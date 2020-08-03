Fluidigm receives NIH funding for COVID-19 testing technology

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) announced that it has inked a letter contract with the National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering. The contract pertains to a probable project under the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) program. The project has proposed budget of up to $37 million and intends to expand production capacity for COVID-19 testing using Fluidigm microfluidics technology.

The main aim of the RADx program is to facilitate deployment of nearly 6 million daily tests nationwide by December 2020. The project looks to augment the production capacity to upward of one million COVID-19 tests per day by the end of Q1 2021. Chris Linthwaite, Fluidigm President and CEO, said, “The NIH, the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering and their partner agencies have moved with lightning speed to identify and support the technologies best-equipped to deliver millions of additional COVID-19 tests.” Fluidigm is amongst the first companies chosen under this program.

RADx was formed in pursuance to the earmarking of $1.5 billion in federal stimulus funding. Fluidigm technology has the potential to expand COVID-19 testing capacity to a new level. The contract offers access to up to $12 million prior to contract definitization. Remaining funding will be released upon the achievement of defined milestones, such as initial validation assessment, development of Fluidigm microfluidics technology and development of associated manufacturing capacity.

RADx Tech is one of four components of the NIH Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics initiative. The program has received 640 applications for support as on July 30. So far, seven projects including Fluidigm have reached the final Phase 2 of the process. The main elements of Phase 2 are the completion of validation, approval and production processes. Fluidigm is currently collaborating with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency through the Epigenetic Characterization and Observation program.

Fluidigm’s microfluidics technology forms the basis for numerous COVID-19 assays programmed to work using its high-throughput Biomark HD system. The company is mainly engaged in translational and clinical research, including immunology, immunotherapy and cancer. Apart from its microfluidics technology, it also has proprietary CyTOF in its portfolio. With the help of these technologies, Fluidigm seeks to identify biomarkers to aid the process of developing more effective therapies.

Fluidigm is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings on August 6, 2020. For its first quarter, the company had reported its revenue at $27.6 million, including $3.1 million in license revenue. GAAP net loss for the quarter was reported at $16 million, significantly lower than the loss of $25.5 million it had announced for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, its Non-GAAP net loss showed marginal increase from $8.2 million to $9.4 million on a year-over-year basis.

During the first quarter, Fluidigm also launched Therapeutic Insights Services, aiming to aid research in Imaging Mass Cytometry and mass cytometry. It also launched the AccuLift Laser Capture Microdissection System. The company also acquired InstruNor AS to consolidate its position in mass cytometry and flow cytometry.

Stereotaxis receives positive fillip from first integrated cardiac ablation procedure

Stereotaxis (STXS) announced the development of the first integrated cardiac ablation procedure incorporating remote TeleRobotic Support. The company is collaborating with Acutus Medical for developing this system. The approach uses high-resolution, real-time cardiac imaging and mapping from Acutus' AcQMap system. It also incorporates Robotic Magnetic Navigation, imparting stability and precision to the system.

AcQMap provides high-resolution ultrasound imaging and also uses charge density mapping, resulting in the creation of crisp visual display of a patient’s cardiac anatomy and arrhythmia conduction pattern. Such display is done in real time, providing timely information to healthcare providers. Dr. Gery Tomassoni of Baptist Health said, “Using TeleRobotics to collaborate with technology experts at Stereotaxis and Acutus has allowed me to maintain my attention on delivering the best therapy to my patients with a network of industry support available on demand.”

The main features of this system include the capability to offer remote support with real-time diagnostics and preventive troubleshooting. It can also provide specialized clinical support during live procedures without requiring additional service providers or adding to the risk factor. With the help of its advanced technology, a physician can have a clear visual of a patient’s arrhythmia pattern and can provide targeted delivery.

Stereotaxis Robotic Magnetic Navigation is designed to help physicians in steering the catheter with more precision, thereby allowing more targeted approach. During the procedure, the physicians may operate through a control room, helping in curtailing their exposure to various radiations which may cause cancer and other allied health concerns.

Stereotaxis is mainly involved in developing cutting-edge robotic technologies for aiding arrhythmias and endovascular procedures. The core components of its systems have been validated by appropriate regulatory authorities in various countries, including the United States, European Union and Japan, among others.

GW Pharmaceuticals gets the FDA nod for Epidiolex

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) announced that the FDA has given the go-ahead to its lead drug candidate, Epidiolex oral solution. The drug is now approved for treating seizures linked to the tuberous sclerosis complex (NASDAQ:TSC) in patients at least one year old. The application was reviewed under Priority Review protocol of the FDA.

GW Pharmaceuticals had another positive development with regard to Epidiolex in April when the drug was descheduled in the United States. It implied that the drug is no longer a controlled substance as defined by the federal Controlled Substances Act. This new status will allow it to be more easily accessible to patients suffering from Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. The drug has been endorsed by NICE in the UK.

Epidiolex's potential for treating this indication was corroborated through a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The study involved 224 patients, out of which 148 patients were administered Epidiolex. Douglas Throckmorton, M.D., of the FDA, said, "The agency is committed to supporting rigorous scientific research on the potential medical uses of cannabis-derived products and working with product developers who are interested in bringing patients safe and effective, high quality products."

The drug candidate had shown the ability to significantly reduce the frequency of seizures during the treatment period of its trial. It demonstrated its impact within eight weeks and sustained them throughout the 16-week treatment period. The most common side effects associated with the drug are sleepiness, vomiting and decrease in appetite.

GW Pharmaceuticals is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid prescription medicines. Its lead product, Epidiolex, is approved for multiple indications. It also has another product, Sativex, in its portfolio. This product is an oromucosal spray and aims to treat spasticity due to multiple sclerosis.

