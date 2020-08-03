This deceleration shows that ServiceNow is not immune to the impacts of the coronavirus that have played out across the enterprise software sector.

ServiceNow (NOW), despite not being a well-known household name because it develops only enterprise software, has consistently been one of the hottest stocks in the enterprise software sector, and this year has been no different. In rising >50% year-to-date, ServiceNow's stock performance has handily beat the flat trends in the S&P 500, but I do question if that winning streak will continue to last.

Observe, for example, the fact that ServiceNow shares have been relatively flat in the back half of July (even as large-cap tech stocks continued to zoom higher). Even after an earnings beat in Q2 and a guidance lift, ServiceNow failed to catch new steam for its rally.

Amid record multiples for large-cap software stocks, I continue to prefer defensive positioning in my portfolio. Investors this year have continued to chase the biggest YTD gainers up in a rally driven largely by a "fear of missing out". But many Wall Street analysts and fund managers are pointing out the escalating risks of overfull valuations, and especially with ServiceNow's growth decelerating and the fact that ServiceNow's earnings are still too thin to justify an earnings-based valuation (P/E is currently sitting above >80x), I think now is a good time for profit-taking in ServiceNow's stock.

I've often described ServiceNow as "priced for perfection," and that's never been more true than now. At current share prices near $440, ServiceNow has a market cap of $83.76 billion, and after netting out $3.12 billion of cash and $696 million of debt on its balance sheet, its enterprise value is $81.33 billion. That, in turn, represents a 14.9x EV/FY21 revenue multiple versus Wall Street's consensus revenue target of $5.47 billion (+24% y/y; per Yahoo Finance). Zendesk (ZEN), Workday (WDAY), and HubSpot (HUBS), meanwhile - all similarly sized mid or large-cap software companies expected to grow in the ~20% y/y range for next year - are hovering around ~10x FY21 revenue multiples.

I'm struggling to justify any "secret sauce" that makes ServiceNow worth this hefty premium. And especially considering the fact that ServiceNow's flagship customer service software competes with a host of well-known, large and deep-pocketed competitors including Salesforce.com, Atlassian (TEAM), and Zendesk, I'm wary of banking on further upside for this stock.

Stay on the sidelines here and wait for prices to come down.

Q2 download: be wary of billings growth

Let's now take a look at ServiceNow's latest results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. ServiceNow 2Q20 results Source: ServiceNow 2Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 28% y/y to $1.07 billion, slightly edging out over Wall Street's consensus of $1.04 billion (+25% y/y). The company's overall revenue growth decelerated five points from last quarter's 33% y/y growth rate, while subscription revenue growth of 30% y/y also decelerated five points from last quarter's 35% y/y growth rate.

Even more concerning to me, however, is the expected trajectory for billings deceleration. As seasoned software investors are aware, billings represents the longer-term view of a company's revenue pipeline. And the picture isn't looking so good for ServiceNow: billings this quarter slowed down to just 24% y/y, foreshadowing continued revenue deceleration in future quarters and slowing down dramatically from last quarter's 29% y/y growth rate. Figure 2. ServiceNow Q2 highlights

Source: ServiceNow 2Q20 earnings release

ServiceNow's guidance, meanwhile, has this pace of deceleration sustaining into Q3. The company's guidance update is calling for subscription billings to slow down to the mid-teens (15-17% y/y) for the first time in the company's history - and down eight points from Q2.

Figure 3. ServiceNow guidance update

Source: ServiceNow Q2 earnings deck

It's important to note that part of this quarter-over-quarter decay was due to an $18 million billings pull-in from Q3 to Q2. Per CFO Gina Mastantuono's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

I would note here that the seasonality of our billings has changed this year due to shifts in the timing of renewals. About $18 million of billings was pulled into Q2 from Q3, and we also expect a proportion of Q3's historical invoicing mix to shift into Q4. I want to be clear, the change in billing seasonality reflects the timing of invoices only, not any changes in the trends of our business. As customers expand their purchases of ServiceNow's products, they often realign the new contract to co-terminate with existing contracts. These changes only affect the timing of our billings and do not impact our revenue expectations."

But note as well that had these billings occurred normally in Q3, roughly two points of growth would have shifted out of Q2 into Q3 - so while the Q2-to-Q3 sequential story might have looked better, Q1-to-Q2 would have been worse. Either way, cumulative billings growth is trending below ServiceNow's usual ~30% y/y pace.

There's two major thoughts that this type of guidance disappointment raises:

ServiceNow isn't as immune to the pandemic as we thought. Investors have heard feedback from across the software sector that large clients (particularly those in industries most impacted by the coronavirus) are delaying IT projects, and ServiceNow is no exception.

Investors have heard feedback from across the software sector that large clients (particularly those in industries most impacted by the coronavirus) are delaying IT projects, and ServiceNow is no exception. How can we justify ServiceNow's premium ~15x revenue valuation if the very reason for that premium, or stellar revenue/billings growth, is on the wane?

On the flip side to all this is strong profitability trends. Due largely to the fact that Salesforce's customer-facing teams aren't flying out to see clients or hosting expensive events, ServiceNow has managed to boost its pro forma operating margins by ten points year-over-year to 28%, while FCF margin have improved slightly be a point.

Figure 4. ServiceNow margin trends Source: ServiceNow Q2 earnings deck

In spite of strong profitability though, there's still no room to make a case for giving ServiceNow a premium based on its mid-term earnings potential. Wall Street's pro forma EPS forecast for FY21 is $5.43 (+24% y/y), which would put ServiceNow's P/E ratio at 81x. I don't necessarily want to be holding onto a stock trading this richly when the near-term macroeconomic landscape is so uncertain and the market could slip into a pullback again.

Key takeaways

ServiceNow remains an impressive enterprise software company, and the fact that SAP's former chief Bill McDermott stepped away from a larger company to serve as CEO of ServiceNow speaks volumes to its quality and has lent momentum to investors' enthusiasm in the stock. However, at this juncture, it's difficult to justify premium valuations for a company that faces both heavy competition and is seeing declines in both revenue and billings growth rates.

Keep your capital invested elsewhere.

