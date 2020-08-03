Secular growth, solid dealmaking and move to software is to be applauded, yet valuations have become a bit full again.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) is a very interesting name which initially sold off amidst the initial COVID-19 scare. Yet, as it turns out, it could be a major beneficiary of the same situation, with e-commerce sales accelerating and smart tools required for social distancing, among others.

Operating in secular growth markets, the company furthermore benefits from savvy management which has an excellent track record in dealmaking. With shares trading at fresh all-time highs, expectations are a bit lofty, yet shares certainly look interesting on potential dips.

The Business

As Zebra does not receive a great deal of coverage on this platform, let's first introduce the business. The company calls itself an EAI solutions provider (Enterprise Asset Intelligence). The company's products and solutions allow for automatic identification and data capturing. Products and services include barcode scanners, RFID readers, specialty printers, labels as well as service contracts on this equipment, as well as cloud-based solutions and subscription models. The company is active across the globe in industries like retail, e-commerce, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, warehousing and many other applications.

In general, the products and services of the company have been in great demand in recent years. Over the past decade, the company has grown from about a billion in sales to $4.5 billion, all while keeping normalized operating margins steady around 15% of sales. The big growth mostly stems from dealmaking, in particular the $3.5 billion deal for Motorola Solutions' Enterprise business, which almost entirely was funded with debt. Cheap debt financing and operating leverage did prevent dilution of the shareholder basis and has been the driver for major shareholder value being created.

After all, this was just a $20 stock in 2008 with shares rising to levels around $120 in early 2015, just after the Motorola deal closed as some operational struggles and financial concerns put shares back to $50 in the summer of 2016. As the business turned, shares kept rising in a steady and impressive fashion, and while of course exhibiting some volatility surrounding COVID-19, shares now trade at fresh all-time highs around $280 at the moment.

The Current Stance

To get a clue where we are, let's go back to February when Zebra Technologies reported its 2019 results. The company grew full-year sales by 6.3% to $4.49 billion, with fourth-quarter growth coming in at nearly 5%.

The company reported net earnings of $544 million, a 29% increase compared to the year before which translated into diluted earnings of $9.97 per share. GAAP earnings were based on operating profits of $692 million, yet these earnings were impacted by a combined $135 million in amortization, acquisition and restructuring costs, of which the majority is explained by amortization charges.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $706 million, about $160 million more than the GAAP numbers, with adjusted earnings reported at $12.94 per share. Note that $60 million of the discrepancy stems from stock-based compensation expenses which I am not happy to adjust for, so realistically, I peg earnings round $12 per share.

The balance sheet is quite resilient as well with EBITDA for 2019 coming in at $970 million as this metric exceeded the billion mark on an annualised basis in the fourth quarter. With net debt of $1.25 billion by end of 2019, leverage ratios are very modest at 1.3 times.

Absence of COVID-19, the company guided for 2020 sales growth around 5%, plus or minus a point with very modest margin expansion expected.

The Impact Of COVID-19

Late April, Zebra reported its first-quarter results. First-quarter sales fell just over a percent, but as COVID-19 only had an impact on the tail of the quarter, these results are not representative of the COVID-19 impact. Softer demand in China, supply chain disruptions and start of the COVID-19 hardly had an impact on sales, yet certainly put pressure on margins (to the tune of 2%). Net debt rose a bit toward $1.38 billion. Based on first-quarter annualised EBITDA down towards $800 million, leverage ratios have moved higher to 1.7 times (although lower on a trailing basis), still very reasonable. Adjusted earnings fell 9% to $2.67 per share.

The company guided for second-quarter sales to fall just 11-17%, to be accompanied by some margin pressure, as the adjusted earnings guidance of $2.10-$2.50 per share is quite comforting, marking just little pressure compared to the first-quarter numbers.

Second-quarter results were released at the end of July with revenues down nearly 13% on an annual basis, up a bit better than originally expected, as the same applies for the adjusted earnings of $2.41 per share. The company performed well in terms of cash flow generation, with net debt down to $1.16 billion. Based on EBITDA trending at $700 million a year, leverage ratios are flat at 1.7 times.

Encouraging is that third-quarter sales are seen down just 3-7%, with adjusted earnings per share seen at $2.65-$2.95 per share. With revenues recovering quickly, it seems that Zebra is actually benefiting in some sectors such as logistics and e-commerce which are thriving in this environment.

An Interesting Deal

Alongside the second-quarter earnings report, Zebra announced the acquisition of Reflexis Systems. Reflexis is a provider of intelligent workforce management, execution and communion solutions. Clients are typically found in retail, food, hospitality and banking. Zebra is specifically attracted to the software portfolio as Reflexis ONE allows for measurable improvements in engagement, productivity and retention.

The added software capabilities means that there is a strategic angle to the deal as it does not come cheap. Zebra is paying $575 million in a deal set to close in the fourth quarter of this year, with an immaterial impact on earnings per share upon closure, although accretive thereafter.

The company generated $66 million in sales in 2019, which makes that the activities are valued at 8.7 times sales. To put this multiple into perspective, Zebra is valued at an enterprise value close to $16 billion at these levels, just under 4 times annualised sales. Nonetheless, there are a few items to justify the deal and its price tag, including gross margins being 20 points higher than Zebra itself while the company has doubled its sales over the past three years. Furthermore, management has built up some real credits on dealmaking in recent years of course.

Net debt will jump to $1.73 billion at this point in time. While adjusted EBITDA fell to an annualised $700 million number in the second quarter, further improvements are seen in the third quarter as the pending deal will make an $800 million run rate very realistic, resulting in leverage ratios just above 2 times.

Final Take

Do not get me wrong, I think that Zebra is a wonderful company with a great track record. Besides operating in solid organic growth markets, the company and management have a solid dealmaking track record. Moreover, the company is a premium beneficiary of further growth in online shopping and commerce, as its products and services are used across warehouses all over the globe. Furthermore, its solutions help warehouse and retail workers to work more effectively as well, all while allowing organizations to keep better track of capacity and employee performance, while limiting mistakes.

With the company realistically earning $12 per share based on the 2019 results, the current conditions are not really representative for the earnings power as 2020 is still set to become a very profitable year. Based on the 2019 numbers, shares trade at 23 times annualised earnings which is not very cheap, yet this is a secular growth story with reasonable leverage. Additionally, a few software initiatives and acquisitions have the potential to boost margins and accelerate growth. At these levels, quite some good news has been priced in already, yet the company most certainly deserves a place on my watch list in case of renewed sell-offs.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.