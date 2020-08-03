The Bicycle Industry, A Church Donation Disruptor And A Decontamination Company Are Thriving In A Pandemic

It's now as difficult to buy a new bike as buying toilet paper was at the beginning of the pandemic. There aren't any bikes available for sale. Not at the big box stores like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) or Target (NYSE:TGT) nor at the local bike shops. Bicycle manufactures had been shut down by the pandemic, which is further exacerbating the problem.

Sales are booming across the entire cycling market including children's, adult leisure, trailers and e-bikes according to research by the NPD Group. The majority of bikes sold in the U.S. are imported from China. These tend to be cheaper, low-end bikes. The 25% tariff imposed on these bikes due to the trade war hasn't slowed down sales.

There are several reasons why bikes have become so popular. Gyms have been closed and biking is good exercise. People have been working from home and biking is a great way to get out of the house for a single person or family activity. Biking also provides a safer alternative to crowded public transportation.

Bicycle stocks have seen their stock price rise, but I don't think the rally is anywhere near a peak. There's a good possibility that people will not park their bikes in the garage once the pandemic is under control. Several governments are encouraging bike riding and increasing their bike pathways to reduce automotive traffic and pollution. Several elevated bike paths have been constructed with China having the world's largest.

Source: The World Economic Forum

Below are briefs on four stocks that are involved in bicycle sales and two COVD-19 plays that I have in my portfolio.

Dorel Industries (OTCPK:DIIBF)

This company has three subsidiaries: Dorel Home, a North American furniture company; Dorel Juvenile, a children's accessory and infant health care product company; and Dorel Sports, a bicycle manufacturer. The company is not a pure play on the bicycle demand theme, but it just so happens that the Sports division is the most appealing of the three divisions and set up perfectly to capitalize on the demand for bikes.

Dorel offers a full line of bicycles with lower-end models sold at the big box stores, higher-end bikes sold at independent bike shops and even e-bikes. Dorel began a restructuring plan in 2019 to double Cannondale bicycle production. The Cannondale line consists of mid- to high-level bikes which carry higher margins than the low-end bikes.

The cost of the restructuring will be finished in the third quarter of this year to complement what promises to be record bike sales for the company. The Cannondale factory is located in Europe and not subject to the U.S. import tariff imposed on Chinese bikes. The company does have a large debt issue to consider. There's excellent information in Dorel Industries: Enter At Your Own Risk to help investors evaluate the risk/reward including the debt.

Source for all charts in this article: Tikr.com

The market cap is $232 million. The stock sells at less than 1X book value and less than 1x EV/S. Projected improvement in EPS from higher-margin sales makes this stock very attractive at such a low valuation.

Shimano is a 100-year old Japanese company that controls 65% of world sales on brakes and gears for mid-level to high-level bikes. If you are a bike rider, you appreciate the difference in having a Shimano shifter on your bike and you won't settle for another type. The company also sells fishing tackle and other sports equipment.

Sales have declined during the first half of this year as much of the world population was under stay-at-home restrictions and bike manufacturing temporarily shut down. The stock price has been on a steep rise, but I do think increased bike usage is not just during the pandemic. I think COVD-19 kickstarted a trend that was starting to build momentum and Shimano is well positioned to benefit.

Shimano is also changing its strategy pursuant to the pandemic and will provide local manufacturing of its parts at key locations to ensure no interruption to its supply chain.

The stock sells for an EV/S ratio of 4.6X which is twice the average leisure sport stock multiple. It commands such a high valuation due to its profitability and efficiency. Gross profit margin is 39%, with EBIT margin at 18%. The ROE is 12%. I am interested in keeping an eye on dips in the stock price to initiate a position.

Accell Group OTCPK:ACGPF)

Holland-based Accell is Europe's largest e-bike manufacturer and second largest bicycle parts provider. This is a pure play on bikes as the company produces and sells just about everything involving bikes and nothing else. Accell has reported a brisk pick-up in sales for May and June. The company sells at very reasonable valuation ratios.

The PE is 12 with EV/S below 1X. Profitability and efficiency numbers look solid as well. Gross profit margin is 29% with EBIT margin at almost 4%. ROI is 14%. I am considering starting position in this stock.

Gates (GTES)

Gates is primarily an automotive belt drive company, but it has expanded its product offerings into bicycle belt drives for all types of bikes including e-bikes. The author of "Gates Industrial Corporation: An Investment Assessment" makes a case for the stock being undervalued.

This stock seems to be currently fairly valued across all metrics when compared to its peer group. Going out into 2021, the forward PE is only 15 with EPS projected to almost double from $.37 estimate for this year to $.69/share for next year.

Pushpay Holdings (OTCPK:PHPYF) [ASX:PPH]

This company is a digital disruptor in church donations. Through Pushpay, instead of passing around a dish during services, donations are made digitally and can be done on a recurring interval basis. Pushpay takes 2% of the donations plus an annual fee from each church customer. Pushpay customers realize on average a 20% increase in donations by going digital.

The stock trades at high valuation and has enjoyed a good run, but the company is a fast grower. It took less than three years from its foundation in 2011 to reach $1 million in revenue and just five more years to reach $100 million in 2019.

There's plenty of room for expansion as the company derives most of its income from only the U.S. and only serves English speaking protestant churches.

I learned about this company and became an investor from the recent Bonsai Partners letter. Bonsai has enjoyed remarkable returns on its portfolio this year.

This is a cloud software company with recurring revenue. These type of companies have been commanding high multiples. On an EV/S basis, it trades at 8X, which is a discount to the group average of 10X. I am long this stock on the basis of a lack of competition in an industry that is ripe for the taking.

TOMI Environmental (OTCQB:TOMZ)

TOMI is a manufacturer of SteraMist, which contains about 8% hydrogen peroxide and is used to disinfect factories, homes, hospitals, drug stores, etc. SteraMist kills all known bacteria and viruses, leaves no residue and is not harmful to humans. Normally, hydrogen peroxide has rusting qualities which SteraMist does not. It is FDA approved in the U.S. and similarly approved by foreign regulatory agencies.

The first-quarter report was the first indication of how sales have ballooned to $7,053,000 or 463% higher compared to $1,253,000 for the same period the year prior. I believe that the numbers will continue to improve as this company becomes better known, production scales and it develops new products. It is currently doubling production and developing a robotic disinfector.

This stock is up over 1,000% on a yearly basis and sells for ridiculously high multiples based on reported revenues. EV/S is 20X, for example. But the company is ringing the cash register at a frantic rate. I am long and looking forward to the upcoming earnings report.

Conclusion

There aren't many ways to play the high demand for bicycles. I believe that the pandemic was just an accelerator for the increased use of bikes and e-bikes post pandemic. I think similarly that Pushpay will continue to thrive post pandemic as the company has plenty of expansion room and helps churches increase donations. TOMI, on the other hand, isn't going to generate as much revenue post pandemic...until the next one comes along.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOMZ, PHPYF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.