Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) reported an $18.13 billion loss for Q2, its largest ever loss and its first loss since its formation through the merger of Royal Dutch and Shell in 2005. The loss was almost entirely driven by "impairments" of the value of offshore gas assets purchased through its acquisition of British Gas in 2016 as well as US shale assets. It should come as no surprise, considering the challenges to its business model from Covid-19 and its announced $4.1 billion loss in Appalachia in early May.

Paying and raising a dividend for years or decades builds a large, loyal following, as illustrated by much of the pushback on prior analysis of Shell, identifying key business model challenges including questionable, value destructive acquisitions and divestitures.

The dividend cut along with the Q1 2020 report was a powerful indicator that there was more to come, considering the long track record of paying increasing dividends by oil majors. The Wall Street Journal did an excellent job highlighting just how unusual Shell's dividend cut last quarter was, albeit a quarter late:

Source: Wall Street Journal

One takeaway from the above chart is that absent a further commodity price recovery or further significant cost savings, Shell's competitors such as Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) may be following Shell in historic dividend cuts. Another is that the pace and scale of the Covid-19 challenges to the oil super majors, from a historical dividend payment perspective, is similar to the impact to BP from the Macondo disaster of 2010.

Shell's doubling down on LNG exports in 2016 through its $53 billion acquisition of BG is still hurting it even as the world slowly recovers from Covid-19. Asian spot LNG prices haven't moved up much after collapsing:

Source: Reuters, IFPEN, Cedigaz Analysis

Anticipation of a quicker recovery in the LNG market may have kept Shell from more aggressively writing down these assets in its Q1 report. Similarly, Shell may have chosen to delay further write-downs to its North American Shale assets until after realizing its multi-billion-dollar loss in Appalachia through the sale of its Marcellus assets to National Fuel Gas (NFG).

With this scale of losses and having already taken the bitter pill of a large dividend cut, it could seem like the worst might be behind Shell. However, with a record of poor capital allocation over the past decade, between losing $4.1 billion on one asset in Pennsylvania and losing $15 billion+ on several international gas export assets, Shell's big move to "energy transition" could raise further doubts. If a company with a 100+ year history of oil and gas deals lost this much in its core business, what is it reasonable to expect Shell to accomplish in "grow[ing] its business in areas it expects to be important in the energy transition?"

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author and funds the author advises may buy or sell shares without any further notice.