U.S. merchant refiner Phillips 66 (PSX) reported incredibly poor Q2 earnings last week that reflected the full impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and its related lockdown orders during the quarter. Non-GAAP EPS plunged from $3.02 in Q2 2019 to -$0.74 in the latest quarter, as revenue fell by 61% over the same period. The Q2 2020 EPS result did top the consensus by $0.10, although that is unlikely to be much comfort to investors given Q2's usual earnings strength. The market responded by pushing Phillips 66 share price to $62, marking a substantial decline from the highs of June, let alone 2020 (see figure).

Not all of the company's segments struggled equally. The Midstream, Chemicals, and Marketing segments all reported positive adjusted pre-tax income results ($245 million, $89 million, and $293 million, respectively), albeit lower than in Q1. The Refining segment's adj. pre-tax income of -$867 million more than offset the other segments' results, though. While the refining segment appeared to have rebounded from Q1, when it reported a non-adjusted pre-tax loss of -$2.2 billion, that was largely due to a $1.8 billion goodwill impairment charge taken in the earlier quarter. Its adj. pre-tax loss more than doubled QoQ in an incredibly rare occurrence for the first two quarters of the year.

U.S. refined fuels demand disruption resulting from the pandemic and associated lockdown orders began in Q1 but reached its greatest extent in April (see figures). Weekly gasoline demand in the U.S. fell by as much as 46% YoY, and while it has mostly recovered from April's depths, it has remained approximately 10% below its 4-year average since early June. Jet fuel demand also fell sharply in April, but unlike gasoline demand, has yet to recover. Only distillate fuel demand failed to experience much of a disruption in Q2, although it, too, has largely run below its normal levels.

The primary consequence of this persistent demand disruption has been low refining utilization rates on reduced crude input volumes (see figure). Refiners did not reduce their inputs by nearly the same magnitude by which demand declined in April and May, resulting in the build-up of large refined fuels inventories. These inventories have, in turn, kept refining margins low, and refiners are now running below the rates that would correspond to refined fuels demand.

Phillips 66 experienced the full effects of this combined low-margin/low-volume environment in Q2. The company reported Q2 refining margins of $2.60/bbl, down by 63% QoQ and 77% YoY. Its crude utilization rate declined from 97% in Q2 2019, which is normal for that time of the year, to 75% in the latest quarter. To put that latter number into perspective, the utilization rate had been 83% in Q1, which is normally when refiners reduce throughput volumes in response to seasonal gasoline demand weakness.

The poor Q2 result could be overlooked if it was expected to be temporary. Unfortunately, the outlook for the company's refining sector has deteriorated since early June, as the coronavirus has rapidly spread from the Northeast U.S., where its impacts were concentrated in Q2, to the rest of the country. I noted in early July that Phillips 66 was especially exposed to the continued spread of the virus given that many outbreaks and the subsequent reversals of economic reopenings were clustered in its service areas. Management stated in the Q2 earnings call that its utilization rate in July has been "in the low 80% range", which does not bode well for the company's Q3 earnings given a historical utilization rate that has been in the high 90% range during that season. America has signally failed to retain control over the virus following the lifting of most lockdown orders in April and May, thereby preventing refined fuels demand from experiencing the V-shaped recovery that the market had initially anticipated would occur. This has been reflected in the substantial reductions to the consensus earnings estimates for Phillips 66 in FY 2020 and FY 2021 that have occurred over the last month alone (see figure).

The most notable aspect of Phillips 66's Q2 earnings was what was not announced, however. The company has been one of the merchant refining sector's early proponents of renewable diesel, which is a hydrocarbon fuel that is produced from sustainable biomass (e.g., animal processing residues, used cooking oil, etc.). In addition to supporting the construction of two large facilities in Nevada by Ryze Renewables via feedstock supply and offtake, Phillips 66 is expanding renewable diesel production at its existing Humber refinery from 1,000 bpd at present to 4,000 bpd. The company is also moving forward with the conversion of a hydrotreater at its San Francisco refinery to yield 9,000 bpd of additional renewable diesel production.

13,000 bpd (approximately 200,000 gallons per year) of capacity would place Phillips 66 among the world's mid-tier renewable diesel producers in terms of size. That number would have been still higher had the company moved forward with its planned 18,000 bpd in Washington state that was cancelled in January. Executive VP Bob Herman indicated during the Q2 earnings call that the cancellation may have been just a temporary setback to its expansion plans, however:

As you know, we had a big project at our Ferndale refinery up in Washington state to make 18,000 barrels a day of renewable diesel. We could not get permit certainty in that environment up there. So, we canceled that project. But that hasn't stopped us from continuing to evaluate options on the West Coast, the Gulf Coast and at our other plants as to where does it make sense to do more renewables. Our fundamental belief is the renewable need is there and it's going to be there long term. So, we need to find a way to help and meet the demand of the market for renewable diesel in particular.

Those last two sentences are particularly instructive. Phillips 66 has just experienced a historic disruption to refined fuels demand that some Big Oil executives expect will become long-term demand destruction. Faced with declining earnings, the company is implementing a $700 million reduction to capex in 2020 alone (as well as $500 million in additional cost-reduction measures). Despite these challenges, though, it remains fully committed to its expansion of renewable diesel capacity on the grounds that demand for the biofuel will remain high long term. The upcoming U.S. election and recent commitments by state governments to decarbonize their transportation sectors are driving this sentiment, as indicated by Chairman and CEO Greg Garland in the same earnings call:

But, as you watch what's happening, particularly on the West Coast, low carbon fuel standard, moving up the entire West Coast, maybe to the East Coast of the U.S., I think there's going to be a place in the portfolio for renewables.

Mr. Garland also suggested that the company's existing capacity expansions are intended to satisfy 80% of its credit obligations under the West Coast's low carbon fuel standards. With similar programs being considered in the Northeast U.S., and potentially at even the federal level, depending on the upcoming election's outcome, it would appear that Phillips 66 is trying to position itself now to be able to stage yet another expansion in the near future. The fact that the company's peer, Valero (VLO), is achieving strong EBITDA margins from its own renewable diesel JV, along with the continued high price of LCFS credits in California, should alleviate investor concerns that these investments will just be a potentially costly distraction from its core activities.

There is no denying that Phillips 66 faces a much more daunting operating outlook in H2 2020 than had been expected in the early stages of the pandemic, let alone at the beginning of the year. The company is in no danger of losing access to credit, though, having issued $2 billion in senior notes and expanded its term loan capacity by a further $1 billion in Q2 alone. As opposed to 2009, when the Great Recession's demand disruption caused O&G firms to largely abandon their planned investments in the renewables sector, there appears to be little danger that Phillips 66 will engage in a similar step in 2020.

