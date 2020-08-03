The intrinsic value of Pure Storage is ~$27.75, i.e., it's currently trading at a 38% discount. An investor could generate double-digit annual returns over the next decade with Pure Storage.

With the recovery in NAND prices (inferred from Micron earnings), I expect Pure Storage to get some relief on the pricing front, which should in turn improve revenues.

According to Pure Storage management, its cloud-like solutions: Pure-as-a-Service and Cloud Block Store unified subscription offerings will continue to gain momentum in 2020.

Even after suffering adverse effects of COVID-19, Pure Storage managed to grow revenues at ~12% y/y in Q1 2020 with its SaaS revenues coming in at ~37%.

Investment Thesis

Pure Storage (PSTG) is an all-flash storage provider that offers integrated software and hardware solutions in the enterprise data storage market (primarily data-center flash memory). The unique value of Pure Storage's offering is reflected in its particularly high gross margins of ~70%. However, the collapse of NAND prices in 2019, and uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment due to COVID-19, has resulted in Pure Storage trading at a discount to its fair value. As such, investors could generate double-digit annual returns if he/she were to invest at the current price of ~$17.

In today's article, I will share a chart showing the recovery in NAND spot prices, discuss some key financial numbers, and provide an estimate for Pure Storage's fair value and expected returns.

NAND Flash Prices Are Well On The Road To Recovery

One of the significant overhangs on Pure Storage's stock has been the pricing pressure faced by the company due to the price collapse in the NAND flash memory market over the last 18-24 months or so. However, NAND spot prices are on the rise with the latest earnings report and guidance raise from Micron (MU) highlighting this fact.

I think that the improvement in pricing comes down to the increased demand in data-centers, which was created due to COVID-19 induced acceleration of digital transformation and subsequent mega shift to the cloud.

Pure Storage's unique cloud-like offering includes Evergreen, Pure-as-a-Service, and Cloud Block Store solutions (on AWS (AMZN), Azure (MSFT), etc.). These solutions enable companies to use all-flash storage as a service and pay according to their usage, i.e., flexibility. As a result of rapid subscription revenue growth (~37% y/y) in Q1 FY 2021, Pure Storage was able to grow its overall revenues by ~12% y/y in a tough quarter marred by COVID-19.

Source: Pure Storage Q1 FY-2021 Earnings Presentation

Here's how the company's financials have improved since its IPO:

Source: YCharts

Despite the apparent improvement in revenues, gross margins, and operating margins, the stock has been a massive disappointment for investors over the last five years, as can be seen below.

Source: YCharts

The next few years could be much better for shareholders as Pure Storage is expected to grow at ~13% CAGR over the next three years, and the company is very close to consistent positive free cash flow generation.

Valuing Pure Storage

To estimate Pure Storage's fair value, I will leverage my proprietary valuation model, with which many of you are already familiar. For those of you who have not yet seen it, here's what it entails:

In Step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out Pure Storage's valuation.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As you can see above, Pure Storage's fair value is $27.75, i.e., the stock is currently "Undervalued" by 37.72%.

But these are only steps 1 and 2. Let's check out step 3 to determine if we have a high probability of outperforming the market via an investment in Pure Storage.

Double-Digit Total Expected Return

Now, we know that a traditional DCF model illustrates whether a stock is over- or under-valued; however, it does nothing in terms of demonstrating what one can expect in the way of future expected returns. For that, we must employ step 3 of the LASV model, the results of which can be seen below.

Step 3 entails a simple process of projecting intrinsic value via the growth of free cash flow per share. In essence, we simply grow the initial free cash flow per share ($1.28 in this case) by the assumed growth rate for ten years; at the end of which, we apply an assumed price to FCF multiple.

This creates a target price in 2030, by which we can generate CAGR or annualized return projection.

Now, some commenters may take issue with such a lengthy projection, as they might claim we cannot project that far into the future.

To remedy the issues associated with projecting ten years out, i.e., variable growth rates, unforeseen technological developments, we employ a financial concept known as "margin of safety."

There are numerous methods by which one could implement a margin of safety; however, we achieve it simply by using conservative assumptions, i.e., conservative growth assumptions and a conservative price to free cash flow multiple in the year 2030. Thus, we can be very wrong and still be right.

Now, with all of this in mind, let's check out what Pure Storage could offer us in the way of future returns.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

So, if one were to buy Pure Storage at today's price of $17.28 and hold for ten years, he/she could expect base case returns at ~15% CAGR. These returns are not significantly higher than 9.8% - "our hurdle rate"/ "90-year annualized S&P 500 return rate." Hence, I do not expect Pure Storage to outperform the market substantially, and thus it is only a lukewarm buy.

Conclusion

The growth of cloud computing and the data centers thereof is expected to continue over the next decade. As the need for speed increases, the transition from disk arrays to flash arrays will continue unabated. Pure Storage has been an innovator in the enterprise storage space with its all-flash storage offerings, and I expect the company to expand its market share in the future.

The stock is deeply undervalued right now. However, the total expected return of ~10.11% CAGR is not significantly higher than our hurdle rate of 9.8%; thus, Pure Storage is only a lukewarm buy at ~$17.

Key takeaway: I rate Pure Storage a buy at ~$17.

