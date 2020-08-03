This, combined with friendly seasonal price patterns in August, should result in more upside for PLTM in August.

Investor sentiment toward the precious metal seems to have swung positively of late, as evident in the increase in speculative demand for NYMEX platinum and platinum ETF holdings.

Given the presence of both positive macro and fundamental, we think that platinum prices could enjoy more upside by year-end.

Unlike GLD, PLTM has not yet reconquered its pre-coronavirus price level. However, it has enjoyed a sharp rebound since late March, in line with our expectations.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

Unlike GLD, PLTM has not yet reconquered its pre-coronavirus price level. However, it has enjoyed a sharp rebound since late April, in line with our expectations.

Given the presence of both positive macro (weaker DXY) and fundamental (tight supply in South Africa, recovery in autocatalyst demand), we think that platinum prices could enjoy more upside in the near term.

Investor sentiment toward the precious metal seems to have swung positively of late, as evident in the increase in speculative demand for NYMEX platinum and the rise in platinum ETF holdings.

This, combined with friendly seasonal price patterns in August, should result in more upside for PLTM in August.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Funds physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official GraniteShares’ website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community raised by the equivalent of roughly 100 koz its net long position in NYMEX platinum in the week to July 28, according to the CFTC. This was the second straight weekly increase in the net spec length.

Speculators have been cautiously optimistic about platinum over the past month, judging by the small increase in the net spec length in NYMEX platinum.

Platinum’s spec positioning is not stretched – the net spec length is at 41% of open interest, below its all-time high of 74% of open interest.

Given the signs of a recovery mode in the automobile sector, we expect the speculative community to turn more bullish on platinum in the near term. This is especially true considering the dollar weakness, which should be positive for all commodities.

Implications for PLTM: Should specs raise more aggressively their bullish bets in NYMEX platinum, the NYMEX platinum price could increase markedly, thereby pushing PLTM higher.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors slashed their platinum holdings to the tune of 22 koz in the week to July 31, according to our estimates. This comes after a significant increase of 79,000 oz in the prior week.

Despite last week’s selling, ETF holdings have rebounded substantially since May, reflecting a positive swing in sentiment toward the precious metal.

Several factors could have underpinned this positive shift, including 1) significantly disrupted production in South Africa (70% of global supply), 2) rebound in autocatalyst demand due to the recovery in auto production and stable diesel market share, and 3) plausible rebound in jewellery demand, especially in China where the economy seems to be following a V-shaped recovery.

Given our view that platinum has underperformed greatly its complex since 2016, we think that ETF investors may continue to view platinum as a good value proposition over the long run.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Implications for PLTM: The renewed increase in ETF demand for platinum should underpin the uptrend in the NYMEX platinum price, which, in turn, should boost PLTM.

Closing thoughts

PLTM has enjoyed a positive swing in investor sentiment toward platinum, as evident in the increase in speculative demand for NYMEX platinum and the rise in platinum ETF holdings.

Platinum benefits from both bullish supply factors (tight refined output in South Africa) and bullish demand factors (rebound in autocatalyst demand due to the recovery in auto production).

With a positive price seasonality in August, we think that platinum prices will continue their advance this month.

Our bullish target for Q3 is $10/share.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications. Trade with caution!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.