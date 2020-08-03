Ascendas REIT's 1H 2020 financial results were in line with market expectations, and the REIT's stable portfolio occupancy and positive rental reversions in such challenging times were impressive.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating on Singapore-listed industrial REIT Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:ACDSF) [AREIT:SP] or Ascendas REIT.

This is an update of my initiation article on Ascendas REIT published on February 10, 2020. Ascendas REIT's share price has increased by +8% from S$3.27 as of February 5, 2020 to S$3.54 as of July 31, 2020 since my initiation.

Ascendas REIT's 1H 2020 financial results were in line with market expectations, and the REIT's stable portfolio occupancy (91.5% as of June 30, 2020) and positive rental reversions (+5.4% in 1H 2020) in such challenging times were impressive. The positive outlook for Ascendas REIT in FY 2020 is supported by management's guidance of a positive low single digit rental reversion this year as opposed to its earlier guidance of flat rental reversion.

But such positives have already been priced in, considering Ascendas REIT's lofty valuations. As such, I see a Neutral rating for Ascendas REIT as fair. Ascendas REIT trades at 1.61 times P/B, which represents a significant premium to its historical five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples of 1.22 times and 1.21 times, respectively.

Readers have the option of trading in Ascendas REIT shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker ACDSF or on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker AREIT:SP. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Singapore, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Singapore Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $30 million, and market capitalization is above $9.3 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Ascendas REIT shares listed in Singapore include BlackRock, The Vanguard Group, Norges Bank Investment Management, and Schroder Investment Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

1H 2020 Results In Line With Expectations

Ascendas REIT announced its 1H 2020 financial results on July 23, 2020, and the REIT's financial performance was in line with market expectations.

Ascendas REIT's gross revenue grew +14.6% YoY from S$454.7 million in 1H 2019 to S$521.1 million in 1H 2020, while its net property income increased by +11.2% YoY from S$349.1 million to S$388.0 million over the same period.

Apart from organic growth, the REIT's strong gross revenue growth in the first half of the year was driven by the additional revenue contribution from 28 business park properties in the US and two business park properties in Singapore acquired on December 11, 2019, and S$10.3 million in grant income relating to property tax rebates provided by the Singapore authorities to help businesses tide through Covid-19. Ascendas REIT's net property income did not increase as much as its gross revenue in 1H 2020, because the REIT passed on the property tax rebates to specific tenants as rental rebates.

Ascendas REIT's operating metrics in 1H 2020 were also decent. The REIT's portfolio occupancy rate remained stable at 91.5% as of June 30, 2020, as compared to portfolio occupancy rates of 91.7% and 91.1% as of March 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Ascendas REIT's Australia portfolio saw its occupancy rate rise from 92.3% as of end-1H 2019 to 98.4% as of end-1H 2020 (new lease signed for logistics property in Melbourne, 1314 Ferntree Gully Road), which helped to offset a decline in the Singapore portfolio's occupancy rate from 88.9% to 87.9% over the same period (lease at light industrial property 31 Joo Koon Circle was not renewed).

Furthermore, Ascendas REIT delivered positive portfolio rental reversions in challenging times like these. The REIT's rental reversions for its portfolio were +4.3% and +5.4% for 2Q 2020 and 1H 2020, respectively. Specifically, the rental reversions for Ascendas REIT's Australian, US and Singapore properties were +16.6%, +16.2% and +4.0%, respectively in 1H 2020. There was an outlier for Ascendas REIT's Singapore portfolio. At its 1H 2020 results briefing on July 23, 2020, Ascendas REIT highlighted that "Singapore's portfolio (rental) reversion would be higher at almost 13%", if not for a significant discount offered to renew the lease for "a showroom space on the street level in a property in the western part of Singapore."

On the flip side, Ascendas REIT's distribution per unit fell -10.8% YoY from S$0.08153 in 1H 2019 to S$0.07270 in 1H 2020. This was primarily attributable to a +16.3% YoY increase in the REIT's number of units from 3,113 million in 1H 2019 to 3,620 million in 1H2020, as Ascendas REIT did a rights issue to finance acquisitions.

Positive FY 2020 Outlook

Market consensus expects Ascendas REIT's distribution per unit to grow by +35% YoY and +6% YoY from S$0.1149 in FY 2019 to S$0.1554 and S$0.1644 in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively. Do note that FY 2019 is not a good basis for comparison against FY 2020, as FY 2019 only includes the nine-month period between April 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019 given that the REIT changed its fiscal year end from March 20 to December 31.

Nevertheless, sell-side analysts' estimates of Ascendas REIT's FY 2020 distribution per unit at S$0.1554 is on par with the REIT's FY 2017's (YE March) and FY 2018's distribution per unit of S$0.1574 and S$0.1599, respectively. In comparison, a large number of REITs are expected to witness a significant decline in distribution per unit in the coming year.

Ascendas REIT's positive FY 2020 outlook is supported by its guidance of "a low single digit positive rent reversion in FY 2020." Earlier, the REIT had guided for a flat rental reversion this year, so it is clear that the positive 1H 2020 rental reversion of +5.4% had prompted the REIT to be more optimistic.

Ascendas REIT noted at its 1H 2020 results briefing on July 23, 2020 that "it was very positive coming from discussions that we have with tenants" regarding lease renewals. There are a number of drivers for positive rental reversion, including current rents being below market rates, a higher proportion of short term leases which command higher rental rates, and increased demand from a significant number of tenants in segments such as logistics which are unaffected by Covid-19. Approximately 8.2% and 15.8% of Ascendas REIT's leases, in terms of gross rental income, are up for renewal in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

On the negative side of things, a reduction in demand driven by stockpiling and its exposure to small and medium-sized enterprises or SMEs could pose downside risks to Ascendas REIT's distribution per unit. There has been an increase in new short-term leases signed as a result of short-term stockpiling demand driven by Covid-19. Short-term leasing demand driven by Covid-19 might not be sustainable into the future. Separately, Ascendas REIT disclosed that approximately a fifth of its tenants are SMEs, and this is the group of tenants which either need more rental rebates and deferrals, or have a high likelihood of going out of business.

Acquisitions Remain Key Medium Term Growth Driver

Looking beyond Covid-19, acquisitions are expected to remain as a key growth driver for Ascendas REIT in the medium term.

In FY 2020 year-to-date, Ascendas REIT has already announced two acquisitions. The first is the acquisition of a 25% equity interest in Galaxis, a Singapore business & science park property for S$104.6 million, which was completed in end-March 2020. The second is a proposed acquisition of Lot 7, Kiora Crescent, Yennora, a logistics property in Sydney, Australia for A$23.5 million, a transaction expected to be completed in 3Q 2020.

Going forward, Ascendas REIT's potential acquisition targets include business parks in Singapore and Europe, and logistics properties in the UK, as per the REIT's comments at its recent 1H 2020 results briefing. Notably, Ascendas REIT's gearing remains healthy at 36.1%, which is well below the statutory gearing limit of 45% for Singapore REITs. This implies that Ascendas REIT has sufficient debt headroom for future acquisitions.

Valuation

Ascendas REIT trades at 1.61 times P/B based on the trust's net asset value per unit of S$2.20 as of June 30, 2020 and its share price of S$3.54 as of July 31, 2020. As a comparison, the REIT's historical five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples were 1.22 times and 1.21 times, respectively.

Ascendas REIT offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 distribution yields of 4.4% and 4.6%, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Ascendas REIT include weaker-than-expected rental reversions going forward, overpaying for future acquisitions, and lower-than-expected distribution payouts in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Ascendas REIT shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Singapore) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.