This weekly column explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Tiffany & Co. has once again showed itself to be the nest performing cash merger arbitrage stock during the week. The company has just announced it has

received an additional regulatory approval necessary for the completion of its proposed acquisition (the “Merger”) by LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE (“LVMH”) pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of November 24, 2019 (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among Registrant, LVMH, Breakfast Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Breakfast Acquisition Corp. On July 25, 2020, the State Administration for Market Regulation of China decided that it will not prohibit the Merger.

MERGER DETAILS VALUE Acquisition Target Stock Name Tiffany & Co. Acquisition Target Stock Ticker TIF Acquirer Stock Name LVMH Announcement Date October 28, 2019 Target Attitude FRIENDLY Expected Completion Date September 30, 2020 Deal Value $16bn Offer Price $135.00 Payment Method All Cash Deal Initial SEC Filing 8-K Investor Relations 1-212-755-8000

Given the geo-political tensions present in the world at this time, the SAMR blessing is perhaps the most significant of the remaining regulatory hurdles facing Tiffany and LVMH.

As listed in the same 8-K regulatory filing with the SEC, the remaining regulatory clearances required to complete the transaction are

the European Commission, the Japan Fair Trade Commission, the Mexican competition authority (Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica) and the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission

There are currently no further updates as to how and when any further announcements regarding the actions of these organizations will be made.

Data by YCharts

By the close on Friday, the stock had risen $3.95 or 3.25% to $125.36. The deal is now offering a simple spread return of 7.69%. This marks a solid recovery by the stock following the Women's Wear Daily report of the LVMH board of directors meeting to discuss the takeover. The publication of that article led to much speculation about the safety of the deal and what alternative actions LVMH could pursue. This highlights an important issue traders in all disciplines and strategies need to be aware of. When news coverage and commentary become thin as activity decreases, actions that may previously have been considered insignificant, or average, become highlighted and have the potential to be blown out of proportion.

The recent renegotiation between Advent International and Forescout (NASDAQ:FSCT) highlights just how difficult it is to invoke a MAC clause to exit a deal. In fact, historical analysis proves this point even further. Upon conducting such analysis which Merger Arbitrage Limited does on a constant basis, traders could quite reasonably concluded the Tiffany deal was not in any significant danger of failing. The regulatory risk would remain present as ever and it is in this area that traders should have focusing their analysis.

For that reason, we were happy to take a position in Tiffany at around the $120 level and will continue to hold. The current spread is primarily a product of the pending EU regulatory clearance requirement and the time required to complete the deal. The expected completion date is current September 30, 2020. Should this be the case, stockholders will be entitled to receive one more dividend payment of $0.58. For a company that traded above $133 following the announcement of the current merger agreement we still believe this merger spread to be attractive on the current analysis.

Merger Arbitrage And Market Data

The broader market rose during the first part of the week as optimism increased regarding successive positive earnings reports. However the mood turned sour following the announcement of the worst quarterly GDP figure on record. In true market fashion traders responded with an initial sell-off followed by reasoning that as the figure was not as bad as expected, the sell-off was in fact a buying opportunity. Coupled with strong Chinese manufacturing data the broader market resumed its upward trend. By the close on Friday, the broader market in the U.S. as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up 1.71% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) produced a much less volatile performance during the week. A mildly negative return was the result of a decline in Delphi Technologies (DLPH) being dragged down by acquirer BorgWarner (BWA) and a 0.18% retreat in Ingenico Group (ING). (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Guide" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, MNA was showing a loss of 0.25% reversing a previous run of positive performances.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index 0.26% SPY 1.71% Index Dispersion 1.51% VIX (5.34)% Winners 13 MNA (0.25)% Losers 2 ARB.TO (0.50)% Week Ending Friday, July 31, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage spreads again performed well last week extending their positive run for the fifth straight week. Deals continue to close such as El Paso Electric further reducing the pool of investable opportunities in the cash merger arbitrage space. Although some new smaller deals have been announced, the liquidity risks involved may mean they are not suitable investments for all traders. As spreads continue to narrow we clarify last weeks statement regarding the quantity of capital now chasing this limited pool of investment opportunities. As stocks are purchased and prices increase, the returns available to merger arbitrageurs decrease. This in turn increases the potential downside. It is apparent the risk / reward ratio appears to be shifting away from the investor.

The T20 winners gained the upper hand and beat the losers by 13 to 2 with 2 non-movers. There were 17 spreads in the index last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads is no longer calculated with a full complement of 20 deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com gained 0.26% whilst the dispersion of returns was 1.51%. The figure is significantly below the 3-month average and the long-term look-back period.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an annualized average 25.49% return. This is higher than last week's figure of 19.63% and is due to the closing and subsequent removal of El Paso Electric whose spread had already narrowed significantly. Earnings season is now in full swing with a number of T20 constituents reporting this week. See website for details. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 16 deal constituents. Traders are once again cautioned against rushing into deals simply as a way of employing capital whilst genuine opportunities become scarce.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list comprehensive Glossary and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

