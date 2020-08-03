Investment Thesis

I am still at a “buy” on Hochschild Mining (OTCPK:HCHDF) (LSE: HOC) despite its 40% surge YTD. Hochschild’s gold (+28% YTD) exposure reduces downside risk whilst the silver (+41% YTD) exposure indicates sizable upside potential.

Company Summary

Hochschild Mining has deep historical roots in South America and has been in business in the form of Hochschild Mining for over 50 years. The Hochschild family are still shareholders and insider ownership totals 51%. Originally, they were a mineral mining company. They transitioned to silver mining, but due to low commodity prices they, like many silver mining companies, also mine gold. I believe there are many overlooked mining companies on the LSE who are set to benefit from rising commodity prices. If silver is about to go on a prolonged bull run, then mid-cap miners will likely see the safest capital appreciation. Hochschild is in a similar (or stronger) position to Highland Gold Mining (OTC:HGHGF), which has recently seen a 25+% jump in their stock price. (Here is my article if you are interested.)

Figure 1 - Hochschild (blue) linked to the price of silver (silver) and gold (Hochschild (blue) linked to the price of silver (silver) and gold (orange) (Authors Chart)

In the 2019 annual report, the amount of total gold mined was 317,522oz and the total amount of silver mined was 20,062,000oz. Using the average realised prices for these commodities a total gold or silver equivalent can be calculated. The gold equivalent was 477,400oz and the silver equivalent is 38.7 million ounces. The 2019 revenue is split as 56% gold and 44% silver. Hochschild has ‘Proven and Probable’ gold reserves of 757,500oz and silver reserves of 41.2 million oz at the operational mines. Including the development projects, the ‘measured and indicated’ silver reserves are 175million oz and gold reserves are 10,657,000 oz. This implies that the business is sustainable.

Figure 2 - Average reserve grade in comparison to peers (Polymetal 2019 Page 10)

Hochschild’s reserves are of a very high grade in comparison to its peers.

In Figure 1, Hochschild tracks the silver price closer than the gold price, even though last year most of its revenues came from gold.

Hochschild has invested in advanced ore sorting equipment and in a mine digitisation program to improve safety and information retrieval of sensor information (seismic, gas etc.). They have recently acquired a rare earth mineral mining site for $56.4 million. The site has ionic clay deposits which produce minerals used in batteries for Electric Vehicles, which is a growing market. The extraction of minerals from these deposits is easier than from hard rock deposits, giving Hochschild Mining a competitive advantage. Investing in modernisation decreases costs and increases production levels. Moving into mineral mining will diversify the company, making them less dependent on commodity fluctuations. These growth opportunities are small and will not radically change the company in the short term.

The dividend was recently cut due to COVID-19. Before this, the dividend had been increasing since 2016. The debt has been rapidly paid off since 2015.

Figure 3 - Debt is decreasing and the dividend is increasing.

In summary, the company is in a strong financial situation. (Piotroski score = 8) With low debt levels and cash on the balance sheet ($204,652,000), it is well prepared to weather the storm brought by COVID-19. It is making small but positive steps to improve its business model. It is well-positioned to benefit from commodity price increases and has large un-mined reserves.

Production

The 2019 total production figures from the three mines ( Inmaculada and Pallancata are in Peru and San Jose is in Argentina) totalled 317,522oz of gold and 20,062,000oz of silver. A fourth mine Arcata was put onto “care and maintenance” in Q1 2019 due to its current high costs. Projected 2020 attributable production, as of the 2019 annual report, was 294,000oz of gold and 18,100,000oz of silver before the COVID-19 pandemic. Attributable production is how much Hochschild gets from its operations after its partners have had their share. COVID-19 hit hard, Q2 production was only 19,647oz of gold and 1,100,000 oz of silver, with H1 (Q1+Q2) production figures at 79,073oz of gold and 4,100,000 oz of silver. This caused Q2 earnings to drop dramatically. However, the largest mine Inmaculada is expected to be at full operational capacity by the end of July with (the smallest) San Jose to begin a ramped increase in production. Pallancata was quickly reopened and is already fully operational.

I will propose three production levels for the following 12 months which will differ depending on the severity of the COVID-19 impact. Each will use the projected 2020 production levels as a reference point. 2020 projected average production per quarter was about 73,500oz of gold and 4,525,000oz of silver.

The production bear case assumes a 40% decrease in Q3 production and a 10% decrease in production for the next three quarters due to COVID-19 restrictions. This projects a production total for the next 12 months of 242,550oz of gold and 14,932,500oz of silver.

The production base case assumes a 20% decrease in Q3 production and a 5% decrease in production for the next three quarters due to COVID-19 restrictions. This projects a production total for the next 12 months of 268,275oz of gold and 16,516,250oz of silver.

The production bull case assumes a 10% decrease in Q3 production and a 0% decrease in production for the next three quarters due to COVID-19 restrictions. This projects a production total for the next 12 months of 286,650oz of gold and 17,647,500oz of silver.

Costs

The AISC (All-In-Sustaining-Cost) is a useful metric to determine how much it costs to mine a single ounce of each commodity. Using it wisely can help to determine if a company will be able to remain profitable in times of low commodity prices. For example. Highland Gold Mining (OTC:HGHGF) has an AISC of only $798/oz of gold making it a low-cost producer. Hochschild’s 2019 ASIC for silver was $11.9/oz and $965/oz for gold. Hochschild predicted the AISC for 2020 to be between $1,040-1,080/oz of gold equivalent which includes a $22 million investment in storage facilities at Inmaculada. The overall costs for the company have been falling due to operational efficiency and decreasing net debt (see Fig.2). The only increase in costs came from the increase in exploration costs, which is essentially a long-term investment.

The costs for the company have been decreasing and with continued careful management, I believe they will continue to fall as net debt is eliminated, digitisation of the mines continues and the efficiency increase caused by the new sorting equipment. However, I intend to use a base case of total 2019 costs ( $714,300,000) when calculating future financial values.

It is important to note that these are total costs and Hochschild’s partners share some of these costs. This was confusing in their annual report.

Commodity Price

Most commodity investors are aware of the gold/silver ratio. Silver loosely tracks the gold price; therefore, this ratio determines how far apart they are. The last seven years have seen the gold/silver ratio steadily increase. Many expect that it will revert to more normal levels soon which would greatly benefit Hochschild. The silver price has already increased by 27% YTD. There is reduced confidence in centralised currencies which causes the demand for commodities to increase.

Figure 4 - A small fact sheet on the gold/silver price ratio (made by the author)(a)(B)

I will propose three cases of realised price averages over the next twelve months.

The bear case uses the YTD averages as the average realised commodity price for the next twelve months. The average YTD gold price is $1614.49/oz and the average YTD silver price is $17.11/oz. This is a gold/silver ratio of 94.36. The current prices would have to fall by 16% to reach this value and then more to bring the average down. Even in this time of uncertainty, I think this is unlikely.

The base case uses the current price as the average realised commodity price for the next twelve months. The current gold price is $1900/oz and the current silver price is $22.72/oz. The current gold/silver ratio is 83.62. It assumes that commodity prices trade at around the current level for the next 12 months.

The bull case uses an average realised gold price of $2000/oz and a silver price of $28.57/oz. The gold/silver ratio, in this case, is 70. It assumes that gold prices increase by 5% (silver prices increase by 25%) and the gold/silver ratio reduces to 70 (still larger than the normal).

Valuation

Figure 5 - From 2019 Annual Report and authors projections

There are issues with this model. The costs the company incurs in 2020will not be the same as the 2019 level. However, I believe it reasonable to assume they will be roughly the same. The CapEx will increase costs but the cost-cutting measures and decrease in interest payments will balance it out. The Minority Interest Payments costs will also vary depending upon each specific asset's operation. McEwen Mining Inc (MUX) is the minority shareholder(49%) of the San Jose mine, it has had more downtime due to COVID-19 and so their share of the costs is unforeseeable. This is true for all the joint enterprises Hochschild is involved in.

The 2019 basic earnings per share were $0.06. The dividend payout was $0.02335 per share. This is a pay-out ratio of 38%. It cancelled its dividend entering the COVID-19 pandemic. Assuming a payout ratio of 30%, then dividend yields can be calculated.

The bear case produces a P/E ratio of -18.39. It assumes a massive hit on production in Q3 2020 and COVID 19 restrictions to limit production for the next three quarters. The average realised gold price falls by $300/oz and the average silver price falls by $5/oz which is a very bearish view. This case is unlikely. In this case, the dividend yield would be 0%.

The base case produces a P/E ratio of 14.05. Production level declines seem the most realistic, yet conservative. They assume that production levels do not recover fully for more than a year. The average realised prices are $1900/oz of gold and $22.72/oz of silver, which are the current levels. This is a conservative valuation; I believe that the silver price will increase more than this. This case is the most likely. In this case, the dividend yield would be 2.13%.

The bull case produces a P/E ratio of 5.79. Production levels are hit in Q3 2020 but then return to normal after that. The average realised price of gold increases by $100 to $2000/oz. The average realised price of silver increases to $28.57/oz. I believe it is optimistic that there will be no lasting impact on production levels. However, commodity prices could go a lot higher than these levels. This case is quite likely. In this case, the dividend yield would be 5.18%.

I expect to see a combination of the base and bull cases.

Conclusion

As fears over currency debasement and inflation are abounding, it is sensible to gain precious metal exposure. Hochschild was in a strong financial situation heading into the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore it has weathered it well. Production levels fell and there will likely be a lingering impact present over the next 12 months. Costs are well managed and will fall as the company modernises. The company will benefit from the increasing gold price and there is a large amount of potential if the silver price were to increase also.

I will be buying Hochschild mining to increase my exposure to silver whilst having the safety net of gold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HGHGF, HCHDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.