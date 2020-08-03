In my opinion, PTON is a speculative play, the bullish case it is not supported, as the company is not expected to generate the free cash flow till 2022.

Peloton's low profitability, combined with 80% share price surge in the past quarter does not make for a good investment case. I believe positive drivers have already been priced in.

Peloton's (PTON) shares have risen 80% since the announcement of last results on May 6, where PTON posted 66% growth in revenues and the first quarter with a positive EBITDA of $23.5m. In its final quarter for 2020, Peloton is expected to deliver around $565m in revenues and $28m in profit (EPS: $0.1), which will be the first quarter in which Peloton has a profit. However, for FY2020 a net loss of $138m is still expected (-8% net profit margin).

In my opinion, the recent surge is the stock price is not justified, as the boom from the COVID-19 orders had already been priced in at $40/share levels. Any deviation from the expected earnings (EPS estimate is at 10 cents/share for Q4) or revenues will likely cause a share price drop.

Supply Chain & Customer Growth

Peloton is currently struggling to perform a balancing act between the supply chain challenges and keeping its new customers happy. Peloton has more than doubled it's production since March and hopes to have a new factory in Taiwan online by December, to help meet the holiday season demand (PTON's strongest quarter). The spike of demand since March 2020 was a surprise to Peloton's management and posed a challenge to keep up with that demand. Peloton has even stopped their media marketing in order to curb the demand.

A year ago Peloton had 511k connected fitness subscribers and now the company is expected to announce 1.05m at mid point for FY2020. It translates in an impressive 105% yoy growth, which is even more impressive given that each of those subscribers generates on average a hefty $1,900 in revenues for Peloton per year ($158/month).

In the last two quarters Peloton underwent a significant change in its product mix. The delivery of treadmills (each costing $4,295, or $111 per month) was stopped in March, due to the in house assembly requirement by the delivery staff and associated infections risks. Since then it was resumed only at a very limited capacity. If the overarching assumption for Peloton's business case is that people will not feel safe to go to the gym in the near future, then, I believe, it would be fair to assume that Peloton's workers will not deem it safe to go to people's homes to assemble the treadmills. Therefore, treadmill delivery might not be resumed in a meaningful rate till the end of Covid-19 pandemic.

Regarding bikes, Peloton is offering threshold delivery and bike sales remain the backbone of the company. The sale of the bike ($2,245 each or $58/month) or the treadmill is accompanied by the connected fitness subscription ($39/month), which enables customers to participate in online training sessions.

Peloton does not disclose it's figures for the numbers of bikes and treadmills shipped, but judging from the revenue guidance as well as new subscribers numbers and given that the deliveries of treadmills were stopped, Peloton should have shipped around 160k bikes in Q3, or 53k bikes per month, which is an annualized rate of 640k bike deliveries. The company has announced in May, that they more than doubled their bike deliveries from March on, which is an annualized rate of 1.3m bike deliveries or estimated 3x more than in Q3 2019 (calculated as subscriber growth in Q3 2019 and assuming that most of new subscribers are bike users). In my opinion, for a relatively small company like Peloton, the tripling of its logistics operations poses a significant operational challenge, as can be evidenced by numerous customer complaints on its social networks.

How Big is the Market and How Much Will Peloton Be Able to Capture?

Peloton has measured its serviceable addressable market (SAM) at 14 million Connected Fitness products in 2019. The U.S. fitness club market has been growing at 5.4% p.a. on average in the past 10 years. If we assume the same growth ratio applies to Peloton's SAM, it will be a 16 million market by the end of 2023 and given Peloton's growth ambitions targeting 20% of that market, it would equate to 3.2m subscribers.

From where Peloton is today, it would mean tripling of its customer base in three years. I see two problems with that. The first one is that Peloton has lots of competition and is fighting for the same customer and the second is Peloton's price level.

Peloton has a wide range of competitors:

Traditional fitness clubs and gyms

Stationary bike and bike trainer producers

Startups offering apps a range of products (from workouts to joint bike riding like Zwift)

Sports apparel producers, which offer home workouts (think LULU)

Entertainment companies and free content

Bike rides outside by yourself or with pals

Traditional gyms & fitness clubs are adapting to COVID-19 realities and offer classes online, including live sessions. People who used to have spinning sessions pre-COVID, are likely to have a bike at home, which they can now use in summer for the rides outside or they can buy a bike trainer as cheap as $200 and have the sessions inside while watching TV or riding with their friends on Zwift ($14.99/month). Proper indoor bike trainers and treadmills are available at half of Peloton's price.

Also, there free apps or online content for workouts and spin rides from home or apps offering cycling routes outside. Therefore, the competition is massive and it should be very difficult for Peloton to increase its membership at the current price level and it will likely fail to reach 20% market share by the end of 2023.

One of the arguments that I've heard when discussing Peloton's target audience is that its customer base is formed by people coming from $100k households and at the time of a recession (in which we are currently in) those households will not reduce consumption as much as the lower income households would. The data actually contradicts this assumption. The chart below from Opportunity insights shows that the consumption of the households with higher income still lags by a higher percentage (-10%) than those with the lower income (-2%). That difference was consistent throughout the pandemic. Therefore, there's no reason to assume that richer Americans would be more likely to keep their level of consumption.

Customer Retention: In the last quarter the churn rate has been pretty low at 0.46%, however, 95% of Connected Fitness Subscribers are on month-to-month payment plan. Therefore, I believe there's a risk of customers cancelling their membership e.g. for the summer months or permanently and switching to cheaper options. To watch: any change in Connected Fitness Churn rate in Q4 results.

To conclude, in my opinion, there no strong case for Peloton's growth to continue at 100% growth rate in a recession environment with so much competition around at a much lower entry points.

Financial Performance Going Forward

The effect of the surge of demand had only a slight influence on Q3 numbers, however, Q4, which is to be announced in August, will be Peloton's first true full quarter amid COVID-19.

As you can see from the chart, qoq revenues growth in Q3 has been 12.5%, which is actually slower than 20% growth in 2019. In the earnings call for Q3 2020, which took place on May 6, Peloton's management was careful in their guidance for the year. Q4 (ended June 30) and Q1 are historically Peloton's slow quarters because in summer people prefer to exercise outside. From the chart above you can see that last year Q4 saw 30% revenue decline and this year Peloton is expected to deliver 5% qoq growth even though they lack treadmill revenues.

On the cost side, half of Peloton's current revenues is spent on marketing and SG&A expense. Peloton has stopped its marketing activities in mid March, therefore we can expect a decrease in marketing expense for the reporting quarter. However, as seen in Q3, the company had a significant surge in the SG&A expenses, driven by supply chain challenges. In fact, despite their 66% growth in revenues, Peloton has generates a higher net loss in Q3 2020 ($55.6m) compared to Q3 2019 ($38.6m).

What DCF Model could justify a $69 share price?

In the DCF model I looked at the assumptions which would lead to the justification of the $69 share price.

Company's subscribers base is modeled to grow to by ~740m in a year, which is a mid point assumption between last year growth and maximum 1.3m scenario.

I expect the growth to slow down in the years after, but still result in Peloton getting 20% of its SAM by the end of 2023. Long term growth is equal to historical growth of the fitness market at 5.4%. I used WACC of 8.2% in 2020-2024 and 7.7% in the terminal year, assuming that by that time Peloton will be a less risky company.

On profitability side I modeled PTON turning profitable in FY 2021 and reach 23% EBIT margin by the end of 2026. However, I must note, that these profitability assumptions are above the current market expectations. The market does not believe that Peloton will be able to generate 10% EBIT margin in foreseeable future (EPS estimate for 2021: -$0.08).

Terminal value is calculated by taking the free cash flow from the last year and discounting it by the WACC in terminal year minus the growth rate.

In my opinion, Peloton's share price of $65 is neither supported by company's free cash flow nor by its estimated earnings. The assumptions used in the model above, such as the profitability and subscribers growth are too optimistic in my opinion. At the moment PTON looks more like a speculative play, rather than a strong investment case.

I also ran alternative DCF scenarios. For example, at 10% long-term EBIT margin PTON's stock is worth only $23/share.

Why is the market so bullish on Peloton

I have outlined above the positive factors which have already been priced in by the market such as triple digit revenue growth, EBIT margin above 10%, 20% market share in $14bn market by 2023. In my opinion, it will be very difficult for Peloton to score on most of those points and fulfill the expectations.

However, it's not impossible for my bearish thesis to be wrong. Peloton might exceed its growth expectation and after capturing premium segment, it might introduce cheaper versions of its bike and treadmill, which will open new serviceable addressable markets, beyond the $14bn already identified. In that case Peloton would likely be able to benefit from the economies of scale and significantly improve its gross profit margin (above 60%) for subscription services. In that case PTON will have a chance to generate positive Free Cash Flow, which in turn could justify its current share price.

Conclusion

Peloton is facing unrealistic assumptions to justify its $63 share price. Peloton has done some good moves to attract new customers to the platform and managed to double its bike deliveries to cope with the increased demand. However, I believe with a new factory opening only in December, it is unrealistic to assume that Peloton will be able to triple its output in the next year. Peloton currently has more potential risks, which will cause a share price drop than potential positive surprises.

To watch: Q4 and FY 2020 earning from August 2 (no exact date has been announced yet). Pay attention to Gross profit margin for subscriptions as well as changes in the churn rate.

