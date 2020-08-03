Prepared by Stephanie, analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

The small regional bank Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (FBSS) is a name we recently got back behind at $12-$13. Shares are up a good 15% or so from that call, but it is going to be a grind for community banks the next few quarters while Main Street continues to try and mount a recovery. Rates are low. Borrowers are having trouble paying. New loan activity is mixed. It is a broad set of sector pressures.

Given our professional commentary on many other financials recently, we decided to pick back up coverage of FBSS and other regional banks again. We all know that COVID-19 has led to a massive selloff in the bank stocks, both large and small, but there has been some recovery. There is a real risk of loan losses in the space, but given the stock has been cut in half, the risk of some losses is offset by the discount and the dividend yield of these regional banks. In this column, we discuss year-over-year performance, including quality of assets, loan growth, and deposit growth. We believe that this stock is a hold at $15 right now and patience will be rewarded. New money can come in below $14.

Q2 headline numbers impress all things considered

In the just reported quarter, we see that FBSS followed most other banks with a reduction in earnings per share in Q2. As reported, the company earned $0.42 per share on net income of $1.6 million. This compares with $1.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share for the sequential quarter. In addition, it is up slightly from the $1.6 million or $0.41 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019. Given the immense pressure on the sectors which saw massive earnings declines for many banks, this result is impressive. The bank was helped by originating over 500 PPP loans under the CARES Act. Let us take a look at the impact to income from lower interest rates and reduced economic activity.

Net interest and non-interest income

We actually thought this would be a down quarter from a year ago, instead it was flat-to-up in many regards. This was an upside surprise in our estimation. Like many banks and other financials, net interest margin was a concern thanks to the massive reduction in rates, but Fauquier saw a decent margin. It came in at 3.49% for Q2 2020, narrowing from the sequential Q1 2020's 3.76%, but up slightly from the comparable 2019 quarter. With rates slashed, we can expect margins to continue to be pressured moving ahead, as we have detailed in many other analyses of other banking institutions. That said, net interest income and non-interest income were both strong, all things considered.

Net interest income increased to $6.4 million versus the $6.1 million a year ago. That was a surprise given rates, but there are more assets under management. How about non-interest income? Well, non-interest income fell to $1.2 million in Q2 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019, down from $1.4 million. Overall, we were impressed with the growth as a whole.

One thing that we consider with FBSS, unlike many of the mega-corporations we cover, is that this is a true community bank.

You can tell from the numbers. This is a strength, but also a weakness. It helps real people, in the community. But the bank is at risk from an economy that is shut down. It is a true bread and butter traditional bank.

FBSS makes money by taking deposits and issuing loans. We are pleased with the progress in loans and deposits, and the former was boosted by offering PPP loans.

Loan and deposit growth

We think it is important to note that loans and deposits continue to grow. Total loans were $622.7 million to end the quarter compared with $562.1 million in the sequential Q1, and $544.0 million a year ago. That is solid growth, though there is risk of default given COVID-19 putting so many out of work. We were pleased to see the growth, though a lot of it was driven by PPP loans. Backing those out total loans would have been $569.8 million, still up from a year ago. That is solid. We also saw that deposits grew. Total deposits were $705.8 million to end the quarter, compared with $629.6 million for the sequential Q1 2020, and $607.3 million a year ago. Low-cost transaction deposits (demand and interest checking accounts) were $431.8 million to finish the quarter, compared with $378.6 million at the end of Q1 2020, versus $351.9 million a year ago. This is solid growth and is exactly what we want to see.

Some could be concerned that rising deposits and the issuing of loans indiscriminately could be a risk factor in a shaky economy. We would agree. That said, the bank is also continuing to clean up its act and utilizes conservative lending practices. One key piece of data to be aware regarding asset quality is that Fauquier's non-performing assets rose. This was not surprising in the COVID-19 age. Non-performing assets were $12.5 million on June 30, 2020, compared with $5.9 million for the prior quarter and $7.1 million on June 30, 2019. But to protect itself, loan loss provisions were expanded.

Based on loan portfolio growth, net charge-off history, asset quality indicators, impaired loans and other qualitative factors, there was $911,000 in provision for loan losses for the second quarter compared with $350,000 and $205,000 in provisions for loan losses for the prior quarter and the second quarter of 2019, respectively. This resulted in the allowance for loan losses of $6.4 million or 1.03% of total loans to end Q2 2020 compared with $5.6 million or 0.99% of total loans for Q1 2020 and $5.4 million or 0.99% of total loans to end Q2 2019. This was expected as there are risks to default, but overall, we are pretty impressed with the minimal growth as a percentage of loans.

Take home

It is tough to gauge performance here. As for the bottom line, we are targeting earnings per share in the range of $1.35-1.50 for the year, which means the bank is trading at about 10X EPS. The bank is demonstrating reliable growth. As we emerge from the crisis and open the economy back up, we can expect the bank to expand the top and bottom line. Hold it here, but we think new money can come in under $14 with a near 4% dividend yield.

If you like this column and want to see more, click "follow" and if you want direct one-on-one guidance from our team join BAD BEAT Investing below

Looking to Pad Your Short-Term Returns?

Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at an annual 50% discount. It is simple. We turn losers into winners with rapid-return gains You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.