Royal Dutch Shell reported revenue and other income for the second quarter of $32.49 billion, down 64.6% from $91.84 billion in the same quarter last year and down 46.7% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

The Hague, Netherlands-based Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) reported its second-quarter results on July 30, 2020. The results were considered better-than-expected on substantial trading gains.

However, when we compared the results from the same quarter a year ago, we can see how much financial hardship the company experienced from a commodity price collapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global liquid price realized by the company this quarter was $24.31 per Boe, which is well below the $61.26 per Boe received last year. As we can see in the chart below, it is a multi-year record low. The trend in natural gas follows the same pattern from $4.21 last year to now $3.19. Below are historical prices for oil and gas.

The investment thesis has not changed even though the company elected to cut the dividend by two-thirds in the last quarter.

The oil sector is under threat because of a weakening demand due to a sluggish economy but will surely recover from this exceptional situation, probably as soon as H1 2021.

Cyclicity is an immovable part of the oil sector's equation, and what goes down will surely go up again. Thus, I recommend RDS.B as a long-term investment, and I particularly consider this recent drop in price as an excellent opportunity to accumulate. Furthermore, it is also essential to trade short term a minimum of 30% of your position to take advantage of the volatility.

The company is part of my leading oil group, which includes BP Plc (NYSE:BP), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), TOTAL SE (NYSE:TOT), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) that I covered on Seeking Alpha regularly.

Note: The Anglo-Dutch integrated oil company is still paying 4.52% after cutting the dividend last quarter.

Shell has underperformed the group on a one-year basis, probably due to the dividend cut.

CEO Ben Van Beurden said in the conference call:

The near-term macro demanded quick action, and we took decisive measures to protect value, to strengthen our balance sheet and preserve cash. It was included rethinking and substantially reducing our cost as well as rebasing our dividend and not continuing with the next tranche of the share buyback program.

Royal Dutch Shell - Financial Table 2Q'20, The Raw Numbers (per A.D.S.)

Important Note: Each American Depositary Share [A.D.S.] represents two Royal Dutch Shell plc ordinary shares.

Royal Dutch Shell 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 83.74 90.54 86.59 84.01 60.03 32.50 Total Revenues in $ Billion 85.66 91.84 89.54 85.07 60.96 32.49 Net income in $ Billion 6.00/CCS 5.30 3.00/CCS 3.462 5.88/CCS 4.767 0.97/CCS 2.931 -0.02/CCS 2.86 -18.131/CCS -2.33 EBITDA $ Billion 16.52 12.87 16.35 12.30 8.83 5.25 EPS diluted in $/share Adjusted earnings 1.46/CCS 1.30 0.74/CCS 0.84 1.46/CCS 1.18 0.24/CCS 0.74 -0.01/CCS 0.74 -4.66/CCS 0.16 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 8.63 11.03 12.25 10.27 14.85 2.56 CapEx in $ Billion 5.12 5.15 5.99 6.71 4.26 3.44 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 3.51 5.88 6.26 3.56 10.59 -0.87 Total cash $ Billion 21.47 18.47 15.42 18.05 21.81 27.94 (non-current and current) Debt in $ Billion 92.54 92.65 88.92 96.42 95.07 104.99 Dividend per share [ADS] in $/share 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.32 0.32 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion [ADS=1/2] 4.105 4.077 4.034 3.98 3.91 3.895 Oil Production 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d (including Integrated gas) 3,752 3,583 3,563 3,763 3,719 3,379 Integrated gas K Boep/d 887 851 957 950 955 904 North America Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 844 846 836 836 832 777 Global liquid price ($/b) 57.42 61.26 55.99 56.60 46.53 24.31 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 5.37 4.21 4.19 4.42 4.31 3.19

Sources: Royal Dutch Shell filing and Morningstar.

Revenues, Earnings Details, Total Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Oil & Gas Production Upstream, Downstream

1 - Revenues and other income were $32.49 Billion in 2Q'20. Royal Dutch Shell reported revenues and other income for the second quarter of $32.49 billion, down 64.6% from $91.84 billion in the same quarter last year and down 46.7% sequentially. Net loss was $18.131 billion or 4.66 per share.

During the second quarter, Shell generated cash flow from operations of $2.563 billion.

This quarter experienced Lower realized oil, gas, and liquefied natural gas prices and weaker achieved refining and chemical margins.

Results snapshot from the presentation.

Below is the chart breaking down the earnings per segment from 2Q'17 to 2Q'20. Upstream in red was the most affected.

In the presentation, we can quickly recognize the actual weakness of the business model with oil prices now at a dismal level and degrading refining and chemical margins.

2 - Free cash flow is a loss of $0.87 billion in 2Q'20

Note: I use cash from operating activities minus CapEx to calculate the organic free cash flow. It may differ from the free cash flow indicated by Shell.

Yearly Free cash flow is now $19.54 billion, with a loss of $0.87 billion in 2Q'20.

The dividend yield is currently 4.52% and is still appealing from a long-term investor's perspective. Furthermore, the dividend payout seems reasonable and more conformed to the free cash flow generated.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other

Upstream production was 3,379 K Boep/d in the second quarter (including 904K Boep/d of Integrated gas), down 5.7% compared to a year ago and down 9.1% sequentially (please look at the chart above).

North American Production is 777K Boep/d in 2Q'20, down 8.2% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

The company responded quickly to the "new normal" by reducing CapEx by 27% sequentially, as we can see below:

4 - Net debt and cash (effect of accounting rule changes IFRS 16)

The net debt increased to $77.843 billion at the end of June 30, 2020, compared with $74.18 billion a year earlier. Debt is not going up again, and it is not what we would like to see.

The net debt-to-capitalization ratio was 32.7%, up from 27.6% a year ago.

5 - Outlook Q3 2020 from Presentation

Shell anticipates third-quarter 2020 upstream volumes of 2,100-2,400K Boep/d, while Integrated Gas production is expected between 820K Boep/d and 880K Boep/d.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Royal Dutch Shell's second quarter of 2020 was a stark wake-up call for the ones who did not realize the seriousness of the situation affecting our modern world. The company reported a staggering net loss of $18.131 billion following a smaller decline in the previous quarter-two losses in a row, which is exceptional for Shell.

However, based on the pendulum principle and despite a sluggish near-term outlook, investors have many reasons to look at this period as an excellent opportunity to accumulate for a recovery that I consider likely next year.

The negative pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic will start to decline when an efficient vaccine is widely available, and it seems we can be cautiously optimistic that we will get one in 2020.

Technical Analysis

RDS.B is forming a descending wedge pattern with resistance at $30-$31.65 and support at $27. This pattern is viewed as a bullish chart formation but can show both reversal and continuation patterns. In this case, we can be quite confident that a resistance breakout is more likely than a breakdown to lower bearish support. I am basing my thinking on the fact that oil prices have been relatively stable at around $40-$45. I believe it is crucial to selling about 20% on any uptick around $31.

Thus, I recommend accumulating the stock and maybe pause a little at below $27 to see if the support holds. If not, wait until lower support is apparent to resume accumulating. If support at $27 is crossed, then $27 will be the new resistance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade the stock short term as well.