Where To Invest Today Money You Will Un-Invest In 5 Years

This article explores investments available today where the investor will need the funds five years from now. I cover a range of risks one could take and possible returns.

Prior to 2008, we probably would buy a CD maturing just before the time we needed the cash and earn a decent return.

Introduction

Maybe your mortgage has a balloon payment or your HVAC is reaching an age where you know it will need to be replaced. Maybe you plan on retiring, and to celebrate, you are finally taking that long-desired extended vacation. Prior to 2008, a five-year CD would probably be used by most conservative investors.

While still not wanting to suffer a loss, current CD rates will have even risk-averse investors looking at other possible options. While I’m sure there are more choices to pick from, here are some today’s investor might consider, listed in order of increasing risk as I see it.

Five-Year US Treasury note

(Source: Fidelity.com)

Let's face it - if this isn't a safe investment, what you earn is meaningless, as all assets would have crashed in value! But Uncle Sam's Note yields only .21%, easily below what inflation could average over the next five years!

Five-Year CD

(Source: Fidelity.com)

Any FDIC-insured CD should be as safe as the US Treasury Note. I list it second, as the risk isn't if, but when, you get paid in the small chance the bank folds. Keep in mind, there is a limit to what FDIC protects, based on several factors. Five-year CD rates have bumped up recently and, as of 7/29/20, yielded .5%, still below possible inflation over this time period.

AAA rated Corporate Bond

As it stands, only two U.S. corporations had a AAA rating as of August 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). I chose to use the more conservative one. JNJ has a 2.625% Note (478160CJ1) maturing 1/15/2025, callable after 11/14/2024, so there is that small risk.

(Source: Fidelity.com)

Due to today's interest rate levels, this bond is selling for a premium, so your YTM is only .524%, barely better than a CD. With this investment, if held to maturity, you will have a capital loss, offsetting most of the 2.625% earned each year.

Target Term Fund maturing in 2025

(Source: ETF.com)

A Target Term Fund is one that will terminate on a pre-set date. This reduces the interest rate risk. Unlike some other Targeted ETFs, all BSCP holdings are scheduled to mature before the ETF terminates, nor can the termination date be extended. For those reasons, I chose the Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP). BSCP seeks to measure the performance of a portfolio of US dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The planned termination date is 12/15/25. The fund is currently trading near its NAV with a yield of 2.46%, though that yield will drop as bonds mature, unless interest rates rise, as those redemptions need to be held in near-cash assets. While safer than the next suggestion (ETF vs. individual bond), there is the risk of a holding defaulting, hurting the NAV and final price. Due diligence would include reviewing the holdings to figure out where the final price will be, as that greatly influences your YTM. Unlike some sponsor sites, I could not find what the average bond price-to-par ratio was, which would help in estimating a possible termination price.

BB+ rated Corporate Bond

Ford Motor Credit Series B 4.35% (34540TSX1), which matures 5/20/2025, was best-known company I found with a BB+ or BB rating.

(Source: Fidelity.com)

While this debt from the credit arm of Ford has a YTM of 4.828%, far better than other options, it comes with more risk, especially considering the economy, the pending election, and structural changes in the automotive industry. Additionally, earning that YTM depends on getting the ask price listed - not easy for small purchases.

Preferred Stock maturing in 2025

(Source: QuantumOnline)

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

A few Preferred stocks actually have maturity dates. Hercules Capital (HTGC), a BDC, has a Preferred that matures on 4/30/25: HCXZ, which pays 5.25%. In today's current economic situation, BDCs carry more risk than before COVID-19, so understanding the issuer is more important. Since the price was $25 as of 7/31/20, the YTM equals the yield, making this both the highest risk, in this author's opinion, and the highest YTM.

Conclusion

When you consider possible inflation, even that FDIC-guaranteed CD has risk in that it earns less than inflation, leaving you short of your goal. Rates were climbing before COVID-19 put a halt to much of the world's economy. With the world now awash in cash and government debt, rates could climb over the next five years if inflation fears materialize or the economy takes off, causing bonds to be lower in price than what they sell for today. Since all these choices mature within our five-year window, including holdings of BCSP, this should have minimal effect on these choices unless forced to sell beforehand.

This is where each investor’s risk tolerance comes into play. Each choice listed comes with its own mix of risks, such as inflation or defaulting. The question is, thus: Am I adequately paid for the risk I am taking? Of course, like COVID-19 has shown, Black Swan risks appear without warning, and thus, their impact cannot be known in advance.

If you appreciate articles of this nature, please mark it "liked" and click the 'Follow' button above to be notified of my next submission. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCXZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.