Why GDP Is So Fed Up

The Fed should reconsider its bond and ETF buying binge because it is weakening the dollar and putting bond investors in a tough spot.

All this buying and holding interest rates have had no positive impact on GDP so far. Q2 2020 GDP still dropped by 32.9% on an annualized basis.

The Fed has been buying Treasury securities since March 2020 and the FOMC has said it will hold interest rates till 2022 in a bid to revive the economy.

There is certainly a role for regulation, but regulation should always take into account the impact that it has on markets, a balance that must be constantly weighed. − Jerome Powell

Both the Fed and COVID-19 are in a "whatever-it-takes" mode. The virus is doing whatever it takes to disrupt health and economy and the Fed is doing whatever it takes to throw money at the virus-led disruption. The Fed, which can only lend to stabilize inflation and generate employment, started shoving money into the economy from as early as March 2020, in the form of (i) unlimited purchase of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities, (ii) lending billions of dollars to employers, failing businesses, and consumers, (iii) opening credit facilities for large employers, and (iv) buying investment-grade corporate bonds.

In May 2020 the Fed went amok when it obtained $75 billion from the Treasury and leveraged it 10-to-1 so that it could buy $750 billion worth of corporate bond ETFs and junk bond funds.

The Fed assumed that all this largesse since March 2020 would stabilize the economy somewhat. But it seems the GDP has cared two hoots for this extravagance and plunged 32.9% on an annualized basis in Q2 2020 and 9.5% quarter over quarter.

Personal consumption expenditure and gross private domestic investment too fell sharply by 34.6% and 49%, respectively, on an annualized basis. Of course, it can't keep falling at this rate quarter over quarter, and these massive percentage drops may be a Q2 aberration.

Still, current data indicate that the Fed's cash printing-and-funneling is doing zilch for the economy. It is reducing income generation opportunities because the Fed has slashed interest rates to almost zero percent, and is gobbling up bonds and ETFs, thereby crashing their yields. People these days have no other option but to turn to risky assets like stocks, which is why we have a situation in which the economy represents a mirror while the stock market represents a mirage.

Let's do a quick check on how and why the Fed's actions are not helping perk up the GDP.

1. Fed Spending and Unemployment: As of June 12, 2020, there were 206.37 million Americans who were classified as "workers aged 15-64 years," including the self-employed. The number included 31.7 million small businesses in America that employed 47.1% of the workforce.

More than 30 million Americans are currently unemployed, and we do not know how many small businesses have failed. People are losing jobs and small businesses are failing because the pandemic has flattened demand. If we were to research deeper, I'm almost sure the real unemployment rate would be in the region of 25%, or even higher.

Fed's lending can keep businesses afloat and steady the unemployment numbers for some time, but it can't stimulate demand. If the Fed keeps lending and buying junk bonds until the pandemic disruption lasts, it also will have to encounter loan defaults along the way.

2. Fed Spending v/s Personal Income:

Disposable personal income increased by $1.53 trillion in Q2 2020 as compared to an increase of $157.8 billion in Q1 2020. Personal savings too increased to $4.69 trillion in Q2 2020 versus $1.59 trillion in Q1 2020. The increase was mainly because of government social benefits.

Think about it - Republicans and Democrats are sticking to their stands on Stimulus Part 2. Nothing has been agreed to as of July 31, 2020, and we don't know whether it will be heals or heroes. If the stimulus check payout is reduced or otherwise compromised by eligibility conditions, the unemployed will have to fall back on their savings.

So, how will the Fed buying bonds and ETFs help out in such a situation? Personal incomes and savings will naturally fall, impacting the GDP some more - especially if the unemployment numbers keep rising.

3. The Fed v/s the Dollar: In its July 29, 2020 meeting, the Fed said it would hold the federal funds rate at 0% to 0.25% for as long as it takes for the economy to recover. The Committee also stated that it would keep increasing its holding of Treasury securities, including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities. All this buying has pumped up the Fed's balance sheet to $6.96 trillion.

Now here's the thing: The Fed has decided to hold interest rates till the economy recovers and no one knows when that will happen because the virus is yet to be contained. In the previous FOMC meeting, the Fed committed to holding interest rates until 2022.

If interest rates hover near zero percent till 2022, global investors will shift away from dollar-denominated bonds to foreign assets, or they will park their funds in risky assets around the globe. We have recently experienced the crazy gains in the prices of gold, silver, and cryptocurrencies - thanks to the weakening dollar.

If the dollar continues to weaken, it will lose its dominance, our imports will become costlier, and exports cheaper. In the long run, a weak dollar has the potential to increase inflation and unemployment and make it difficult for businesses to grow.

Summing Up

America is facing a wild situation - on the one hand, the number of virus cases, virus-related deaths, and unemployment numbers are rising, the GDP is falling, and there's no clarity when normalcy will return; on the other hand, failing businesses facing a demand crunch are being given loans to survive, investors are chasing risky assets, and politicians are doing a hack job of the economy and virus containment.

This is one hell of a surreal situation we are living, and I've been tweeting about it for a couple of months.

The Fed needs to apply the brakes on what it is doing. If this reckless buying continues, the dollar will weaken, genuine fixed-income-chasing bond investors will not be able to buy bonds at reasonable yields, and failed business owners will get emboldened and overconfident. Eventually, unemployment numbers will rise or fall depending on how fast the virus or its severity is contained. A weak dollar also will keep messing up the situation until there is clarity.

But will the Fed put a stop to all this money printing?

I guess not. Both the Fed and the virus are on a mission to do "whatever-it-takes".

And it's no wonder why we and the GDP are so fed up.

