Last week, the gold market moved into a new era as the price rose above the 2011 all-time high at $1920.70. Gold in US dollar terms was the final shoe to drop. The yellow metal rose to a new high in most other currencies in 2019. In 2020, it did the same in Swiss francs, and it was just a matter of time before the dollar, the leading fiat currency in the world became the next victim and declined to a new low against the precious metal.

Central banks worldwide hold gold as an integral part of their foreign exchange reserves. The rise of gold reflects the decline of the value of currencies that derive their value from the full faith and credit of the governments that print the legal tender. Then ascent of gold marks a continuation of the decline in the central banks’ faith and credit.

During bull markets in gold, mining shares often outperform the precious metal’s price action as miners are a leveraged investment compared to the commodity. With gold in a new price zone, we could see lots of price volatility over the coming weeks and months.

I last wrote about the Direction Daily Gold Miners Bull 2X product (NUGT) on Seeking Alpha on April 17. In that piece, I suggested that the metal was a better investment than gold mining shares or the leveraged product, which was not the case. On that day, August gold futures settled at $1700.10. Last Friday, the price was 15.5% higher at $1962.80 per ounce. The GDX gold miners index closed at $29.94 on April 17 and moved to $42.94 on July 31, a rise of 43.4%. The NUGT leveraged product moved from $54.30 to $105.61 per share or 94.5% over the same period. The mining shares turbocharged the price action in the gold market.

If Bank of America is correct in its projection that gold is heading for $3000 per ounce, buying dips using NUGT could be the optimal approach to the gold market. However, the risk of corrections will rise with the price, and the NUGT’s bearish counterpart (DUST) could also be a valuable tool for nimble gold traders with their fingers on the pulse of the market. I believe that gold is heading much higher and will move past Bank of America’s target. However, it could be a wild ride in the bull market that is now in uncharted territory.

The breakout is a significant event

It had been almost nine long years since gold reached its all-time peak at $1920.70 per ounce on the nearby COMEX futures contract. In 2011, gold traded to the high following as commodity prices were making highs in the aftermath of the global financial crisis of 2008. Low interest rates and stimulus pushed the price of the precious metal to the high.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights that July 2020 was the month when gold moved to a new record high. The price of nearby futures traded up to $1981.10, and the now active month December futures contract reached $2005.40 per ounce.

Citigroup analysts had projected that gold would rise to the $2000 level by 2021. The gold futures market reached the target early. Bank of America is looking for $3000 per ounce, but the stage could be set for a move that takes gold far higher. A falling dollar and unprecedented levels of central bank stimulus are highly supportive of gold even at the $2000 per ounce level.

The dollar supports higher gold prices

A falling dollar tends to be bullish for the price of gold. The US currency is the world’s reserve currency and the benchmark pricing mechanism for the yellow metal. Gold reached its new high as the dollar fell below critical technical support last week.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the dollar index, which measures the US currency’s value against other world reserve currencies, fell below the September 2018 low at 93.395 when it hit 92.510 last week. The move to the downside and technical breakdown opened a path to the February 2018 bottom at 88.15. Currencies tend to trend for extended periods, and the decline of the dollar could be the start of a far more significant move to the downside.

Central bank policy is rocket fuel for the yellow metal

The falling dollar and the central bank and government response to the global pandemic create an almost perfect bullish storm for the gold market. US short-term rates are now at zero percent. The spread between the US dollar and euro rates collapsed from nearly 3% to only 50 basis points, putting pressure on the dollar. Moreover, the Fed, ECB, and other world central banks are flooding the financial system with liquidity.

In 2008, the US Treasury borrowed a record $530 billion from July through September to fund the stimulus. In May 2020, they borrowed $3 trillion, and are likely to go back to the well for more over the coming weeks and months. The number of coronavirus cases is rising in the US, and unemployment remains high. The state of the economy will lead to more stimulus from the Fed and government. Moreover, it will take a long time for the economy to recover from the virus’s effects. Even if there is a vaccine or effective treatment to lower the mortality rate over the coming months, it is likely to take years for a significant economic recovery. The stimulus will continue to flow, and it is fuel for gold, silver, and other commodities. The stimulus weighs on the value of the dollar and all fiat currencies, creating the perfect conditions for inflationary pressures, which could take commodity prices much high as it did from 2008 through 2011.

Producer shares often outperform the metal on the upside

Shares of gold mining stocks tend to outperform the price of the metal on the upside and underperform during corrections. Gold rose by 15.5% since April 17, but the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF product (NYSEARCA:GDX) rose by 43.4%. The fund summary and top holdings of GDX include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GDX holds many of the leading gold mining companies. The ETF has a market cap of $15.96 billion, trades an average of over 32.6 million shares each day, and charges a 0.53% expense ratio.

Meanwhile, the Direction Daily Gold Miners Bull 2X product (NUGT) is the double-leveraged product that follows the GDX.

NUGT is a leveraged short-term tool in the mining shares

The fund summary and top holdings of NUGT include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

NUGT has net assets of $1.13 billion and trades an average of over 5.2 million shares each day, making it a highly liquid short-term product. NUGT charges a 1.17% expense ratio. Since April 17, NUGT rose by 94.5%, nearly double the price move in the GDX and over six times the percentage gain in the nearby COMEX gold futures market. NUGT’s leverage comes at a price, which is time decay. Since the product uses derivative products to create its double leverage, a sideways move or downside correction will weigh on the value of NUGT.

We could see lots of action in the gold market over the coming weeks, months, and even years. The odds of a correction will rise with the price. NUGT’s bearish counterpart is DUST, which creates double leverage in the gold mining shares on the downside.

Nimble traders could turbocharge the price action in the gold market using the NUGT and DUST products. The break to the upside was a significant event, and we are likely to see higher prices in gold, which will lead to lots of action in the mining shares. NUGT is a product that can turbocharge your results in gold if the price continues to rise. I would use tight stops on the leveraged products, as I view them as short-term trading tools.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold.