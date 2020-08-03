Bond ETFs also do not fit the bill because they compete with individual bonds for liquidity.

We need corporate bond market bellwethers that serve as a pricing basis for all corporate debt without sapping the liquidity of individual issues.

Nobody will miss LIBOR. What we will miss is the detailed real-time forecasts of four years of future private debt costs provided daily by the LIBOR-dependent Eurodollar futures market (E$F). LIBOR mattered so much because it could be readily used as a basis for pricing other debt.

Two years of discussion and debate hashing out the consequences of LIBOR’s demise have left the reality that there will be no adequate way of settling an alternative to E$F and LIBOR-based interest rate swaps based on a market index after LIBOR. Thus, both E$F and dollar-based interest rate swaps are at risk.

The debt indexes we will have after LIBOR are various backward-looking average overnight commercial paper rates on one hand, and versions of the Treasury yield curve on the other.

The backward-looking averages of overnight rates touted by the Fed and others uselessly describe the past cost of corporate and Treasury debt. And the Treasury yield curve tells us everything we want to know about the future of Fed policy, but nothing of the market’s anticipated impact of that policy on the cost of private debt.

The enormous difference between a LIBOR-based forecast of private yields and an overnight rate-based backcast of yields was dramatized by the gaping chasm between LIBOR and SOFR (secured overnight financing rate) at the outset of the COVID-19 crisis, described here.

How did LIBOR-based derivatives become so important?

The most immediate victim of LIBOR’s end is the purveyor of E$F, CME Group (CME). If CME has a plan to replace E$F with something equally dynamic, they have hidden that secret well. Thus, CME faces the grim prospect of losing its most successful market. But in the longer term, the carnage in the post-LIBOR interest rate swaps market may dwarf the problems of CME.

On the other hand, during the period of market adjustment to the end of LIBOR, while simultaneously confronting the COVID-19 crisis, perhaps there is a better question to ask than how to replace LIBOR-based derivatives.

The corporate debt market carries roughly half the weight of all corporate financing in the US. Is it reasonable that all that weight rests on the back of two derivatives, a futures contract, and an OTC swap? In retrospect, these derivatives were probably never hefty enough to support the information needs of the entire market for corporate debt.

Even the most successful derivatives markets are hobbled by their dependence on a related spot instrument for determination of their ultimate value – at least given the current structure of derivatives markets. Futures and swaps, as they exist today, in their spot market-dependent state, are the mortar of finance.

Asset-light derivatives cannot carry the market's weight. The structure of the market for corporate debt does not need mortar – it needs girders - massive steel support beams.

A bellwether spot corporate bond with multiple liquid maturities and properties reflecting corporate bond markets as a whole would have the strength to support the entire market for corporate debt and to provide a sound base upon which debt derivatives could rest.

Ideally, we might benefit from the lesson of the current LIBOR mess by introducing bellwether cash instruments together with their related futures markets, so that the fate of the spot and derivatives markets would be co-determined. One way to go forward in this direction is explained here.

The Treasury spot market is successful in comparison to the spot market for corporate debt precisely because the Treasury market has strong girders – the on-the-run Treasury spot issues. Treasuries benefit from a single issuer with an incentive to support all Treasury debt prices. It does not seem odd to price stale Treasury issues off the most liquid when-issued Treasuries. It does seem odd to price Tesla (TSLA) debt off General Motors (GM) debt.

Having reached the acceptance stage of grief over the death of LIBOR and LIBOR-based derivatives, the markets should take a fresh look at repairing the gaping hole in the market information universe created by the end of these derivatives. Perhaps these derivatives were overmatched in the first place.

How did a utility infielder, a three-month deposit futures contract, become the world’s home-run hitter, the main source of information about future costs of dollar corporate debt – without a reliable means of settling E$F to a spot value? E$F filled a major market need, but its hold on this role was always tenuous.

What is working in the post-2008 Financial Crisis financial markets?

The central issue addressed by Dodd-Frank and other post-crisis changes to financial regulation was the safety and soundness of commercial banks. Much has been done to assure the soundness of banks – but most importantly, the post-crisis regulations required the banks to deleverage – to reduce the ratios of inventories of risky securities and loans to bank capital. The COVID-19 results have been encouraging if the only concern is healthy banks. To date, the banks have stood tall.

But a negative reason for the positive result of bank stability is that banks no longer serve their function as the debt markets' shock absorbers. Dodd-Frank did not simply strengthen the banks - instead, it lightened the banks' load. That load has fallen to another component of our evolving financial markets, the debt ETFs.

Resorting to the Fed when financial markets seize up is always possible and never ideal. Fed intervention is the definition of market failure. How is it a better outcome to have the Fed bailing out financial markets than having the Fed bail out the banks?

Where is market structure weakest?

Market volumes – declining bank inventories of securities and rapid growth in the volume of bond ETFs – reveal that bond inventories have shifted from banks to ETFs. Has that shift weakened the debt market structure? Undoubtedly it has. A useful summary of COVID-19 inspired debt problems is provided by economists at the Philadelphia Fed, appearing in the April 2020 Philadelphia Fed research publication. One measure of liquidity provided in the article is imputed round-trip trading costs. The graph from the Philadelphia Fed article below displays the explosion of these costs after the onset of COVID-19.

The banks’ securities inventory risks have been reduced since the crisis, although declining bank inventories have been more than matched by the increased volume of bond ETFs.

But market stability is reduced when bank inventories of corporate bonds shift into bond ETFs. The banks’ bond inventories work as a buffer against a market collapse. In their efforts to profit from holding bonds, the banks accumulate inventory during falling prices, then divest them when prices return to more normal levels. Banks thus use their inventories to lean against the prevailing winds, thereby damping the volatility of market prices.

The difference between bank market-makers and ETFs that matters most in a market collapse is that an ETF does not resist market forces. ETFs serve instead as barometers of the underlying reality of market weakness. Are they the girders that could stabilize corporate debt markets?

Indeed, when COVID-19 bond markets seized up, providing misleading unchanged price signals because the wilting bond market could not find a bid to fill a market sell order, more liquid ETFs did trade, warning traders of individual debt securities to beware, as the ETFs began to trade at large discounts to the underlying bonds they held.

But in providing shelter from the individual issues bond market, ETFs nonetheless failed to support the market as a whole. Worse, they may have sapped liquidity from individual issues.

How well did financial markets handle COVID-19?

The Fed wisely recognized the potential for disaster immediately. The Fed’s no-brainer at the beginning of debt market problems was to support mortgage market-linked securities, but a combination of a collapse in housing demand and a well-regulated mortgage supply has resulted, if anything, in surplus funds available to support the housing market. As always, the government wins yesterday’s battle at the expense of today’s.

It has been uncollateralized borrowing, the market for corporate debt, that has most needed the Fed’s support. And the most telling symptom of market failure is the Fed’s admission that only the investment institutions – BlackRock (BLK) primarily – are equipped to channel money from investors to firms through debt-backed acquisitions. The Fed, with all its resources, wasn't up to the job.

Why did the Fed need help? Because the corporate debt market is ridiculously complicated. The markets for debt have always been more complicated than desirable for both borrowers and lenders. The market fails because there are no bellwether bonds that trade during a crisis, no bond market beacons to throw light on the prices that will float the bond universe during the crisis-created darkness.

Regulation-driven improved bank soundness is like a shell game, protecting the healthy banks at the expense of sick financial markets. The pea of system weakness was shifted from the financial institution shell to the secondary market shell.

Every financial market on the globe was subjected to stress during the past six months or so, but the loser of this market beauty contest, hands down, was dollar-denominated corporate debt. At both the long end and the short end of the curve, market problems were rampant.

Do bond ETFs provide hope for future bond market stability?

Jillian Tett, writing for the Financial Times (07/29/2020), examines one measure of long-term debt market failure, the basis between bond index funds and their underlying indexes. Tett explains what experts concluded after the bond market problems subsided.

“… two curious points emerge. These are that ETF price swings preceded other market moves, albeit in a more extreme way. Plus, this volatility did not occur because trading dried up; on the contrary, daily ETF trading volumes exploded, running 250 per cent higher than before the crisis, and investor redemptions were very modest in March compared with other asset classes.”

In other words, ETFs suffer no loss of liquidity when individual bond markets seize up. ETF liquidity, amazingly, improves, perhaps draining liquidity from the individual issue market.

Why don’t ETFs provide stability to the entire corporate bond market? It appears that the ETFs are viewed by traders as an alternative to individual bonds. ETFs replace bonds outside the ETF portfolios and thus reduce the liquidity of the underlying individual bond issues market.

Here then is one reason why bond ETFs might be poor market girders. The market views them as a substitute for the real thing, not an example. If there is to be a bellwether corporate bond to fill the same role as do on-the-run Treasuries and stock market index ETFs, it must be designed with careful linkage to the rest of the corporate bond market.

ETFs constructed like common stock ETFs are not getting the job done. The philosophy of bellwether ETF design would be to build ETFs that resemble important bond market components, not ETFs that compete with the individual issue bond market.

