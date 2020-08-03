There isn't much that an S&P 500 plus TAIL portfolio offers that a simpler stocks plus bonds one could not, but in a more efficient way.

Investors worried about the downside risk of owning stocks today might be compelled to look into the Cambria Tail Risk ETF.

Most will agree that US stocks look overvalued, considering the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy. Rates have been slowly approaching the zero bound, making an investment in bonds unappealing. Even gold has been on a tear lately, making the precious metal more expensive by the week. The downside risk of owning any of these assets appear to be sizable nowadays.

So recently, I have been looking at ETFs that pursue more unique investment strategies, rather than the traditional, meat-and-potato approach to buying and holding equities and hoping for the best. I began by looking at multi-asset diversification, my investment philosophy of choice, and expanded the discussion into a "black swan-resistant" alternative.

Today, I turn to the Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL), and assess how this fund could be a valuable addition to a portfolio.

What the fund is

First, let's understand what TAIL is. Right off the bat, this fund clearly does not look like a traditional buy and hold ETF that most investors might be familiar with. If anything, TAIL needs context within a portfolio for its value to be appreciated. To illustrate my point, see the chart below.

Notice that, since its April 2017 inception, TAIL has been largely a loser. Shares have gone from about $25 to less than $20 in early 2020, only to recover during the rough second quarter of 2020. Of course, the weak historical performance is by design. TAIL does not attempt to produce positive absolute returns over time, but to compensate for losses elsewhere in an equities portfolio when things go south.

Data by YCharts

Cambria defines the fund on its website as follows:

TAIL seeks to mitigate significant downside market risk. The Fund intends to invest in a portfolio of 'out of the money' put options purchased on the U.S. stock market. TAIL strategy offers the potential advantage of buying more puts when volatility is low and fewer puts when volatility is high. Cambria expects the fund to produce negative returns in the most years with rising markets or declining volatility.

Let's break down the above statement a bit. By "portfolio of out of the money put options," Cambria is referring to several puts (40 contracts or so, currently) on the S&P 500 with different expiration dates and strike prices. These positions are rolled over monthly, as needed. For example, as of July 31, a bit over 4% of the fund was allocated to puts that ranged from:

Expiration dates between September 2020 and December 2021

Strike prices between 2,100 and 3,100

Source: Cambria's fact sheet

The remark above regarding "the potential advantage of buying more puts when volatility is low" makes sense because TAIL aims to allocate a flat 1% of the fund to the purchase of puts each month. Logically, when volatility is low, options tend to be priced lower. In this case, the ETF can afford to buy more downside protection with its 1% allocation.

Otherwise, it is worth noting that TAIL holds quite a bit of treasuries: over 90% of the total pie in June and July 2020. Currently, the fund owns US government bonds maturing in 2030. While the intermediate-term nature of the instrument suggests only moderate exposure to movements in interest rates, it is clear that TAIL does not seek to protect investors from tail risks associated with any other asset class but large cap US equities.

The fund had $310 million in net assets at the end of 2Q20, which adds up to a pretty decent size. Volume traded reached as much as 1.25 million shares on March 13, but the average is closer to 300,000 per day - plenty to provide liquidity for most retail investors. Regarding management fees, the 0.59% annual rate seems aligned with the average of most other special-purpose or smart-beta ETFs in the market.

How to use the ETF

Based on the ETF composition described above, TAIL reduces risk in a stock portfolio in a couple of different ways:

Through the S&P 500 put position, which begins to "soften the landing" of a US large-cap equity investment in case of a market crash beyond a certain price level.

Through the 10-year treasury position, which ordinarily acts as a natural hedge to the equities holdings.

It is not evident to me how TAIL's treasury position adds much value to an investor's portfolio, considering that this hedge can be easily replicated with an investment in a much cheaper, treasury-only ETF like iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF). Therefore, I believe that the value of the S&P 500 put ladder is what investors who chose to buy TAIL are primarily paying for.

To assess the efficacy of this ETF in hedging a stock portfolio, I analyzed and compared three hypothetical $1,000 investments since TAIL's April 2017 inception, as described below:

Portfolio #1: 100% SPY Portfolio #2: 60% SPY, 40% TAIL Portfolio #3: the traditional 60/40, using IEF as my treasury holding

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

As the table above depicts, a 60/40 investment in SPY and TAIL would have produced better risk-adjusted returns than a plain investment in stocks since 2017: Sharpe ratio of 0.86 vs. 0.59 for the equities benchmark. Also, and not surprisingly, the absolute return of the 60/40 portfolio would have been lower, in this case by over five percentage points, due to the portfolio's more conservative profile.

However, notice that the 60/40 investment in SPY and IEF would have done even better compared to the SPY plus TAIL portfolio: +0.05 in risk-adjusted (Sharpe ratio) terms. Also, because the SPY/TAIL's put position makes the portfolio even more conservative, its returns would have lagged that of the SPY/IEF investment in absolute terms by about 350 bps.

I tried to adjust the allocations in the SPY-TAIL portfolio in order to find the ideal blend that would have resulted in the highest risk-adjusted return possible. As it turns out, a 50/50 split would have been optimal. However, (1) the absolute returns would have been dismal, at less than 6% per year and (2) the risk-adjusted returns would have still been no better than an equal-weight SPY-IEF portfolio.

What to make of it

Judging by the analysis above, I find it hard to make a strong case in favor of an investment in TAIL. While the natural hedge obtained from the treasuries position can be achieved more cheaply through plain bond ETFs, the downside protection provided by the S&P 500 puts seems to come at too high a cost. In the end, there does not seem to be much that a SPY-TAIL portfolio can offer that a SPY-IEF might not be able to, but in a more efficient way.

TAIL may prove to be a good move in a catastrophic scenario in which the S&P 500 falls even further than it did in 2020, and treasuries fail to serve as the natural hedge to stocks that they tend to be. In that case, the put options may end up saving the day. But even in anticipation of these extreme circumstances, a slightly more sophisticated investor should be able to buy his or her own protective puts in the market, therefore bypassing TAIL's 59-bp management fee.

For this reason, it is unlikely that TAIL will ever find its way into my portfolio, even if my concerns over an imminent stock market crash grow larger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.