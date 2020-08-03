Some uncertainty does exist and shares are not cheap by any means, but it could be an interesting prospect for the right kind of investor.

One of the most unique companies on the market today is Iridium Communications (IRDM). With its satellite constellation encircling the globe, the company is a niche play on global communications. Mariners at sea, governments looking for connectivity to telecommunications assets across the globe, and even travelers who make treks into the great unknown utilize the firm’s services. After completing the launch of its constellation last year, the firm has had the opportunity to prove that its multi-billion-dollar gamble on the satellites will pay off. In its latest earnings release, the firm did reveal some results that were a little disappointing, but given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that should be temporary in nature and the number of subscribers utilizing its system, the firm still offers investors with attractive long-term prospects.

Mixed results

Iridium is a company that is still very much in growth mode. Even with that said, investors cannot expect every quarter to post growth across the board. As an example, consider the company’s revenue for its most recent quarter, the second quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. According to management, revenue came in at $140.17 million. This is actually 2% lower than the $143.10 million the firm reported the same quarter last year. It’s worth saying that not all revenue components behaved similarly.

Services revenue actually ended up growing 2.3% year over year, while Subscription Equipment sales dropped 15.4% from $23.42 million to $19.82 million. Even within Services, revenue was volatile based on service line. Broadband revenue, for instance, managed to grow by 15% year over year. Hosted payload revenue was even stronger, surging by 29%. Meanwhile, the much-larger Voice & Data category reported a 3% decline in sales, while IoT Data sales dropped 5%.

There’s a lot to unpack here, but at the end of the day there was really one thing that drove sales down: weak ARPU (average revenue per user) on a per-month basis. Voice & Data ARPU ticked down only modestly from $41 per month to $40, but IoT Data ARPU plummeted from $11.40 to $8.91. Fortunately, Broadband fared better, rising from $245 to $258. On the Voice & Data side, the company was hurt by a falling user count. The number of subscribers it had there fell by 3% from 358 thousand last year to 349 thousand today, largely due to weakness caused by COVID-19. This was more the exception than the rule.

You see, according to management, IoT Data reported an increase in its subscription count from 720 to 863. Its drop in ARPU was attributable to a mix of COVID-19 fallout and its IoT customers utilizing lower plans that require their own personal communications. Because management didn’t break out how much of the drop was caused by which factor, we are left hanging without some important information. Broadband subscriptions, meanwhile, expanded from 10.2 thousand to 11.1 thousand. Outside of the commercial side of things, the company’s Government segment grew from 125 thousand subscribers to 139. On the whole, the number of subscribers for Iridium ended the quarter at 1.362 million. This was up from 1.213 million seen a year earlier (an increase of about 12%), and it was 30 thousand higher than the company saw during the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year.

Even though revenue faltered a bit, the company’s other metrics fared better. Its net loss came in at $12.42 million, which marks an improvement over the $20.20 million loss seen the same quarter last year. EBITDA of $85.26 million was greater than the $85.06 million seen in the first quarter last year. This brings EBITDA for the first six months of the year up to $177.33 million, up 8.7% compared to the first six months of 2019. Operating cash flow for the quarter ended up at $63.72 million compared to $15.97 million the same quarter of 2019, and up from just $40.81 million seen in the first quarter this year. In fact, unlike 2019, when the first six months resulted in free cash flow of -$63.14 million, the firm was in the green by $85.88 million so far this year. Of that, $54.55 million came in the second quarter.

This excess cash flow for the firm allowed management to reduce debt some. Net debt during the quarter came in at $1.53 billion. This is $55.1 million lower than what the firm had a quarter earlier. Based on management’s guidance for 2020, its net leverage ratio should end the year at about 4.3. This compares favorably against the 4.8 seen in 2019. This works out to net debt by the end of the year of about $1.46 billion.

When you look at management’s existing guidance, this does leave some questions. This year, the firm expects EBITDA to be about $340 million. This represents a modest improvement over the $331.7 million seen in 2019. If you annualize second quarter interest expense and apply that to the EBITDA and if you take management’s assertion of cash taxes being negligible this year at face value, then I’m arriving at operating cash flow for 2020 of about $223.53 million. Capex in the first two quarters was only $18.66 million, but if we assume that all excess cash is allocated toward reducing net debt, then management would need to spend $140.12 million in the second half of this year. Any less than that, and net debt should decrease further unless management allocates the proceeds toward share buybacks, dividends, or something else.

Not only does this uncertainty create a potentially favorable outcome for investors, there’s also the fact that as subscriber counts grow, so too should the firm’s cash flows. It wouldn’t be unreasonable if, in a few years, Iridium finds itself generating close to $400 million or even more than that per year in EBITDA. With debt expected to decline during this period, operating cash flow and free cash flow should expand nicely. This is not to say that the company is a clear win. At this point, with a market cap of $3.63 billion and an EV (enterprise value) of $5 billion, the firm is trading at 16.2 times on a market cap/operating cash flow basis and at around 19.5 on a market cap/free cash flow multiple basis. Its EV/EBITDA multiple, meanwhile, looks to be around 15. None of this is cheap. Even so, these high prices on the firm are indicative of the market’s expectation that Iridium will continue to grow nicely.

Takeaway

At this moment, Iridium makes for an interesting play for the right kind of investor. The firm was hit by some weakness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but how much of their pain was caused by that and how much was due to customer mix? That’s a question we can’t know with what information is available today. Even so, the firm is clearly still growing its user count and its business model is fundamentally simple. So long as cash flows remain on the uptrend, the business offers investors a steady source of cash, but this does come these days at a pretty hefty premium.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.