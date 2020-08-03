Masco (MAS) recently reported good results, with both its revenues and EPS coming ahead of sell-side expectations. The company’s sales decreased 4% (adjusting for divestitures) to $1.76 billion, which was better than estimates by $73.91 million. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted the second-quarter revenues by ~$13 million, and if we exclude its impact, sales were down by ~3%. Geographically, North American sales were flat, while international sales decreased 17% primarily due to shutdowns and delayed openings in Europe.

On the margin front, the company’s adjusted gross margin decreased 90 basis points to 35.8% due to volume loss and sudden nature of the shutdown. But despite this, the company’s adjusted operating margin increased 50 bps to 19.5% helped by strong cost controls. This resulted in operating profit declining just 1% y-o-y to $344 million (versus $349 million last year).

Earlier this year, the company used proceeds from the divestiture of kitchen cabinets business to buy back shares (at $39.30 per share) and pay back some of its long-term debt. This resulted in lower interest expense and reduced share count (average share count of 263 million in Q2 2020 versus 290 million in Q2 2019), which helped the company post a 14% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS ($0.84 in adjusted EPS versus $0.74 last year).

Decorative Architectural Products

The company’s decorative architectural products segment, which consists primarily of its paints business, saw ~8% y-o-y growth, with the do-it-yourself (DIY) business posting high teens growth and pro-business declining in the low-double digits range. This was expected. With consumers spending more time at home, spending on DIY remodeling projects has increased. Also, in the initial months of coronavirus-induced shutdown, DIY was performing much better than pro-business, as consumers were reluctant to have professional contractors in their home due to social distancing reasons. With the increasing availability of PPE kits and some of the coronavirus scare waning, pro-business has also started recovering, and June sales for this business were down only by low single digits.

This segment also consists of the company’s Kichler lighting business, which is ~12-13% of the segment sales. Sales in this business were negatively impacted by the closure of lighting showrooms due to state shelter-in-place orders. Additionally, this business was also impacted by the loss of a portion of a private-label program and inventory rebalancing at its customer, which I mentioned in a previous article. The good news is the impact from client loss was better than anticipated and the sales pace picked up as the economy reopened. This resulted in Kichler’s monthly sales returning back to positive in the month of June.

If we look sequentially, April was the toughest month for this segment, with sales down 9%. Sales in May were up 13%, while June was up an outstanding 23%, resulting in total sales growth for the quarter at 8% year over year. The company’s operating margins expanded 160 bps to 22.5%, helped by volume leverage and impressive cost controls, which included a significant pullback in advertising, headcount reduction, and wages and hiring freeze.

Plumbing Products

On the plumbing side, things were more challenging, driven by the extent of production facilities and distribution closure, resulting in a sales decline of 13% for the quarter. The company’s spa business was the worst hit in the segment due to facility closures.

However, once the economy reopened and production resumed, sales rebounded very quickly. While Plumbing segment sales were down 33% in April and 17% in May, they rebounded to 8% growth in June. This indicates that demand was not destroyed due to coronavirus impact, and it was primarily the production issue that impacted sales. A similar trend was observed in Europe, where Germany rebounded very strongly, while U.K. and Italy, which were slow to open, were laggards in terms of sales recovery. In North America, the company’s Delta brand achieved record sales in June with strength across its trade, retail, and e-commerce channels. The company’s spa business also saw record levels of demand and backlog in June. The consumers are spending more time at home, and their desire to enhance their at-home living experience is resulting in record levels of demand for the company’s spas and other products.

While a 13% decline in top line last quarter resulted in a 150 bps decline in adjusted operating margins (18.3% in Q2 2020 versus 19.8% last year), this was better than management expectations. On the Q1 earnings call, management guided that the company can see decremental margins in 40-45% range for Q2, while actual decremental margins came around ~28%.

What Next?

Looking forward, I believe strong trends in home improvement will continue. Most of the companies are encouraging employees to work from home. For example, Alphabet (GOOG) recently announced that it will allow its employees to work from home until at least June 2021. Staying more time at home is causing increased consumer interest in home remodeling projects. Further, consumers are spending less on restaurants, travel, and other items, leaving them with more money to spend on home improvement projects. Also, record-low mortgage rates and lack of housing supply could lead to home price appreciation, which historically has a strong correlation with Masco’s sales. So, the near- to medium-term outlook remains very positive for Masco.

The company has not provided an outlook for the full fiscal year, but has given Q3 guidance. Management expects third-quarter sales, excluding currency to be in the range of flat to up 10%, with Plumbing sales in the range of down 5% to up 5%, and Decorative Architectural sales growth to be in the range of 7% to 17%. They also expect third-quarter operating margins for both the company and each of its segments to be similar to last year.

I believe this guidance is conservative.

The company’s monthly sales were up 14% year over year in the month of June, with the decorative architectural segment up 23% and the plumbing segment up 8%. When asked about year-over-year growth trends in July, the company’s Vice President and CFO John Sznewajs replied that they were similar to June. Below is the relevant excerpt:

John Lovallo Hey, guys. Thank you for taking my question. First one, maybe I'll just try Matt's question one more time. The June sales trend is obviously very strong, plus 14%. I mean, would you say July was comparable to that at least on a year-over-year basis? John Sznewajs Yeah. John, I think it was - yeah, I think it's very similar. Yeah.

So, if we start from up 14% in July to reach the midpoint of management’s guidance of 0% to 10%, i.e., 5%, we will need flattish sales in August and September, which makes no sense given the strong momentum in the sales we are seeing. Even to reach the top end of the guidance, the year-over-year growth rate will need to reduce by half to 7% for August and September. I don’t see any reason for growth rates to slow so significantly in the next two months.

Also, if readers remember, President Trump raised existing tariffs and imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods and raw materials in the middle of last year. This negatively impacted the company’s margins in the back half of FY2019. So, the margin comparisons should be easier going into the back half. Now, management has said that operating margins in the third quarter will be similar to the last year. If the company was able to report an increase in operating margins in the second quarter, why should it not be able to increase with easier comparisons in the third quarter? Even if we assume some costs like advertising will increase sequentially and return to normalized levels in Q3 2020, why would there be no margin expansion versus the previous year given the strong y-o-y sales growth?

I believe management has gone overly conservative in its guidance and the company will likely do better on both the sales and margin front.

Where can the stock go?

Masco has seen quite a bit of transformation in the last six years under its current CEO, Keith Allman. It has divested its cyclical businesses, and the stock is getting a better P/E multiple as a result. However, I expect the stock can continue to re-rate.

The company’s closest listed peer in the paint business is Sherwin-Williams (SHW). Sherwin Williams reported a 5.6% decline in its sales last quarter and guided for up low-single digits to down low-single digits sales guidance for Q3 2020. Masco’s paint business reported better results (8% y-o-y growth in Q2) and gave better guidance (7% to 17% growth in Q3). I believe the company’s paints business deserves a multiple in line with or better than Sherwin-Williams given its strong performance. Sherwin-Williams is trading at 26.2x FY2021 consensus EPS estimates. If we give a multiple in line with Sherwin-Williams to Masco’s decorative architectural products segment and give a 20x P/E multiple to its plumbing business, Masco stock can trade around 22.5x P/E. [Note: I have taken a weighted average of 20 and 26.2 using last year’s plumbing segment operating profit ($721 million) and last year’s decorative architectural products segment operating profit ($489 million)].

The current consensus estimates for Masco’s FY2021 EPS is $2.78. Using 22.5x P/E multiple, we get a target price of $62.57, which represents ~10% upside. The stock also has a ~1% dividend yield. Further, I believe that there is a potential for an upward revision in estimates if the current strong trends continue, which will lead to more upside. I believe the stock can give low-double digit percentage returns from these levels, and hence rate the stock a Buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.