The constrained supply of equities that have a direct and clear benefit from increasing Bitcoin prices could cause a frenzy, as did occur to Riot in 2017.

Bitcoin looks like it may be breaking out, and could test its prior highs.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is moving on up in a manner it hasn't for a couple of years. If this current upward trend continues, there is good reason to believe that Bitcoin related equities are likely to follow that upward trend. Moreover, such equities may have leveraged moves to the change in Bitcoin, and especially if it breaks out to new highs. I believe that Riot Blockchain (RIOT) is an example of such an equity, and that RIOTs risk/reward profile appears compelling.

Riot mines Bitcoin

(Source: Riot Blockchain)

Riot Blockchain specializes in cryptocurrency mining, with a focus on Bitcoin. Riot also has investments in some private blockchain technology companies. Over the last year, Riot significantly increased its mining capacity by buying more miners.

The company also recently entered into a colocation agreement with Coinmint to move their mining operations from Oklahoma City to Massena, NY, which the company expects to improve margins by reducing energy costs. Coinmint is a digital currency data center in a former Alcoa Aluminum smelter facility in Massena, near the border with Canada.

On June 3, 2020, Riot announced it would receive delivery of another 3,040 Antminers in the second half of 2020. On July 16, Riot announced it received the first 1,000 of those miners, and would have them deployed at the Massena location that week.

Riot's aggregate hashing power capacity should increase by 45% from last quarter's levels, to approximately 357 PH/s, due to the 1,000 newly deployed miners. Moreover, after the company received the 2,040 remaining miners on its order, it should have a future aggregate operating hash rate of 567 PH/s.

Another Bitcoin break out

It appears Bitcoin is making another break out. If you recall, Bitcoin peaked in 2017, at which point many thought the speculative asset may die within the bursting of a bubble. Despite that, Bitcoin has endured, and is currently in a strong uptrend. At the same time, precious metals and miners are breaking out too.

Bitcoin is also at a point of strong prior resistance in both early 2018 and the middle of 2019. It is becoming increasingly probable that Bitcoin might again test its prior high, or break out to a completely new range. I believe gold is in a reasonably similar situation.

The last time Bitcoin got to its current price, in the middle of 2019, Riot was nearly twice its present trading range, and it appears Riot could be on its way back up again. After all, as a miner of Bitcoin, it should follow the price. Moreover, this price increase makes Riot's capital expenditure on increasing its operational efficiency appear like a better investment.

As Bitcoin regains its footing, so should Riot. If Bitcoin continues its current move, Riot will likely do so too. The greater the increase that may occur to Bitcoin from here, the more leveraged to that increase Riot is likely to become.

I believe that the current price of Bitcoin is sufficient for Riot to appreciate to at least $3.50 from its current range in the mid $2s. I believe it is actually in a large and choppy bull flag, and that so long as Bitcoin maintains its current price, Riot will probably increase to at least $3 in the near term.

If Bitcoin approaches the highs it made in 2017, or breaks out to new all-time highs within 2020, I believe it is probable that Riot will have a price of at least $5 per share, but potentially a price in the double digits. Much of this appreciation is due to the pure scarcity of equities that have Riot's characteristics.

Risks

It should be clear that Bitcoin is a speculative asset, and that any company that it focused on the speculative asset is itself a mere derivative of that speculation. While Bitcoin is filled with potential, there is also the possibility that it will be an imminent spectacular failure. Any fatal defect upon Bitcoin will be terminal to Riot.

Similarly, the cryptocurrency industry is likely to receive continued scrutiny, and there are probably bad actors out there. I believe Riot is one of the stronger names from this perspective because it was already the subject of a SEC investigation, which was terminated earlier this year, Riot reported. That investigation likely prepared Riot for any forthcoming scrutiny the agency may impart upon the industry.

I would not invest anything in Riot that I was not comfortable wholly losing. To me, at current pricing it appears there may be a dollar to two to lose, but possibly 2-10x increase upon a speculative like that which occurred in 2017. It is a leveraged binary bet upon Bitcoin that is made in the hopes it will continue the current move upwards and break out to new highs. Bitcoin's failure to break out would likely result in another Riot break down to around or below $1.50 per share.

Conclusion

Riot Blockchain is one of few publicly traded bitcoin miners, and all of them are fairly small. Riot is a leveraged way to speculate on Bitcoin that is similar to investing in a junior gold miner, and both of which may be good ideas here. There is an incredible scarcity of publicly traded Bitcoin miners, and Riot is likely the best known name to retail investors.

If Bitcoin continues its current move upwards and breaks out from here, I believe Riot will have a leveraged relative increase. I believe Riot shares are a good short term speculation at current levels, and that long term options could perform exceptionally well over the next several months, and possibly throughout 2021.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIOT, BTC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.