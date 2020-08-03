We expect PALL to hit a high of $260/share for Q3.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

PALL has come under selling pressure since late July after facing heavy resistance at $220 per share.

We view the recent sell-off as an opportunity to buy the dips, expecting more upside in the rest of the quarter.

A positive swing in sentiment toward PALL has emerged over the past month, as evident in the increase in spec and investment demand.

While supply growth should be restrained by tighter output in South Africa, demand should get a boost from the recovery in automobile production, led by China.

As a result, we expect PALL to move higher in the months ahead. We maintain our bullish target for Q3 at $260.00/share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust’s expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community raised its net long position in NYMEX palladium by 43 koz in the week to July 28, according to the CFTC. This was the 5th consecutive weekly increase in the net spec length.

A positive swing in sentiment toward palladium appears to have emerged since July. Over the past month, speculators have boosted by the equivalent of nearly 200 koz their net long positions in palladium, which represents around 3% of annual supply.

Despite this, palladium’s spec positioning remains light, with a net spec length at just 30% of open interest, markedly below its all-time high of 73% of open interest.

Implications for PALL: Should speculative buying interest for palladium continue, the NYMEX palladium price could appreciate further in the near term, which should, therefore, push PALL higher.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors added 4 koz of palladium to their holdings in the week to July 31, according to our estimates. This marks the third straight week of net inflows.

Like platinum, ETF investors have expressed renewed buying interest in palladium since May. Several factors could explain the pick-up in investor interest, including a marked decline in the dollar, tighter production in South Africa (40% of annual palladium supply), and rebound in autocatalyst demand (85% of global palladium demand) thanks to the recovery in the automobile sector.

Palladium ETF holdings remain at very low levels, having tumbled by 145 koz or 21% in the year to date.

Implications for PALL: The renewed increase in ETF demand for palladium could underpin the uptrend in the NYMEX palladium price, which could, therefore, exert upward pressure on PALL.

Latest auto trends

In this section, we will discuss the latest retail auto sales across the major regions.

China

China's vehicle sales rose strongly by 12% YoY in June, reaching their highest level since 2018, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the year to date, however, auto sales were still down 17% from a year ago.

Given the faster-than-expected recovery in the Chinese automobile market, the CAAM has revised its sales forecasts for 2020, to a 10%-20% decline from a 15%-25% decline previously in May.

EU

New passenger car registrations dropped by 22% YoY in June, representing a slight improvement from May 2020 when registrations tumbled by 52% YoY, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

In the year to date, demand for new passenger cars contracted by 38% from a year ago. All major EU markets posted significant declines, including Spain (-50.9%), Italy (-46.1%), France (-38.6%), and Germany (-34.5%).

In light of the collapse in EU sales, the ACEA has revised lower its sales forecasts for 2020, to a 25% decline from a 2% decline previously in January.

US

New-vehicle retail sales are expected to drop by nearly 10% YoY in July and by a deeper 17% YoY in the first seven months of the year, according to J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Sales lost momentum in July due to the worrying spread of the virus in some US states, undermining consumer confidence.

Global

Global light vehicle sales dropped by 17% YoY in June, which was an improvement from May (-33% YoY), according to LMC Automotive. The recovery in auto sales was primarily led by the Chinese and South Korean markets.

In the first half of the year, LMC Automotive forecasts a contraction of 20% in global light vehicle sales, which assumes that the recovery should continue into year-end.

Implications for PALL: The recovery in auto sales in the months ahead should result in a rebound in autocatalyst demand for palladium. Given the significant exposure of palladium to the automotive market, we think that palladium prices could strengthen, thereby resulting in a firmer PALL.

Closing thoughts

We are not worried about the recent decline in PALL.

We think that a positive swing in investor sentiment has emerged over the past month, as evident in the increase in speculative demand in the palladium futures market and the increase in investment demand (via ETF buying).

Like platinum, palladium should benefit from disrupted production in South Africa, although the impact should be less pronounced because South Africa produces relatively less palladium than platinum.

On the demand side, palladium should enjoy a rebound in autocatalyst demand thanks to the recovery in automobile production, which has been led by China since Q2.

Although the palladium market is likely to post a surplus this year, we expect more upside for PALL in the near term.

We maintain our bullish target for PALL at $260 per share this quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.