it's expected RUTH could generate $0.58 per share in positive earnings by next year.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

A 1-year forward P/S ratio of 0.56x and 11.5x P/E based on current 2021 are at discount to the company's average valuation multiples over the past 5 years. Again, some of the current pessimism and bearish sentiment towards the stock are justified, given the challenging conditions and limited visibility on the recovery potential.

(Source: data by YCharts/ table BOOX Research)

Investors simply need to have confidence that the business and restaurant concept have a long-term future. One of the positive dynamics benefiting the company is that many smaller and independent restaurant chains are expected to close permanently as a consequence of the recent financial conditions during the pandemic. In effect, Ruth Chris as a solvent entity with access to capital markets will be able to come out of the pandemic and capture market share among restaurants as consumers simply have fewer choices.

The stock could benefit from improving sentiment going forward if there are indications of declining coronavirus infection rates or more positive trends in restaurant industry traffic. There is also a possibility that the steakhouse and fine-dining industry could see a tailwind of "pent-up demand" next year with diners craving the experience which could represent upside to current estimates.

Risks and Monitoring Points

We're all hoping for the pandemic to be over, the reality is that there are many unknown variables as the situation keeps evolving. The potential that a "second wave" of coronavirus cases in regions that have already had success in controlling the outbreak would further pressure the outlook for a recovery. The broader economic outlook is also concerning with a high level of unemployment and still weak activity levels in various sectors. A weaker-than-expected rebound of the U.S. and global economy could pressure consumer income levels and limit organic growth opportunities for Ruth Chris.

For the next quarter, comparable sales will be the key monitoring point. We'll want to confirm that the company can generate positive cash flows even at reduced capacities. Longer-term, it will be important for the company to keep growing and look at expansion opportunities into new markets.

Conclusion

With the stock down 74% from its 52-week high and even 50% lower just since June, our message here is to buy the dip. Fundamentally, this is a profitable business with a strong market position. At a current market share of $185 million, investors are essentially paying about $2.3 million per company-owned and operated location, which seems like a steal for a premium brand. There are also the additional 72 franchisee locations worldwide that add to the underlying value. We rate shares of RUTH as a buy with a price target of $9.00 implying a forward P/E multiple of 15.5x on 2021 consensus EPS or a fair value market cap of $255 million.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RUTH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

